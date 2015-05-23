FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Mundial Sub-20

Weah clasifica a Estados Unidos (1-0)

30 may. 2019

Timothy Weah, hijo del recordado George Weah, le dio a Estados Unidos la clasificación a octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. La victoria estadounidense podría haber sido más amplia. Tuvo oportunidades para definir antes el resultado pero no tuvo puntería. La más clara, el penal que a cinco minutos del final le atajó Shehab Mamdouh a Alex Mendez.

© Getty Images

