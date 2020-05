Fútbol Femenino

View this post on Instagram

Trail running is a form of meditation for me. The sound of the leaves crunching under my feet, I can hear birds chirping or water running down the river; my own breath becomes a bit of a rhythm and pace maker. On these days I’m mindful of my surroundings. On other days I’ll listen to music and run to that rhythm instead, shuffling through the thoughts in my head, letting them come and go as they please. Both methods leave me feeling less stressed, get me outside (even in the winter), and connect me back to nature. This one of my forms of mindfulness; doesn’t mean it has to be yours though 🤙🏼 ———————————————————————— #umsteadstatepark #trailrunning #raleighhiddengems #mindfulness #nature #fitness #cardio #fitnessjourney