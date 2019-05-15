15 may. 2019
ROSTOV-ON-DON, RUSSIA - JULY 02: Japan fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at Rostov Arena on July 2, 2018 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
14 may. 2019
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 16: The players of Brazil walk out onto the pitch during the Olympic Womens Semi Final Football match between Brazil and Sweden at Maracana Stadium on August 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Stuart Franklin - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
14 may. 2019
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 16: Andressa Alves of Brazil celebrates coring her penalty during the Olympic Womens Semi Final Football match between Brazil and Sweden at Maracana Stadium on August 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Stuart Franklin - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
01 may. 2019
Yuka Momiki of Japan in action during the international friendly match between Japan and Norway at Torigin Bird Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Tottori, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)
09 abr. 2019
PADERBORN, GERMANY - APRIL 09: Yui Hasegawa of Japan (14) celebrates after scoring her team's first goal with Jun Endo, Hina Sugita and Narumi Miura during the Women's International Friendly between Germany and Japan at Benteler Arena on April 09, 2019 in Paderborn, Germany. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images)
06 mar. 2019
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 06: Betsy Hassett of New Zealand controls the ball from Lee Sodam of Korea Republic during the Cup of Nations match between the Korea Republic and New Zealand at AAMI Park on March 06, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)
03 mar. 2019
NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 02: Jun Endo #19 of Japan kicks the ball past Leticia S. #2 of Brazil during the second half during the 2019 SheBelieves Cup match between Brazil and Japan at Nissan Stadium on March 2, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
01 mar. 2019
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 28: New Zealand players sing their national anthem during the Cup of Nations match between the Australian Matildas and New Zealand Football Ferns at Leichhardt Oval on February 28, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
28 feb. 2019
CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 27: Monica and Andressa Alves of Brazil react at the final whistle during the 2019 SheBelieves Cup match between Brazil and England at the Talen Energy Stadium on February 27, 2019 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
01 dic. 2018
New Zealand 8-0 Fiji, OFC Nations Cup 2018 final. Credit: OFC / Shane Wenzlick
24 jun. 2018
YEKATERINBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 24: Japan fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group H match between Japan and Senegal at Ekaterinburg Arena on June 24, 2018 in Yekaterinburg, Russia. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
09 may. 2018
Brazil poses for a photo during the Copa America Femenina 2018. Photo: Camilo Contreras-Hernán Contreras/[cafemchile2018.cl](http://cafemchile2018.cl/)
23 abr. 2018
Brazil celebrates after winning the Copa America Femenina in Chile. Photo: courtesy of Hernán Contreras/cafemchile2018.cl
03 jun. 2016
COMMERCE CITY, CO - JUNE 02: Head coach Asako Takakura of Japan prepares to lead her team against the United States of America during an international friendly match at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on June 2, 2016 in Commerce City, Colorado. Japan and the United States played to a 3-3 draw. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
