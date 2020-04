Fútbol femenino

Colombia v Spain - FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018

MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Gisela Robledo of Colombia wins a ball out of the air over Aixa Salvador of Spain during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 group D match between Colombia and Spain at Estadio Charrua on November 17, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay.(Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images