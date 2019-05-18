Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™

- Hegerberg anotó un triplete
- Oshoala firmó el del honor del Barça
- Cuarta corona europea consecutiva para el equipo francés
Al Olympique de Lyon le bastó media hora para sentenciar la final de la Liga de Campeones femenina de la UEFA ante un FC Barcelona que no pudo contener el arrollador talento de Ada Hegerberg.
La alemana Dzsenifer Marozsan abrió el marcador a los cinco minutos, y posteriormente la noruega supo aprovechar la debilidad de la banda izquierda del Barça para hacer su triplete y dejar la contienda vista para sentencia ya a los 30 minutos de juego.
El equipo francés aflojó el ritmo en la segunda parte, y el cuadro catalán, más cerrado en el complemento, aguantó y hasta logró el gol del honor firmado por la nigeriana Asisat Oshoala.
El OL se ciñó así su cuarta corona europea consecutiva en el estadio Ferencváros de Budapest. Es el sexto título continental de su historia.
El Lyon, otra vez campeón de Europa
