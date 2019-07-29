Fútbol Femenino

- Francia conquista por 5ª vez la EURO Sub-19
- La francesa Melvine Malard, máxima goleadora del torneo
- Alemania, España y Países Bajos, clasificadas junto a las galas al Mundial Sub-20
🏆 La final
Francia 2-1 Alemania
Goles: 0-1 Nicole Anyomi (6’); 1-1 Sandy Baltimore (13’); 2-1 Maëlle Lakrar (73’)
¡Se cobró la revancha!
Francesas y alemanas se citaron por 3ª vez en una final de la EURO Sub-19. Alemania se había llevado el título en 2002 y 2006, pero esta vez la victoria fue para las Bleues gracias a su mayor puntería y al buen hacer de la arquera Justine Lerond.
Empezó mejor el equipo de Maren Meinert, que participó en su 5ª y última final europea de la categoría. De hecho, a los 6 minutos Nicole Anyomi adelantó a las hexacampeonas continentales. Pero la respuesta de Francia no se hizo esperar y Sandy Baltimore hizo el 1-1 a los pocos minutos.
Alemania tuvo las mejores ocasiones durante todo el partido, como un nuevo remate de Anyomi que pegó en el palo, pero la pelota no quiso entrar y Francia decidió el choque en un córner. El gol de Maëlle Lakrar fue definitivo.
🧐 El Dato: Primera final sin España desde 2013
La Rojita, pese a contar en su equipo con varias campeonas mundiales sub-17 y subcampeonas del Mundial Sub-20 de 2018, se perdió su primera final en 6 años. Las españolas llegaron invictas a semifinales, pero la falta de gol condenó a las de Pedro López ante Francia (1-3).
Los 4 tantos del partido llegaron en la prórroga, ¡récord del certamen! Las españolas no pudieron conquistar su 3º título consecutivo, pero estarán en el Mundial del año que viene.
😀😓 Cara para Países Bajos y cruz para Inglaterra
En la otra semifinal, Alemania derrotó a Países Bajos por idéntico marcador (1-3). Pese a la derrota, las Oranje festejaron la clasificación para el Mundial Sub-20, que será su 2º tras el de 2018.
Inglaterra, que llegaba a esta EURO como una de las favoritas al título y fue bronce en Francia 2018, fue la gran decepción, al quedarse fuera en la fase de grupos. Las jóvenes Lionesses solo sumaron 1 victoria y tendrán que ver el Mundial del año que viene desde casa.
Escocia, anfitriona del torneo, no consiguió sumar ningún punto: perdió ante Francia (1-2), Noruega (0-4) y Países Bajos (4-0) en la fase de grupos y tendrá que esperar para estrenarse en un Mundial Sub-20.
🔢 Números que hablan
10: ¡Récord! Francia disputó su 10ª final de una EURO Sub-19 y conquistó su 5º título (2003, 2010, 2013, 2016 y 2019). Alemania, su rival, suma 9 finales y 6 triunfos (2000, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2007 y 2011).
4: Son los goles que anotó la francesa Melvine Malard, goleadora del torneo. Las campeonas fueron el mejor ataque, con 13 dianas en 5 partidos.
✈️🎟️ Cuatro billetes al Mundial Sub-20
En un torneo en el que participaron las 8 selecciones que superaron el clasificatorio a la Ronda Élite, Francia, Alemania, España y Países Bajos sellaron su billete mundialista con su pase a semis.
Final de la EURO Sub19: Francia 2-1 Alemania
-
France celebrate after defeating Germany in the UEFA Women's U-19 Championship Final
29 jul. 2019
PAISLEY, SCOTLAND - JULY 28: The Germany Women's U19 squad and coaches look on as the France Women's U19 team lift the European Championship trophy during the UEFA Women's Under19 European Championship Final between France Women's U19 and Germany Women's U19 at St Mirren Park on July 28, 2019 in Paisley, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images for DFB)
© Getty Images
-
Nicole Anyomi of Germany challenged by Maelle Lakrar of France
28 jul. 2019
PAISLEY, SCOTLAND - JULY 28: Nicole Anyomi of Germany challenged by Maelle Lakrar of France during the UEFA Women's Under19 European Championship Final between France Women's U19 and Germany Women's U19 at St Mirren Park on July 28, 2019 in Paisley, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images for DFB)
© Getty Images
-
Nicole Anyomi of Germany scores the opening goal
28 jul. 2019
PAISLEY, SCOTLAND - JULY 28: Nicole Anyomi of Germany scores the opening goal of the game during the UEFA Women's Under19 European Championship Final between France Women's U19 and Germany Women's U19 at St Mirren Park on July 28, 2019 in Paisley, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images for DFB)
© Getty Images
-
Nicole Anyomi of Germany celebrates with her team mates
28 jul. 2019
PAISLEY, SCOTLAND - JULY 28: Nicole Anyomi of Germany celebrates with her team mates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the UEFA Women's Under19 European Championship Final between France Women's U19 and Germany Women's U19 at St Mirren Park on July 28, 2019 in Paisley, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images for DFB)
© Getty Images
-
Nicole Anyomi of Germany celebrates with her team mates
28 jul. 2019
PAISLEY, SCOTLAND - JULY 28: Nicole Anyomi of Germany celebrates with her team mates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the UEFA Women's Under19 European Championship Final between France Women's U19 and Germany Women's U19 at St Mirren Park on July 28, 2019 in Paisley, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images for DFB)
© Getty Images
-
Germany Women's U19 head coach Maren Meinert (L) on the pitch
28 jul. 2019
PAISLEY, SCOTLAND - JULY 28: Germany Women's U19 head coach Maren Meinert (L), on the pitch ahead of the UEFA Women's Under19 European Championship Final between France Women's U19 and Germany Women's U19 at St Mirren Park on July 28, 2019 in Paisley, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images for DFB)
© Getty Images
-
Germany Women's U19 players warm up
28 jul. 2019
PAISLEY, SCOTLAND - JULY 28: Germany Women's U19 players warm up on the pitch ahead of the UEFA Women's Under19 European Championship Final between France Women's U19 and Germany Women's U19 at St Mirren Park on July 28, 2019 in Paisley, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images for DFB)
© Getty Images
-
Nicole Anyomi of Germany challenged by Maelle Lakrar of France
28 jul. 2019
PAISLEY, SCOTLAND - JULY 28: Nicole Anyomi of Germany challenged by Maelle Lakrar of France during the UEFA Women's Under19 European Championship Final between France Women's U19 and Germany Women's U19 at St Mirren Park on July 28, 2019 in Paisley, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images for DFB)
© Getty Images
-
The French team celebrate after defeating Germany 2-1 to win the UEFA Women s Under 19 Championship
28 jul. 2019
France v Germany - UEFA Women s Under 19 Championship - Final - St Mirren The French team celebrate after defeating Germany 2-1 to win the UEFA Women s Under 19 Championship - Final. Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission
© imago