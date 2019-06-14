- Akaba es la mejor bailarina de la Leonas Indomables
- Mbeleck es la reina indiscutible del “FouFap”
- Blog en VIVO: #NEDCMR
Por Cynthia Nzetia, con Camerún 🇨🇲
En su debut en la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™, Camerún concedió una derrota contra Canadá. Para proseguir su camino más allá de la fase de grupos, necesita una victoria contra Países Bajos. Para levantar el ánimo de las Leonas indomables y que lleguen en las mejores condiciones a la cita, hay dos jugadoras clave.
“Tenéis delante a las animan el ambiente en este equipo”, exclama Henriette Akaba, acompañada de Geneviève Ngo Mbeleck, antes de sentarse a responder nuestras preguntas.
Según Estelle Johnson, la mejor bailarina del grupo es Akaba: “Lo lleva en la sangre; ¡se conoce todos los bailes de todas las regiones del país!”, bromea la defensa. La aludida, de 27 años, admite ser la animadora de la plantilla, pero no solo eso. “Tengo la suerte de estar donde estoy, hago un trabajo maravilloso y tengo buena salud, ¿por qué debería quejarme?”, pregunta con filosofía, antes de recalcar: “¡Pero que nadie confunda mi actitud con el laxismo! Ante todo soy una competidora. Me gusta ganar; odio la derrota”.
A Akaba le gustan las victorias, pero sobre todo ama este deporte, que intenta comprender lo mejor posible. En la reunión con las árbitras que organizaron al principio del campeonato, la delantera estuvo muy atenta, y fue la que hizo más preguntas junto con su seleccionador, Alain Djeumfa. Una actitud que impresiona pero no sorprende a sus compañeras.
“Henriette puede pasarse la vida viendo partidos de fútbol, desentrañándolos, recreándolos”, describe Gabrielle Aboudi Onguéné. “Hace dos días, todavía nos seguía hablando de la táctica en la final de la Liga de Campeones. Es una apasionada; es un rasgo de su personalidad que aprecio mucho”, añade su compañera de delantera.
Un mundo aparte
La otra sensación de la Guarida, Genevieve Ngo Mbeleck, también es muy popular entre sus compañeras. Las Leonas indomables ahora la denominan solamente “Mbeleck”, quitando el “Ngo”, que significa “chica” en varias lenguas de África central. “La llamamos así porque ha crecido; se nota que es más madura en su juego. El ‘Ngo’ ya no tiene razón de ser”, precisa la segunda capitana, Augustine Ejangue.
Madura, pero sin perder su espíritu infantil, porque nunca se aleja de su equipo de música. “¡Es su tercer brazo!”, apunta sonriendo Madeleine Ngono Mani. Ngo Mbeleck, siempre dispuesta a crear ambiente, es la reina indiscutible del “FouFap”, el baile de celebración cuando las jugadoras marcan un gol. “Ya se pudo ver a nuestra llegada a Montpellier al bajarnos del autobús. Mbeleck es todo un universo en sí misma; es un mundo aparte, ¡está en otra galaxia!”, afirma riéndose Ysis Sonkeng.
“No voy forzada; no podría hacer algo que no sea normal en mí”, confiesa la centrocampista, que asegura que todo lo hace con naturalidad. “Para mí es importante plasmar mi cultura sobre el terreno de juego”, añade, demostrando que también puede ser seria.
Esa seriedad habrá que mostrarla contra Países Bajos en Valenciennes, donde la derrota está prácticamente prohibida. Para la ocasión, el Estadio del Hainaut estará repleto; y tanto Akaba como Ngo Mbeleck tratarán de hacer bailar a todos esos espectadores…
Los retratos de Francia 2019: Camerún
