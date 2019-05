Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™

You know you've made it once you've got your own video game 🎮🤩



'Mia Hamm Soccer 64' was released for the Nintendo 64 in 2000, after her success with @USWNT at the 1999 Women's World Cup ⚽️🇺🇸



The game is on display in our 1999 @FIFAWWC showcase at the FIFA Museum 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0h3HMJlGdS