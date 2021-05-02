- Barcelona - Chelsea, final de la UEFA Women's Champions League
- Barça venció al Paris 3-2 en el global, el Chelsea 5-3 al Bayen
- La final se jugará a las 21:00 HEC del 16 de mayo en Gotemburgo
Varias jugadoras que se espera que brillen en el Torneo Olímpico de Fútbol Femenino Tokio 2020 jugaron un papel clave para ayudar a sus clubes a alcanzar la final de la UEFA Women's Champions League, donde tanto el Barcelona como el Chelsea buscarán levantar el título por primera vez en su historia.
El Barcelona abrió la jornada con una victoria por 2-1 sobre el Paris Saint-Germain gracias al doblete de la estrella de Países Bajos Lieke Martens en la primera mitad. Marie-Antoinette Katoto respondió casi inmediatamente después del segundo de la internacional por el país neerlandés, sin embargo, el Barça supo sufrir y logró el pase para la final, la que será la segunda de su historia. En 2019, la campeona española perdió por 4-1 ante el Olympique Lyonnais en la que fue su primera final.
Martens ha marcado cinco tantos en otros tantos partidos con el Barcelona en todas las competiciones.
UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals
Barcelona celebrate a goal against Paris
02 may. 2021
Johan Cruyff Stadium Lieke Martens of FC Barcelona, Barca celebrate a goal during the UEFA Champions League Women semifinal second leg match between FC Barcelona and PSG at Johan Cruyff Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
© imago images
Players walk out to the pitch at Johan Cruyff Stadium
02 may. 2021
May 2, 2021, Barcelona, Spain: Irene Paredes of PSG during the UEFA Champions League Women semifinal second leg match between FC Barcelona, Barca and PSG at Johan Cruyff Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
© imago images
Lieke Martens scores for Barcelona
02 may. 2021
Johan Cruyff Stadium Lieke Martens of FC Barcelona, Barca score a goal during the UEFA Champions League Women semifinal second leg match between FC Barcelona and PSG at Johan Cruyff Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
© imago images
Lieke Martens celebrates scoring a goal against Paris
02 may. 2021
Johan Cruyff Stadium Lieke Martens of FC Barcelona, Barca celebrate a goal during the UEFA Champions League Women semifinal second leg match between FC Barcelona and PSG at Johan Cruyff Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
© imago images
Lieke Martens of Barcelona celebrates a goal
02 may. 2021
Johan Cruyff Stadium Lieke Martens of FC Barcelona, Barca celebrate a goal during the UEFA Champions League Women semifinal second leg match between FC Barcelona and PSG at Johan Cruyff Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
© imago images
Barcelona celebrate a goal during the UEFA Women Champions League semi-finals
02 may. 2021
Johan Cruyff Stadium Lieke Martens of FC Barcelona, Barca celebrate a goal during the UEFA Champions League Women semifinal second leg match between FC Barcelona and PSG at Johan Cruyff Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
© imago images
Lieke Martens of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal with his team mates during the UEFA Women's Champions League Semi Final
02 may. 2021
BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 02: Lieke Martens of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal with his team mates during the UEFA Women's Champions League Semi Final match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at Estadi Johan Cruyff on May 02, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.
© Getty Images
Fran Kirby of Chelsea scores the first goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals
02 may. 2021
Kington Upon Thames, England, 2nd May 2021. Fran Kirby of Chelsea scores the first goal to make the score (2-2) during the UEFA Women s Champions League match at Kingsmeadow, Kington Upon Thames.
© imago images
Fran Kirby celebrates scoring a goal in the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals
02 may. 2021
Kington Upon Thames, England, 2nd May 2021. Fran Kirby of Chelsea (r) celebrates scoring the first goal to make the score (2-2) during the UEFA Women s Champions League match at Kingsmeadow, Kington Upon Thames.
© imago images
Sarah Zadrazil scores the equalising goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals
02 may. 2021
Kington Upon Thames, England, 2nd May 2021. Sarah Zadrazil of Bayern Munich scores the equalising goal during the UEFA Women s Champions League match at Kingsmeadow, Kington Upon Thames.
© imago images
Sarah Zadrazil of Bayern Munich (l) turns to celebrate her goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals
02 may. 2021
Kington Upon Thames, England, 2nd May 2021. Sarah Zadrazil of Bayern Munich (l) turns to celebrate her goal during the UEFA Women s Champions League match at Kingsmeadow, Kington Upon Thames.
© imago images
Ji Soyun celebrates a goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals
02 may. 2021
Chelsea v Bayern Munich - UEFA Women s Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Kingsmeadow Chelsea s Ji So-yun (second right) celebrates scoring their side s second goal of the game during the UEFA Women s Champions League semi final, second leg match at Kingsmeadow, London.
