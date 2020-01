View this post on Instagram

Super stoked to be part of the Rangers Family ! Cannot wait to join the team and meet my fans . I am fortunate to have recieved this opportunity at this point of my career. I would like to thank everyone who has been instrumental in making this happen - my family, my coaches and team mates. @rangersfc & @womeninsportsindia for making this happen . #ShePower #GoBlue #Girlsinfootball #GroundKnowsNoGender #grateful