Copa Mundial Femenina
Ellis y Wiegman reviven la final de Francia 2019
29 dic. 2019
- Jill Ellis y Sarina Wiegman analizan juntas la final del Mundial Femenino
- Profundizan en el esquema de los equipos y las previsiones que tenían
- “Respetábamos muchísimo su habilidad”
Jill Ellis y Sarina Wiegman recordarán el 2019 como un año histórico. Ellis condujo a la selección estadounidense a la conquista de su segundo trofeo consecutivo de la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA™, en Francia, y se despidió del combinado norteamericano siendo la única seleccionadora que ha ganado dos veces el Mundial. Como colofón, obtuvo la recompensa del Premio The Best al Entrenador de Fútbol Femenino.
Wiegman, por su parte, clasificó a las Oranjevrouwen para su primera final del Mundial, otro hito, en la que era apenas su segunda participación en el certamen. A pesar de acabar sucumbiendo en ese choque ante Estados Unidos, las discípulas de Wiegman desplegaron durante toda la prueba un fútbol apasionante, que les permitió llegar hasta el último duelo, y con el que obligaron a emplearse a fondo a las defensoras del título.
Reunimos a ambas técnicas para que nos proporcionasen un análisis exclusivo del principal acontecimiento de 2019: la final de Lyon.
El momento más destacado de la final
Jill Ellis: En mi opinión, el momento destacado fue el gol de Rose Lavelle. Entonces tuve la sensación de que controlábamos más el partido. Cuando el resultado es de 1-0, todavía pende todo de un hilo. Creo que el gol de Rose, entrando por el centro, fue una magnífica jugada individual. Nos hicimos con el balón, tocó Sammy Mewis y luego fue para Rose Lavelle, con una finalización estupenda.
Sarina Wiegman: El penal nos hizo muchísimo daño, noté un cambio en mi equipo. También mostró que habíamos puesto un gran empeño en el torneo, que nos quitó muchísima energía. Estábamos resistiendo muy bien, pero con el 1-0 a favor de Estados Unidos, pensé: “Vaya, ahora sí que se nos pone difícil”.
Los ajustes tácticos
Jill Ellis: Sabíamos que íbamos a tener que jugar bien. Hay que ir partido a partido, pero en cuanto empezamos a ver vídeos de los rivales, nos pusimos a analizar más a los Países Bajos. Respetábamos muchísimo su habilidad para desplazar el balón y el gran estado de forma que atravesaban.
Sabíamos que [Vivianne] Miedema iba a tener mucha influencia en su juego, y probablemente ese fue el ajuste que hicimos al principio del partido, pedirle a [Julie] Ertz que bajase un poco para quedarse cerca de Miedema y que no pudiesen combinar tanto con ella en las transiciones. [Miedema] estaba encontrando balones en ese espacio [entre el mediocampo y el ataque], así que le pedimos a Ertz que bajase un poco para intentar neutralizar los pases hacia ella.
Sarina Wiegman: Para contener a sus tres jugadoras de punta, que son muy rápidas y se sienten muy cómodas con el balón, pusimos a [Dominique] Bloodworth en la izquierda, por sus cualidades defensivas. Y también situamos a [Lineth] Beerensteyn como delantera centro, Miedema bajó y [Danielle] van de Donk formó por la banda derecha. Hicimos ese cambio pensando en que [Crystal] Dunn estuviese por la izquierda, es muy rápida y capaz de contrarrestar su velocidad, anticipamos que iba a ser un problema, así que optamos por tener ahí a Van de Donk.
Aunque la defensa suya es muy buena, pensamos que con Lineth Beerensteyn, por su velocidad detrás de la retaguardia, podríamos hacerles daño. En nuestro análisis, Ertz estaba en el mediocampo, pero encargada de controlar el juego —no se internaba todo el tiempo—, así que pensamos que tener a Miedema más adentro iba a funcionar, porque lo hace muy bien con la posesión del balón y gracias a su posicionamiento.
Jill Ellis: Habíamos previsto que Miedema actuase por el centro, en la parte de arriba de la línea, y sabíamos que no iba a haber muchas amenazas verticales, porque ella se siente más cómoda bajando a por el balón. Nos dimos cuenta de que habría más ritmo por el centro [con Beerensteyn como delantera centro]. Le pedimos a Ertz que bajase porque teníamos muchísimo respeto por Miedema y su capacidad de crear juego.
Sabíamos que su mediocampo era el núcleo, le pedimos a Alex [Morgan] que bajase también un poco, para obligarlas a desplazarse algo a la banda y neutralizar la amplitud de pases de [Sherida] Spitse.
En general, pensábamos que ellas iban a tener mucho la pelota, así que queríamos generar presión, obligarlas a moverla o a tomar decisiones apresuradas e intentar atraparlo en las transiciones, donde creíamos que podíamos hacerles daño. Nuestras artistas en el uno contra uno les causaron ciertos problemas. Y luego, Lavelle y Mewis son dos jugadoras a las que les gusta atacar y subir, así que casi se trataba de intentar sobrecargar y abrumar al rival a base de presión, y también con nuestro juego de transición.