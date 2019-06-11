Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™

Kosovare Asllani of Sweden celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal

RENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Kosovare Asllani of Sweden celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between Chile and Sweden at Roazhon Park on June 11, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images