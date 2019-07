Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA 2019™

For everything she has done and everything she has meant to this program we say, THANK YOU ❤️ Jill Ellis will step down as #USWNT head coach in October. #ThankYouJill : https://t.co/5I3dwtQXIo pic.twitter.com/QkCAkMItQj

“The US Soccer Federation and the sport in general owes Jill a debt of gratitude,” said US Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro. “Jill was always extremely passionate about this team, analytical, tremendously focused, and not afraid to make tough decisions while giving her players the freedom to play to their strengths.

“She helped raise the bar for women’s soccer in the USA and the world, and given the history of this program, the level of success she achieved is even more remarkable.”