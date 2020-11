Today marks the start of Indigenous Football Week 2020, a week that brings the football community together to support inclusion, cultural recognition and diversity, and with IFW20 coinciding with NAIDOC (National Aboriginal and Islander Day Observance Committee) Week, it is a doubly special week!! A big shout out to everyone working tirelessly for Indigenous players. All the best to everyone during IFW20 and NAIDOC Week. Thank you to our valued partners: Football Federation Australia, Professional Footballers Australia, SBS Australia, FOX Sports Australia, and NITV. www.indigenousfootballweek.org.au #IFW20 #indigenousfootballweek #pathways