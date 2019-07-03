Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA 2019™

- Estados Unidos vuelve a una final tras vencer a Inglaterra 2-1
- Alex Morgan celebró su 30º cumpleaños a lo grande
- Alyssa Naeher y Christen Press brillaron con luz propia
Por Erin Fish, con Estados Unidos 🇺🇸
Alex Morgan cumplía 30 años y la celebración fue inolvidable: marcó el gol de la victoria para las suyas, que supuso el pase a la final de la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA™, y el presidente de la FIFA, Gianni Infantino, la invitó a un trozo de tarta.
La capitana de las Barras y Estrellas materializó el tanto que otorgó a Estados Unidos el épico triunfo por 1-2 contra Inglaterra, y este domingo jugará su tercera final de un Mundial. Y por si eso fuera poco, toda la afición estadounidense, así como sus propias compañeras, le cantaron cumpleaños feliz. Además, ganó el premio a la Jugadora del Partido.
Sin embargo, y pese a su decisiva contribución, para ella la merecedora del premio era otra. "Alyssa Naeher, ella debería haber sido hoy la jugadora del partido", declaró Morgan. "Nos salvó la vida".
Naeher, que tuvo que hacer frente a las críticas tras el duelo con España debido a un error, y apenas había tenido que intervenir en la fase de grupos, fue providencial para las suyas en los dos últimos partidos.
Pero se dejaba lo mejor para esta semifinal. Inglaterra tuvo la opción de empatar y forzar la prórroga con un penal ejecutado por Steph Houghton, pero Naeher atajó el lanzamiento, convirtiéndose además en la primera arquera de EEUU en parar un penal en el Mundial.
El momento de brillar para Naeher
Aprovechando el eslogan del torneo, "Dare to Shine" [El Momento de Brillar], Jill Ellis creó un nuevo lema el otro día animando a sus jugadoras "a brillar al máximo" ["Dare to shine the brightest"].
Tras el gran partido de su portera, Ellis no dudó en elogiarla. "Al término del encuentro le he dicho que hoy ha brillado, ha sido la más brillante", afirmó Ellis. "Le doy todo el mérito. Es una gran persona. Está dejando su propia huella y creando su propio legado, y eso es fantástico".
Con todo, Naeher no fue ni con mucho la única jugadora estadounidense que destacó en la reñida victoria. Con Megan Rapinoe de baja por una lesión en los isquiotibiales, Christen Press fue titular y no perdió comba.
¿Sabías que...?
En todos los partidos disputados hasta ahora en Francia 2019, Estados Unidos ha visto puerta en los primeros 12 minutos de juego. Press fue la última en perpetuar esta estadística con una diana en el minuto 10 que dio a las norteamericanas una importante ventaja en el marcador.
A Ellis siempre le gusta decir que no cree que su formación tenga un once titular, sino que tiene 14 o 15 jugadoras que pueden ser titulares, y eso quedó bien patente en Lyon cuando más se necesitaba. El momento de brillar al máximo, sin duda alguna.