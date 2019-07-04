Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA 2019™

- Jackie Groenen marcó el gol que metió a Países Bajos en su primera final
- La centrocampista no había chutado a puerta en todo el torneo
- Su carrera bien podría haber transcurrido por un camino distinto
Por Emma Coolen, con Países Bajos 🇳🇱
Si algún día hacen una película de su vida, ¿quién interpretará a Jackie Groenen? Tal vez sea un buen momento para empezar a planteárselo, porque no hay duda de que su historia parece un cuento de lo que puede ocurrir cuando crees en tus sueños.
Groenen, campeona juvenil de judo en Países Bajos y promesa del fútbol, tuvo que decidirse por uno de sus dos deportes favoritos. Finalmente, y en una elección trascendental, apostó por el fútbol.
Juega de centrocampista y no destaca por sus goles. De hecho, esta futbolista de 24 años apenas había anotado dos en sus anteriores 52 partidos como internacional, y todavía no había chutado entre los tres palos en Francia 2019.
Pero todo cambió este miércoles, cuando firmó la diana de la victoria en la prórroga contra Suecia. Su preciso latigazo metió a Países Bajos en su primera final mundialista. Estados Unidos espera a las de Sarina Wiegman el domingo.
La mediocampista, nacida en Tilburgo y conocida por su carácter alegre y optimista, no podía dejar de sonreír al término del encuentro. “Bueno, es muy bonito”, contestaba a la pregunta de qué sentía al haber marcado un gol histórico.
“Si te soy totalmente sincera, mientras alguien marcara el gol que nos metiera en la final del Mundial, me daba igual quien fuera. Para mí es un gran honor llevar esta camiseta cada vez que tengo la oportunidad de hacerlo”.
No obstante, Groenen estuvo muy cerca de llegar a lo más alto por un camino distinto: como se había criado en Poppel, justo al otro lado de la frontera con Países Bajos, consideró por un tiempo representar a Bélgica.
Seguramente en ese momento ni se le pasó por la cabeza que un gol suyo permitiría a las holandesas jugar el partido más importante de su historia. “Creo que lo de hoy demuestra claramente lo que puede pasar si sueñas a lo grande. Es increíble”, señalaba.
Los últimos cuatro años de la selección neerlandesa han sido extraordinarios. Su estreno en una Copa Mundial Femenina llegó en Canadá 2015, después de superar una intensa repesca con cuatro equipos en liza. Dos años más tarde conquistó un triunfo casi impensable en la EURO, de la que fue anfitriona, torneo en el que apenas había jugado dos ediciones previas.
Por tanto, y aunque Países Bajos no parta como favorita en la final del domingo en Lyon contra las vigentes campeonas del mundo, no le faltará confianza.
¿Y qué hace tan especial a este grupo de jugadoras? “Somos un equipo que juega con confianza y nos damos confianza unas a otras. Y eso es fantástico”.