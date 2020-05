Fútbol Femenino

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @hellopakistan ・・・ #hellohot100 #hardhitters ‼️ The founder of the Chitral Women’s Sports Club, 22-year old Karishma Ali is a pioneer from her hometown who has conquered new frontiers to shine and excel. She plays football at the national and international level and has represented Pakistan at the Jubilee Games in Dubai. Her team was the first women’s team from Pakistan to participate in the AFL International Cup in Australia. Karisma was on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list this year for her success. However, in 2019 we also saw Karisma as the patron for the women in her hometown Chitral. The Haitian- Italian designer Stella Jean collaborated with Karisma to create embroidery and designs at a handicraft center for women in Karimabad, Chitral, founded by the football player. To showcase the designs, Karishma walked for Stella Jean at Milan Fashion Week 2019, and then later at Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) 2019 in Karachi. #hellomagazine #instadaily #instagood #karachi #lahore #islamabad #instanews #instaupdate #hellopakistan