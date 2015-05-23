FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA 2019

Uruguay mantiene el invicto (0-2)

30 may. 2019

© Getty Images

Uruguay cerró la fase de grupos doblegando a Nueva Zelanda y se quedó con la cima del Grupo C de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. Darwin Núñez y Brian Rodríguez anotaron los goles de la victoria charrúa.

Véase también

Poland 2019: Group Standings

Poland 2019: New Zealand 0-2 Uruguay 

  • Darwin Nunez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring 

    30 may. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - MAY 30: Darwin Nunez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Lodz Stadium on May 30, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Martin Barrios and Nicolas Acevedo of Uruguay arrive at the stadium

    30 may. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - MAY 30: Martin Barrios and Nicolas Acevedo of Uruguay arrive at the stadium prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Lodz Stadium on May 30, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Paul Rodriguez and Bruno Mendez of Uruguay inspect the pitch 

    30 may. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - MAY 30: Paul Rodriguez and Bruno Mendez of Uruguay inspect the pitch prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Lodz Stadium on May 30, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Ben Waine of New Zealand hangs on the crossbar

    30 may. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - MAY 30: Ben Waine of New Zealand hangs on the crossbar prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Lodz Stadium on May 30, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  Ben Waine of New Zealand looks on 

    30 may. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - MAY 30: Ben Waine of New Zealand looks on prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Lodz Stadium on May 30, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Shirts are displayed inside the Uruguay dressing room

    30 may. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - MAY 30: Shirts are displayed inside the Uruguay dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Lodz Stadium on May 30, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Shirts are displayed inside the New Zealand dressing room

    30 may. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - MAY 30: Shirts are displayed inside the New Zealand dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Lodz Stadium on May 30, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Emiliano Ancheta of Uruguay battles for possession with Matt Conroy of New Zealand 

    30 may. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - MAY 30: Emiliano Ancheta of Uruguay battles for possession with Matt Conroy of New Zealand during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Lodz Stadium on May 30, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Emiliano Ancheta of Uruguay battles for possession with Matt Conroy of New Zealand

    30 may. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - MAY 30: Emiliano Ancheta of Uruguay battles for possession with Matt Conroy of New Zealand during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Lodz Stadium on May 30, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  Darwin Nunez of Uruguay celebrates with teammates

    30 may. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - MAY 30: Darwin Nunez of Uruguay celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Lodz Stadium on May 30, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Juan Boselli of Uruguay runs with the ball under pressure from Matt Conroy and Dalton Wilkins of New Zealand

    30 may. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - MAY 30: Juan Boselli of Uruguay runs with the ball under pressure from Matt Conroy and Dalton Wilkins of New Zealand during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Lodz Stadium on May 30, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

1 / 11

Véase también

Knockout Phase

Explora este tema