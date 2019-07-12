- Cada semana pedimos a los aficionados que compartan su contenido favorito
- Aquí desvelamos las cinco aportaciones más destacadas
- Comparte tus historias utilizando la etiqueta #WeLiveFootball
El fútbol no sería nada sin los aficionados. Si el deporte rey goza de tanta popularidad en todo el mundo, es gracias a su extraordinaria capacidad para unir a las personas.
Por eso queremos saber qué tienes en mente cada semana. ¿Qué videos no puedes dejar de ver una y otra vez? ¿O ha habido algún artículo fascinante sobre tu jugador o equipo favoritos que crees que debería ver más gente? Envíanos tus candidatos a través de las redes sociales utilizando la etiqueta #WeLiveFootball, y nosotros elegiremos los más destacados para mostrarlos aquí.
Volvemos después de un emocionante paréntesis con motivo de la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™. Aquí están los cinco mejores momentos de esta semana, por cortesía del Fan Movement de la FIFA.
Heroínas bienvenidas
De Rayza Silva (Perú)
El “Cañón de los Héroes” de Nueva York dio la bienvenida a la triunfante selección femenina de Estados Unidos por segunda vez en cuatro años, mientras Megan Rapinoe y compañía proseguían sus celebraciones mundialistas en tierras estadounidenses. @Rayzagn siguió cómo miles de aficionados hicieron sentirse como en casa a las Barras y Estrellas en la Gran Manzana.
New York City welcomes newly-crowned world champions
-
Allie Long and Megan Rapinoe celebrate during a Victory Ticker Tape Parade
10 jul. 2019
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 10: Ali Krieger and Megan Rapinoe celebrate during a Victory Ticker Tape Parade for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team down the Canyon of Heroes on July 10, 2019 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. The USA defeated the Netherlands on Sunday to win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
El efecto de las Oranjeleeuwinnen
De Daniela Porcelli (Estados Unidos)
Pese a sentirse afligidas por la derrota inmediatamente después de la final de Francia 2019, es indudable que las jugadoras de Países Bajos tienen abundantes motivos para mantener la cabeza bien alta. Joerdeli comparte cómo la trayectoria de las Oranjeleeuwinnen, ahora subcampeonas mundiales además de ser campeonas de Europa, cautivó a una nación entera.
La fiebre mundialista se apodera de Estados Unidos
De Camille Thomas (Suecia)
Entretanto, la selección femenina de Estados Unidos continúa atrayendo las miradas y conquistando corazones en su país. La audiencia subió considerablemente para la final del Mundial de este año en comparación con la de la final del Mundial masculino en 2018, como señala @cami22ethomas a través de FOX Soccer.
Botas preciosas
De Lili Cantero (Argentina)
El Mundial Femenino inspiró un juego artístico en el terreno de juego y obras de arte fuera de él. Quédate maravillado con la precisión y finura que dedica @lilicanteroart a sus botas pintadas con diseño personalizado de Francia 2019. ¡Magnífico trabajo, Lili!
Un cohete para el Arsenal
De Eva van de Werfhorst-McLaughlin (Países Bajos)
James Harden, superestrella de la NBA, rindió visita a los Gunners. Como no podía ser de otra manera, el escolta de los Houston Rockets se sintió como en casa. Por cortesía de evamariasam, ¡no te pierdas la exhibición de Harden con el delantero Reiss Nelson!