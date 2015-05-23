Uruguay cerró la fase de grupos doblegando a Nueva Zelanda y se quedó con la cima del Grupo C de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. Darwin Núñez y Brian Rodríguez anotaron los goles de la victoria charrúa.
Poland 2019: New Zealand 0-2 Uruguay
Darwin Nunez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring
30 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 30: Darwin Nunez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Lodz Stadium on May 30, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Martin Barrios and Nicolas Acevedo of Uruguay arrive at the stadium
30 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 30: Martin Barrios and Nicolas Acevedo of Uruguay arrive at the stadium prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Lodz Stadium on May 30, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Paul Rodriguez and Bruno Mendez of Uruguay inspect the pitch
30 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 30: Paul Rodriguez and Bruno Mendez of Uruguay inspect the pitch prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Lodz Stadium on May 30, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Ben Waine of New Zealand hangs on the crossbar
30 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 30: Ben Waine of New Zealand hangs on the crossbar prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Lodz Stadium on May 30, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Ben Waine of New Zealand looks on
30 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 30: Ben Waine of New Zealand looks on prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Lodz Stadium on May 30, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Shirts are displayed inside the Uruguay dressing room
30 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 30: Shirts are displayed inside the Uruguay dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Lodz Stadium on May 30, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Shirts are displayed inside the New Zealand dressing room
30 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 30: Shirts are displayed inside the New Zealand dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Lodz Stadium on May 30, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Emiliano Ancheta of Uruguay battles for possession with Matt Conroy of New Zealand
30 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 30: Emiliano Ancheta of Uruguay battles for possession with Matt Conroy of New Zealand during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Lodz Stadium on May 30, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Darwin Nunez of Uruguay celebrates with teammates
30 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 30: Darwin Nunez of Uruguay celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Lodz Stadium on May 30, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Juan Boselli of Uruguay runs with the ball under pressure from Matt Conroy and Dalton Wilkins of New Zealand
30 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 30: Juan Boselli of Uruguay runs with the ball under pressure from Matt Conroy and Dalton Wilkins of New Zealand during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Lodz Stadium on May 30, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
