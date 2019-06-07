La jornada final de la Convención de Fútbol Femenino de la FIFA 2019 contó con la presencia de líderes políticos, relevantes personalidades sociales, y figuras globales distinguidas.
En la última sesión, se firmó un Memorando de entendimiento entre FIFA y ONU Mujeres, en el que han acordado unir sus fuerzas a través del fútbol para que salgan beneficiadas las mujeres del mundo entero.
“Espero que este Memorando nos sirva de altavoz, porque el poder del fútbol de llegar a la gente es más poderoso que cualquier discurso en la ONU. Quitará cualquier filtro que nos impida llegar al corazón de las niñas. A través del deporte, ellas experimentan alegría y quieren imitar lo que ven en el campo. Se dice que te acuerdas siempre de cómo te hace sentir alguien, más que de lo que te dice. Y el deporte provoca sentimientos. Por eso es una plataforma tan importante”, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Secretaria general adjunta de las Naciones Unidas y directora ejecutiva de ONU Mujeres.
Puedes volver a ver todas las ponencias y discursos de la última jornada en este vídeo. Y repasa algunos de los mensajes más relevantes aquí.
“Propuse hace dos años en el Congreso de la FIFA, la creación de una liga mundial de mujeres, porque el fútbol de selecciones es el catalizador del fútbol femenino y lo veremos en esta Copa Mundial. Ese proyecto quedó en suspenso, pero lo vamos a volver a poner sobre la mesa, con más fuerza y determinación. Y tenemos que volver a pensar en el Mundial de Clubes Femenino. El fútbol femenino de élite comparado con el masculino ya es verdaderamente global”, Gianni Infantino, Presidente de la FIFA.
"Sé tan buena y brillante que no sea posible ignorarte", Sahle-Work Zwede, Presidenta de Etiopía
"Esta Copa Mundial es una gran oportunidad. Ojalá despierte la vocación para que más niñas quieran ser árbitras, entrenadoras, directivas en nuestros clubes y federaciones. El deporte necesita a las mujeres para que aporten una nueva mentalidad”, Roxana Maracineanu, ministra de deportes de Francia.
“Debemos entender el poder que tenemos en esta sala con este deporte para cambiarle la vida a muchas niñas. No os lo toméis a la ligera. Yo soy el vivo ejemplo de lo que el fútbol puede hacer. Me ha conectado con gente maravillosa, me ha desafiado física, mental y emocionalmente, para dar más, para ser mejor. Me ha permitido abrir una Fundación para ayudar a mucha gente. El fútbol no es solo un juego”, Mia Hamm, FIFA Legend y campeona del mundo con EEUU.
“Tengo 8 países activos en la zona pacífico y las 8 directoras de proyecto son mujeres, y no porque quisiéramos que fueran mujeres, sino porque lo hicieron mejor, y se han convertido en modelos. Una de ellas acaba de ser nombrada CEO adjunta de la Federación de Vanuatu”, Frank Castillo, Secretario General de la OFC.
“La participación de las mujeres no solo va a generar más riqueza sino que va a transformar la sociedad, y nosotros queremos una sociedad más inclusiva, próspera, más educada, más competitiva y para eso es necesaria una mayor presencia de la mujer”, Marta Lucía Jiménez, Vicepresidente de Colombia.
La segunda jornada de la #FIFAWFC2019
-
Sahle-Work Zewde, President of Ethiopia speaks
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Sahle-Work Zewde, President of Ethiopia speaks during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Gianni Infantino, FIFA President speaks
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Gianni Infantino, FIFA President speaks during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Gianni Infantino, FIFA President (R) and Phumzile MIambo-Ngcuka, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women (L)
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Gianni Infantino, FIFA President (R) and Phumzile MIambo-Ngcuka, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women (L) pose for a photo during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Marta Lucia Ramirez, Vice-President of Columbia
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Marta Lucia Ramirez, Vice-President of Columbia during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The Honourable Olivia Babsy Grange, CD, MP, Minister of Culture, Gender,
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: The Honourable Olivia Babsy Grange, CD, MP, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Jamaica talks during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Gianni Infantino, FIFA President speaks
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Gianni Infantino, FIFA President speaks during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Roxana Maracineanu, French Sports Minister
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Roxana Maracineanu, French Sports Minister speaks during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
FIFA Women's Football Convention at Paris Expo Porte
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: A general view of the panel between (from L-R) David Sabir, Noel Curran, The Honourable Olivia Babsy Grange, Nawal El Moutawakel, Machacha Shepande and Franck Castillo during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Noel Curran, Director-General, European Broadcasting Union talks
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Noel Curran, Director-General, European Broadcasting Union talks during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Gianni Infantino, FIFA President (R) and Phumzile MIambo-Ngcuka, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women (L) sign a Memorandum of Understanding
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Gianni Infantino, FIFA President (R) and Phumzile MIambo-Ngcuka, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women (L) sign a Memorandum of Understanding during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, QC, MP, Prime Minister of Barbados
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: The Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, QC, MP, Prime Minister of Barbados speaks during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Joyce Cook, Chief Member Associations Officer,
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Joyce Cook, Chief Member Associations Officer, FIFA (R) talks during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A general view of the panel between (from L-R) Carol Tshabalala, Baroness Sue Campbell and Vittorio Montagliani
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: A general view of the panel between (from L-R) Carol Tshabalala, Baroness Sue Campbell and Vittorio Montagliani during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A general view of the panel between (from L-R) Karina LeBlanc, Dr Natalia Kanem, Remy Rioux and The Honourable Dr Mahali Phamotse
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: A general view of the panel between (from L-R) Karina LeBlanc, Dr Natalia Kanem, Remy Rioux and The Honourable Dr Mahali Phamotse during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images