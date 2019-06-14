Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™

Michaela Abam of Cameroon poses for a portrait

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE - JUNE 07: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Michaela Abam of Cameroon poses for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 portrait session at Crowne Plaza Montpellier Corum on June 07, 2019 in Montpellier, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images