Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™

- Cristiane anotó un triplete en el debut de Basil
- Analizamos al cuarteto ofensivo de la Seleção
- Marta fue baja en el partido contra Jamaica
Por Giancarlo Giampietro, con Brasil 🇧🇷
Cuando una jugadora marca tres goles en un partido y firma así la primera tripleta de la historia de la Seleção en la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA™ desde 1999, resulta difícil hablar de otra cosa.
Sin embargo, para que una delantera centro pueda brillar, antes deben crearse jugadas. Y eso fue exactamente lo que hizo, a raudales, el cuarteto ofensivo que completan Andressa Alves, Debinha y Bia Zaneratto. El resultado fue una muy grata victoria contra Jamaica, por 3-0, en el primer choque del Grupo C de Francia 2019.
“Siempre les pido a las chicas que manden el balón al área, que yo ya haré algo luego. Y hoy pasó varias veces”, señaló la atacante en declaraciones a la FIFA.
Brasil, que atravesaba una secuencia de nueve derrotas y no podía contar con Marta, volvió a demostrar la enorme calidad de que dispone en punta. En el mejor momento, en un Mundial efervescente y con considerables cifras de audiencia televisiva en su país.
Las jugadoras habían admitido en distintas entrevistas su incomodidad por la desconfianza existente en torno al equipo. Ahora esperan que esa circunstancia haya quedado atrás. El desempeño del ataque es un excelente indicio de que se ha logrado.
Cristiane y Beatriz acometían a la retaguardia rival por el centro. En los extremos, Andressa Alves y Debinha intercambiaban constantemente posiciones. Fueron varias las acciones en las que participaron dos o más de ellas, como la vistosa jugada del segundo gol. De Debinha para Andressa y luego para Cristiane, quien introdujo el balón entre los tres palos.
“Fue una linda jugada”, afirmó Andressa, que dio dos asistencias a la goleadora de la jornada. “No solo ha habido compenetración entre Cris y yo, las cuatro hemos hecho un gran partido. Estamos contentas, no importa quién marque los goles”.
El intercambio de posiciones entre las extremos dio asimismo muy buenos resultados, sumado al hecho de que no se limitaron a buscar la línea de fondo en carreras verticales. También se desplazaron en diagonal, entendiéndose con sus compañeras.
“Tanto Debinha yo como estamos acostumbradas a jugar en las dos bandas. Eso ayuda a confundir a las defensas”, señaló la mediapunta del Barcelona. “Acaban acostumbrándose a que entre siempre una zurda por esa banda. Si ven a una diestra, no saben si va a recortar hacia dentro o hacia fuera”.
Debinha es la diestra. Andressa, la zurda, falló un penal en el primer tiempo, aunque enseguida lo compensó con creces.
Los desplazamientos de las cuatro también repercutieron en el apartado defensivo, como es lógico. Brasil tuvo el 57% de posesión de la pelota y efectuó el doble de pases que Jamaica (343-172). Las jugadoras de arriba contribuyeron igualmente a que el mediocampo se asentase a la perfección y neutralizase los contragolpes de la veloz Jamaica, algo que preocupaba antes del duelo.
Marta asistió a todo desde el banco de reservas, al no hallarse en condiciones de entrar en juego. Se está recuperando de una lesión y progresa bien. La Seleção esperará por ella, por supuesto. “Ella, Cris y Formiga forman el pilar del equipo”, dijo Andressa.
Cristiane demostró a todas luces su importancia. Individualmente, tardará en olvidar esta jornada. “Va a ser difícil que nos quiten la alegría. Ha sido una reacción”.
Colectivamente, no obstante, la satisfacción resulta todavía mayor. “También ha sido un nuevo comienzo para todo el equipo”, concluyó.
Los retratos de Francia 2019: Brasil
