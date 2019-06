With the quarter-finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup set to take centre stage from Thursday, fans still have the chance to apply for tickets on the official platform FIFA.com/tickets.

Currently, a limited number of tickets are available to fans for the quarter-final between Norway and England in Le Havre and that between Germany and Sweden in Rennes. For the two quarter‑final matches with currently no availability (France v. USA in Paris and Italy v. Netherlands in Valenciennes), FIFA and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) encourage fans to monitor FIFA.com/tickets, as tickets can become available again after being returned and offered for resale at the last minute via FIFA’s official resale platform on FIFA.com/tickets.

In this regard, FIFA and the LOC would like to remind all fans that no other websites or parties other than FIFA.com/tickets may legitimately sell tickets for the tournament. FIFA and the LOC regard the illicit sale and distribution of tickets as a serious issue and view the security implications of the unauthorised transfer and/or resale of tickets as being of paramount importance.

In addition, FIFA and the LOC would also strongly encourage fans not to purchase tickets from secondary market platforms such as StubHub and viagogo in order to avoid paying abusive prices.

For further information on ticket prices for the knockout stages, please click here.

Fans interested in attending the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 can purchase tickets for the tournament via www.fifa.com/tickets.

Fans who have purchased tickets for a given match but are not able to attend can offer their tickets for resale on FIFA.com/tickets.

For more information on ticket resales, please click here.