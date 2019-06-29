- Francia ha caído en cuartos en sus 5 últimos grandes torneos
- Estados Unidos, un hueso demasiado duro de roer
- Los hinchas locales, orgullosos de las suyas
Por Emma Hingant, con Francia
“La historia se repite”. Lo dice Wendie Renard, autora de 4 goles en esta Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™, incluido el testarazo de la esperanza contra Estados Unidos en cuartos de final. Pero llegó un poco tarde…
Así, desde 2013, la selección de Francia ha sufrido repetidas eliminaciones en los cuartos de las grandes competiciones; en cinco consecutivas para ser exactos. Las Bleues han tenido que hacer las maletas en esa ronda en:
- Eurocopas Femeninas (2013, 2017),
- un Torneo Olímpico de Fútbol Femenino (2016)
- dos ediciones del Mundial Femenino (2015, 2019).
El sueño americano 🇺🇸
Se sabía desde el 8 de diciembre: el azar del sorteo había designado a las vigentes campeonas y números 1 mundiales como presumible rival en cuartos de final. “Enfrentarse a Estados Unidos en cuartos, cuando eres el país anfitrión, no puede decirse que sea un regalo”, lamentaba la seleccionadora Corinne Diacre, sin querer tampoco buscar excusas.
Precisamente, Diacre explicó prolijamente que había “avisado” a sus jugadoras del peligro que podían entrañar las Barras y Estrellas: “Habíamos analizado las estadísticas que decían que las estadounidenses eran muy eficaces en el primer cuarto de hora. Cometimos un error de falta de atención que pagamos caro. Es lo que Estados Unidos ha vuelto a enseñarnos esta noche: se ha decidido por un detalle”.
La seleccionadora francesa desde 2017 sacará esa y otras lecciones, pero también quiso mostrarse positiva sobre la actuación de su equipo, que dista mucho de haber desmerecido. “Vimos pese a todo que no estábamos muy lejos de Estados Unidos. Porque puedo asegurar que llevo en el mundillo unos cuantos años y nunca había visto a Estados Unidos terminar con cinco atrás. Nunca jamás”.
Francia 2019: Francia - Estados Unidos
-
Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates after scoring
28 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Megan Rapinoe of the USA scores
28 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Megan Rapinoe of the USA (not in frame) scores her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Wendie Renard of France celebrates after scoring
28 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Wendie Renard of France celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of France huddle on the pitch
28 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Players of France huddle on the pitch prior to the second half during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Samantha Mewis of the USA is put under pressure by Amandine Henry of France
28 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Samantha Mewis of the USA is put under pressure by Amandine Henry of France during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring
28 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Jill Ellis, Head Coach of USA celebrates
28 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Jill Ellis, Head Coach of USA celebrates during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Alex Morgan of the USA battles for possession with Griedge Mbock Bathy of France
28 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Alex Morgan of the USA battles for possession with Griedge Mbock Bathy of France during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates after scoring
28 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Rose Lavelle of the USA runs with the ball
28 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Rose Lavelle of the USA runs with the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Wendie Renard of France scores her team's first goal
28 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Wendie Renard of France scores her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A detailed view of Ashlyn Harris of the USA's tattoos
28 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: A detailed view of Ashlyn Harris of the USA's tattoos are seen prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marianna Massey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
General view inside the stadium
28 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: General view inside the stadium during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Lewis - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A detailed view of the USA pennant is seen in the dressing room
28 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: A detailed view of the USA pennant is seen in the dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marianna Massey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Memorabilia is seen inside the dressing room
28 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Memorabilia is seen inside the dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Details are seen in the dressing room of USA
28 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Details are seen in the dressing room of USA prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marianna Massey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Fans of USA show their support
28 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Fans of USA show their support prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marianna Massey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
USA name labels are seen inside the dressing room
28 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: USA name labels are seen inside the dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marianna Massey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Julie Ertz of the USA looks on from the tunnel
28 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Julie Ertz of the USA looks on from the tunnel prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
General view inside the stadium as fans show their support
28 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: General view inside the stadium as fans show their support prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
La otra misión se ha cumplido
Muchas selecciones se contentarían con conseguir plantar cara a la selección norteamericana, tricampeona mundial, tetracampeona olímpica y verdadero símbolo del fútbol femenino mundial tanto dentro como fuera del campo. Así, aunque también albergasen la esperanza de alcanzar algún día ese mismo nivel sobre el terreno de juego, las Bleues, como organizadoras del Mundial, esperaban además despertar la vocación de futbolista entre las niñas de toda Francia. Eso lo han logrado.
Ha sido una experiencia muy bonita, porque, aunque no hayamos ganado la copa, al menos nos hemos ganado el corazón de los franceses.
“Eso no lo olvidaremos nunca. Les damos las gracias de todo corazón. Por desgracia, no hemos triunfado aunque lo hemos dado todo. Trataremos de volver con más fuerza”, decía la capitana.
A la vista de los ojos que brillaban en el público de los cuatro estadios que las han recibido, y un poco por toda Francia, las Bleues ya poseen esa fuerza.
🎟️ Entradas
Los aficionados que quieran asistir a la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA 2019 todavía pueden adquirir entradas en www.fifa.com/tickets, así como en las taquillas de los estadios, para los partidos restantes en los que aún quedan boletos disponibles para el público general.