Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

LODZ, POLAND - MAY 30: Emiliano Ancheta of Uruguay battles for possession with Matt Conroy of New Zealand during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Lodz Stadium on May 30, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

