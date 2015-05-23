Timothy Weah, hijo del recordado George Weah, le dio a Estados Unidos la clasificación a octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. La victoria estadounidense podría haber sido más amplia. Tuvo oportunidades para definir antes el resultado pero no tuvo puntería. La más clara, el penal que a cinco minutos del final le atajó Shehab Mamdouh a Alex Mendez.
U20WC 2019: USA - QAT
