En la primera sesión de la Convención de Fútbol Femenino de la FIFA 2019 hemos disfrutado de fantásticas ponencias, con potentes mensajes. Hemos escuchado historias inspiradoras. Se han compartido consejos y ejemplos para potenciar el desarrollo del fútbol femenino.
Aquí te ofrecemos la oportunidad de volver a ver en vídeo las intervenciones de la jornada inaugural, y destacamos algunas de las declaraciones más llamativas.
⤵️ Descarga la agenda completa completa aquí y encuentra la intervención que te interese más.
Hemos oído...
"Si realmente queremos conseguir un crecimiento del fútbol femenino viable y sostenible tenemos que revisar cada factor de su ecosistema. Y claro que más financiación haría un cambio tremendo pero en la mayoría de los países lo que necesitamos es un cambio cultural, un cambio de percepción”, Sarai Bareman, Directora de la División de Fútbol Femenino de la FIFA.
"Hemos hablado mucho de qué y cómo potenciar el fútbol femenino, pero nos olvidamos del porqué. Porque más equilibrio nos brindará un fútbol mejor", Hakan Sjostrand, Secretario General de la FA de Suecia.
"Mi padre me crió para tener voz y capacidad de elección, y por eso hoy puedo estar aquí. Todavía hay algunas cosas de las que no se pueden hablar en mi país. Pero no hay ninguna línea en el Corán que diga que una mujer no puede jugar al fútbol", Fatuma Abdulkadir Adan, Directora ejecutiva del proyecto Horn of Africa Development Initiative (HODI).
"Y después de la Copa Mundial, ¿qué vamos a hacer para que las mujeres sigan interesadas en el fútbol? Las mujeres tienen grandes capacidades de liderazgo. Ese debe ser nuestro legado, que haya mujeres en puestos de mando en todos los niveles del mundo del fútbol porque ellas tienen un papel muy importante que desempeñar en el corazón de este deporte”, Jacky Cerveau, vicepresidente de la Liga de Normandía.
"Este es un momento clave, esta va a ser la más grande y la más significativa Copa Mundial de la historia y debéis usar esta oportunidad en cada uno de vuestros países, estén o no participando aquí. Esto es solo el principio. No depende solo de las organizaciones, depende de cada persona que le da a una niña una oportunidad", Karina LeBlanc, Jefa de Fútbol Femenino de la Concacaf
“Las audiencia de fútbol femenino en Reino Unido han aumentado un 500% en los últimos 5 años. Eso no tiene precedentes en ningún otro deporte, nunca lo había visto”, Barbara Slater, Directora de Deportes de la BBC
“Oportunidades, igualdad y respecto. Debemos dar más acceso a las niñas, que muchas veces no pueden usar los mismos campos de entrenamiento que los chicos, sin razón, y lograr que las futbolistas tengan salarios, entre otros objetivos”, Laura Youngson, Cofundadora de Equal Playing Field e Ida Sports.
Primera jornada de la Convención de Fútbol Femenino
A general view of the panel between Fabimar Franchi (L), Veronica Boquete (C) and Monica Vergara
A general view of the panel between Mikael Silvestre, Brigitte Henriques, Jean-Claude Hillion, Alain Martin and Jacky Cerveau
Clarence Seedorf (L) greets Samar Nassar,
Fatuma Abdulkadir Adan, Executive Director, Horn of Africa Development
Karina LeBlanc (R) talks with Alexa Vickory and Amanda Vandervort
Karina LeBlanc speaks during the FIFA Women's Football Convention
Alexa Vickory and Amanda Vandervort speak during the FIFA Women's Football Convention
Sarai Bareman speaks during the FIFA Women's Football Convention
Amanda Davies, Barbara Slater, and Kate Johnson
A general view as Fatma Samoura speaks during the FIFA Women's Football Convention
Mikael Silvestre (L) speaks with Brigitte Henriques
Alex Scott MBE (L) talks with Doreen Nabwire Omondi (C) and Lucia Mijares Martinez
Nadine Kessler, Head of Women`s Football
Jean Michel Aulas speaks during the FIFA Women's Football Convention
Alexa Vickory and Amanda Vandervort
Oumou Kane, Head of Womenâ€™s Football
Clarence Seedorf speaks
