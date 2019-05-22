Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™

- Dos leyendas de Alemania valoran a Dzsenifer Marozsán
- Celia Sasic y Nadine Kessler fueron sus compañeras en club y selección
- Ambas valoran las cualidades de su heredera dentro y fuera de la cancha
Dzsenifer Marozsán triunfa allá donde va: acaba de ser elegida Mejor Jugadora de la liga francesa por tercera vez consecutiva, ganó el torneo local y la Liga de Campeones Femenina de la UEFA con el Olympique de Lyon también por tercera vez consecutiva y, además, en esta edición de 2019 marcó en la final contra el FC Barcelona (4-1). Meses antes había estado entre las tres finalistas al Premio The Best a la Jugadora de la FIFA.
Sin embargo, la alemana podría tener un palmarés igual de nutrido si existiera un trofeo para cada una de las cualidades que posee fuera de la cancha. Eso es en todo caso lo que piensan dos de sus antiguas compañeras. Y no hablamos de dos futbolistas cualquiera….
Ante el micrófono de FIFA.com, Nadine Kessler y Celia Sasic conversaron sobre el talento y la personalidad de la portadora del brazalete de Alemania en la Copa Mundial de la FIFA. Si tenemos en cuenta que Kessler fue Jugadora Mundial de la FIFA 2014 y que Sasic terminó segunda en ese mismo galardón en 2015, no hay duda de que su opinión adquiere mucho más peso.
Marozsán con el balón en los pies
Sasic:
Dzsenifer es una jugadora extraordinaria. Yo nunca había visto a una mujer, y pocas veces a un hombre, manejar el balón como lo hace ella. Es excepcional. Creo que si fuese un chico, estaría igualmente al más alto nivel, sobre todo en el control del balón. Es….¡guau! No hay nadie que pueda igualarla. Además, tira, pasa, lee el juego y hace brillar especialmente a las buenas delanteras porque puede ponerte el balón donde tú quieras. Tener a alguien como ella en tu equipo te produce una gran sensación.
Kessler:
Prácticamente la vi crecer. Fue mi alcanza pelotas con unos 12 años. A veces teníamos que parar de jugar porque hacía demasiados malabarismos con la pelota cuando se iba del campo y simplemente no la devolvía. Ya entonces muchos no podían creerlo y se preguntaban quién era esa niña. Es realmente increíble con el balón, ¡es la perfecta número 10! Son dos cosas diferentes ser talentosa técnicamente e implementarlo en el campo. Dzeni lo hace excelentemente y es probable que sea el paradigma de la ejecución técnica en el fútbol femenino.
Fuera de la cancha
Sasic:
Como persona, es una supercompañera que no se pone nunca en plan "Soy Dzsenifer Marozsan, soy una de las mejores jugadoras del mundo", sino que es natural y disfruta practicando un deporte que le gusta de verdad. Compartimos habitación en la Copa Mundial 2015. A Dzsenifer le gusta estar rodeada de su familia y amigos, es algo muy importante para ella. Es más bien discreta, pero siempre está ahí cuando quieres hacer algo o ir a algún sitio. Es generosa y amable con todo el mundo y nunca hace mal a nadie. ¡Es imposible no estimarla!
Kessler:
No puedo negarlo, estoy muy muy orgullosa de ella y de ver donde ha llegado. Ha crecido increíblemente en los últimos años. Consiguió mucho y todavía habrá más. Es una loca del fútbol pero, con todo su éxito, nunca ha olvidado de dónde viene, quiénes son sus amigos y cuán importante es la familia. ¡Es una persona especial!
El papel de líder
Sasic:
El papel de Dzsenifer ha cambiado mucho. En las Copas Mundiales anteriores era una jugadora en medio de otras jugadoras con una gran personalidad. Ahora es la capitana de Alemania, un equipo al que todo el mundo mira y que ha tenido mucho éxito en el pasado. Para ella es una oportunidad de crecer, como el hecho de haberse separado de su familia para vivir en otro país. Es bueno para su personalidad y su desarrollo y ahora que es una jugadora con experiencia, creo que guiará a este joven equipo y desempeñará un papel importante en esta Copa Mundial.
Kessler:
Dzseni jugará un papel de líder en esta Copa Mundial, ya lo ha hecho en esta última temporada en el Olympique Lyon. Tiene la clase, la experiencia internacional y la calma para absorber la presión en un gran evento como este y jugar un papel clave en el equipo alemán. Junto a la capitana Alex Popp y a otras jugadoras importantes va a tener que amalgamar el juego y llevar un papel de líder para continuar con las últimas muy buenas actuaciones en los Mundiales.
Dzsenifer MAROZSAN
Marozsan sobre Sasic
Todo el mundo recuerda la sangre fría que demostró Celia en los cuartos de final contra Francia al igualar desde los once metros antes de confirmar en la tanda penal. Con seis realizaciones, recibió además la Bota de Oro a la máxima anotadora del torneo. ¡No hay más que decir!
Celia es una persona muy abierta, siempre está dispuesta a charlar o a echar una mano. ¡Es verdaderamente adorable! Como jugadora, jamás ha dado un paso atrás frente a las responsabilidades. Siempre estaba ahí para levantarte la moral cuando lo necesitabas. Siempre participaba cuando cantábamos y bailábamos en el autobús. Y aunque se sentara al fondo, ¡prácticamente solo se la oía a ella!
Marozsan sobre Kessler
Nadine es una jugadora a la que siempre he admirado. Yo era su recogepelotas y siempre he querido parecerme a ella. Para mí era un modelo a seguir fantástico, y me sigue sirviendo de ejemplo a nivel personal. Me alegro de haber pasado tanto tiempo juntas. Es una pena que ya no pueda jugar, pero sigue siendo mi modelo a seguir.