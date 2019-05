Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™

Hege Riise is one of only three to win gold in the @Olympics, the @UEFAWomensEURO AND the @FIFAWWC 🇳🇴🏅



When Norway won the 1995 World Cup, she even scooped up the Golden Ball Award 🙌🏆



We have a winner's medal from the tournament as well as one of her shirts from the time. pic.twitter.com/Nc34Auoy5F