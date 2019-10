Fútbol Femenino

The playmaker made substitute appearances as Brazil won in England and Poland recently, and Tatiele believes A Seleção are on an upward curve.

“I think Brazil played well at the World Cup,” she said. “But I believe the talent of Brazilian players is on another level and that we can do better in World Cups. We have great players – Marta, Formiga, Cristiane – and I think Pia [Sundhage] will take us to the next level.

"Pia is a role model across the world. She has a great understanding of football. She brings a winner’s mentality, a European culture that will strengthen us greatly. I’m really pleased, and personally I hope to learn a lot from Pia.

“Every Brazilian coach dreams of leading the Seleção. But I’ve still got so much to learn. I’m still learning at domestic level. I hope to keep growing as a coach so that one day I will be good enough to be considered.”