Fútbol Femenino

Behind the scenes early in the morning at teams arrived for the @ggwcup East Africa2020. The energy was lit from the teams and Fans all ready to have maad fan. 🇰🇪 🇺🇬 🇹🇿 all represented. @sproutupyouthandwomen @soccerwoborders and Soccer Divas. #GGWCUP #InternationalWomenDay2020 pic.twitter.com/cqZVJbXsw6