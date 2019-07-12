FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™

Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™

7 junio - 7 julio

12 jul. 2019

Lieke Martens and Kika Van Es of the Netherlands celebrate after their semi-final win at the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019
© FIFA via Getty Images
  • Cada semana pedimos a los aficionados que compartan su contenido favorito
  • Aquí desvelamos las cinco aportaciones más destacadas
  • Comparte tus historias utilizando la etiqueta #WeLiveFootball

El fútbol no sería nada sin los aficionados. Si el deporte rey goza de tanta popularidad en todo el mundo, es gracias a su extraordinaria capacidad para unir a las personas.

Por eso queremos saber qué tienes en mente cada semana. ¿Qué videos no puedes dejar de ver una y otra vez? ¿O ha habido algún artículo fascinante sobre tu jugador o equipo favoritos que crees que debería ver más gente? Envíanos tus candidatos a través de las redes sociales utilizando la etiqueta #WeLiveFootball, y nosotros elegiremos los más destacados para mostrarlos aquí.

Volvemos después de un emocionante paréntesis con motivo de la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™. Aquí están los cinco mejores momentos de esta semana, por cortesía del Fan Movement de la FIFA.

Heroínas bienvenidas

De Rayza Silva (Perú)
El “Cañón de los Héroes” de Nueva York dio la bienvenida a la triunfante selección femenina de Estados Unidos por segunda vez en cuatro años, mientras Megan Rapinoe y compañía proseguían sus celebraciones mundialistas en tierras estadounidenses. @Rayzagn siguió cómo miles de aficionados hicieron sentirse como en casa a las Barras y Estrellas en la Gran Manzana.

New York City welcomes newly-crowned world champions

El efecto de las Oranjeleeuwinnen

De Daniela Porcelli (Estados Unidos)
Pese a sentirse afligidas por la derrota inmediatamente después de la final de Francia 2019, es indudable que las jugadoras de Países Bajos tienen abundantes motivos para mantener la cabeza bien alta. Joerdeli comparte cómo la trayectoria de las Oranjeleeuwinnen, ahora subcampeonas mundiales además de ser campeonas de Europa, cautivó a una nación entera.

A pesar de la derrota en la final, Países Bajos sigue ganándose a una nación (en inglés)

La fiebre mundialista se apodera de Estados Unidos

De Camille Thomas (Suecia)
Entretanto, la selección femenina de Estados Unidos continúa atrayendo las miradas y conquistando corazones en su país. La audiencia subió considerablemente para la final del Mundial de este año en comparación con la de la final del Mundial masculino en 2018, como señala @cami22ethomas a través de FOX Soccer.

Botas preciosas

De Lili Cantero (Argentina)
El Mundial Femenino inspiró un juego artístico en el terreno de juego y obras de arte fuera de él. Quédate maravillado con la precisión y finura que dedica @lilicanteroart a sus botas pintadas con diseño personalizado de Francia 2019. ¡Magnífico trabajo, Lili!

Un cohete para el Arsenal

De Eva van de Werfhorst-McLaughlin (Países Bajos)
James Harden, superestrella de la NBA, rindió visita a los Gunners. Como no podía ser de otra manera, el escolta de los Houston Rockets se sintió como en casa. Por cortesía de evamariasam, ¡no te pierdas la exhibición de Harden con el delantero Reiss Nelson!