© imago images
Pernille Harder celebrates a goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals
02 may. 2021
Chelsea v Bayern Munich - UEFA Women s Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Kingsmeadow Chelsea s Pernille Harder celebrates scoring their side s third goal of the game during the UEFA Women s Champions League semi final, second leg match at Kingsmeadow, London.
© imago images
Fran Kirby of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their side's fourth goal during the Second Leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals
02 may. 2021
KINGSTON UPON THAMES, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Fran Kirby of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their side's fourth goal during the Second Leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League Semi Final match between Chelsea FC and Bayern Munich at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on May 02, 2021 in Kingston upon Thames, England.
© Getty Images
Fran Kirby of Chelsea celebrates with Sam Kerr and team mates after scoring their side's fourth goal
02 may. 2021
KINGSTON UPON THAMES, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Fran Kirby of Chelsea celebrates with Sam Kerr and team mates after scoring their side's fourth goal during the Second Leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League Semi Final match between Chelsea FC and Bayern Munich at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on May 02, 2021 in Kingston upon Thames, England.
© Getty Images
Ann-Katrin Berger of Chelsea celebrates her team's first goal scored by Fran Kirby (not pictured) during the Second Leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League Semi Final match
02 may. 2021
KINGSTON UPON THAMES, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Ann-Katrin Berger of Chelsea celebrates her team's first goal scored by Fran Kirby (not pictured) during the Second Leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League Semi Final match between Chelsea FC and Bayern Munich at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on May 02, 2021 in Kingston upon Thames, England.
© Getty Images
Emma Hayes, manager of Chelsea celebrates victory
02 may. 2021
KINGSTON UPON THAMES, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Emma Hayes, Manager of Chelsea celebrates victory following the Second Leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League Semi Final match between Chelsea FC and Bayern Munich at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on May 02, 2021 in Kingston upon Thames, England.
© Getty Images
Gran partido de vuelta
Una jugadora que buscará impresionar por primera vez en unos Juegos Olímpicos será la británica Fran Kirby. Hacer dos goles en las semifinales para llevar a su club a su primera final de la Champions League sin duda le ayudará en su preparación para el torneo mundial.
Kirby abrió el marcador después de solo 11 minutos tras una gran combinación con otra estrella en la próxima edición Tokio 2020, la australiana Sam Kerr. Sarah Zadrazil puso el miedo en el cuerpo de las chicas de Emma Hayes, aunque un disparo lejano de Ji Soyun volvió a encarrilar el camino de las Blues.
La danesa Pernille Harder cabeceó el tanto decisivo en el minuto 84 antes de que Kirby certificara el pase rematando un contraataque. Ahora Chelsea y Barça se las verán en el Gamla Ullevi de Gotemburgo el 16 de mayo.
El triunfo del Chelsea fue el primero en seis partidos en semifinales de la Champions League Femenina, donde sumaban cuatro derrotas y un empate.
Los goles
Lo que dijeron
“Siento una alegría increíble. Son muchas horas de trabajo y muchos días de entrenamientos desde la final de Budapest en 2019 y teníamos muchas ganas de volver lo antes posible. Nos quedamos muy cerca este pasado verano, pero sabíamos que estábamos ahí, que no había distancia y lo estábamos tocábamos. Por fin se ha hecho justicia con este equipo. Estamos contentísimas con llegar a la final y no dudéis que iremos a ganarla”.
“Era algo impensable, ya que jugar dos finales en tres años está solo al alcance de los grandes equipos y se ha demostrado que ahora mismo el Barça es uno de los equipos top de Europa. Hemos crecido increíblemente en los últimos años y estamos aquí porque nos lo merecemos. Las chicas han mostrado mucha madurez.
Lluís Cortés, entrenador del FC Barcelona
"A todos los entrenadores en casa se los voy a decir: estas miles horas de viaje, miles de contratiempos, trabajando con equipos y diferentes momentos. Estoy muy orgullosa de mí misma. Gracias al duro trabajo y me dedicación he llegado a este nivel y tengo la suerte de trabajar para un club de fútbol al que adoro. Trabajo para un grupo de jugadoras que siempre tuvieron el control, nunca sentí que lo tenía, pero hicieron todo lo posible.
"Sabíamos que iban a cambiar algo; por eso nosotras también teníamos lo teníamos que hacer. Lidiamos con sus ataques y nos dieron el espacio para contraatacar, que es como hicimos el primer gol. Recibimos demasiadas jugadas a balón parado, pero pude ajustarlo. Les puse un video antes del partido de una estrella de UFC hablando consigo misma, diciendo 'Soy la mejor, soy la mejor'. Las cámaras le preguntaban al respecto después y ella lo dijo: 'pero es que soy la mejor'. Estamos en la final porque nos la merecemos.*
_Emma Hayes, entrenadora del Chelsea, a BT Sport__*