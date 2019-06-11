Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™

- Chile queda tercera del Grupo F tras caer con Suecia (2-0)
- Guerrero jugaba ante Suecia su 2º partido tras una larga lesión
- "Todavía es posible lograr nuestro objetivo"
Por Cecilia Lagos, con Chile 🇨🇱
La derrota sufrida por Chile en su histórico debut mundialista fue dolorosa, pero dejó al mismo tiempo una estela de enorme orgullo. El trabajo defensivo del equipo fue enorme, resistiendo la presión de la selección sueca durante casi todo el partido.
Carla Guerrero, defensa central de La Roja, tuvo una de las actuaciones más destacadas. “Estoy tranquila porque sé que luchamos y dimos todo hasta el final. No sé si fue la pausa por la lluvia lo que nos afectó. Sé que en el primer gol nos desconcentramos y fue un detalle el que lo provocó. Si hay algo que puedo sacar es que estuvimos todas juntitas, muy unidas. Jugamos como equipo”.
Fuera de la cancha, Carla reconoce que no habla tanto, pero dentro de ella es “La Jefa” y así le dicen. Es una de las jugadoras más reconocidas y queridas en Chile. Su carácter le hace honor a su apellido. Hinchas y compañeras saben que, si está ella jugando, pueden sentirse seguros.
Francia 2019: Chile - Suecia
-
Madelen Janogy of Sweden celebrates with teammates after scoring
11 jun. 2019
RENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Madelen Janogy of Sweden celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between Chile and Sweden at Roazhon Park on June 11, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Aporta tranquilidad y confianza, liderando con enorme autoridad futbolística. Pero en diciembre de 2018 sufrió una rotura de ligamentos cruzados en su rodilla izquierda y su participación en el Mundial quedó absolutamente en duda. El golpe fue enorme no solo para ella, sino para la selección. Una de sus mejores jugadoras podría no estar en Francia. Sin embargo, luego de la operación, comenzó un camino de recuperación admirable, probando una vez más por qué se apellida ‘Guerrero’.
El partido frente a Suecia fue apenas el segundo que jugaba después de seis meses de paro por su recuperación. Y ahí estuvo, bloqueando el ataque sueco, cruzando el cuerpo y las piernas sin miedo para evitar el gol.
A pesar de la derrota, Carla está satisfecha por haber jugado como lo hizo después de tanto tiempo: “Para mí fue muy importante, sobre todo, tomando en cuenta que pasé tanto tiempo sin jugar. La lesión para mí ya quedó atrás, no hay lesión. No pienso en eso y es lo que me ha permitido recuperarme tan bien y tan rápido.”
La actuación del equipo también la deja con calma por todo lo entregado: Carla aún confía en lograr el objetivo de clasificar a octavos de final: “Esto está recién comenzando, todavía quedan partidos y en eso hay que pensar ahora. Todavía es posible lograr nuestro objetivo”.