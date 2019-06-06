Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™

- Djorkaeff y Abily asistieron al evento #FootballEducates de Lyon
- El campeón mundial regresó a su colegio para transmitir valores y enseñanzas de vida
- #FootballEducates destaca cómo el fútbol puede ser la mejor escuela de vida
Youri Djorkaeff, campeón de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA™, y la legendaria futbolista francesa Camille Abily visitaron un colegio de primaria de Lyon el martes, 4 de junio, para compartir algunos de los valores y enseñanzas de vida que han aprendido gracias al fútbol. Y también para jugar un rato con los chavales, claro.
La visita fue muy especial, en particular para Djorkaeff –natural de Lyon–, que regresaba a su antiguo colegio: la École Charles de Foucauld. En este centro pasó su infancia, tan entregado a los estudios como al fútbol.
En un evento escolar en el que se promocionó la nueva campaña #FootballEducates de la FIFA, los alumnos escucharon lo importante que había sido el deporte en la vida de estas dos Leyendas de la FIFA, tanto en sus años formativos como en muchos otros ámbitos.
Ambos contestaron a las preguntas de los alumnos de los cursos CM1 y CM2. Más de 200 niños y niñas prestaron atención a todas y cada una de sus palabras sobre su época en el colegio y sus ilustres carreras deportivas.
A la pregunta de si los chicos deberían dejar jugar a las chicas con ellos en el patio, Djorkaeff respondió: “A mí siempre me gustaba que los demás chicos me recibieran y me dejaran jugar, y así es como debería ser. Si tú le das una oportunidad a alguien, ellos se la darán a otros, y así sucesivamente. Cuando le das una oportunidad a alguien, independientemente de si eres chico o chica, todos salen ganando”.
La centrocampista Camille Abily, que colgó las botas recientemente en el Olympique de Lyon femenino, reflexionó sobre todo lo aprendido tras protagonizar una carrera de élite.
“Muy a menudo, descubres que las mejores jugadoras, las más inteligentes, son aquellas que saben asociarse con sus compañeras. Todo es cuestión de compartir, de mostrar solidaridad con tus compañeras y de esfuerzo. Si a todo eso le sumas la deportividad, puedes convertirte en una gran jugadora”.
Djorkaeff, centrocampista que militó en el PSG y en el Inter de Milán, cerró la sesión con una anécdota: un día, cuando ya tenía 30 años y había sido campeón del mundo con Francia, recibió una redacción que él mismo había escrito cuando tenía 11.
“Un antiguo profesor mío me entregó la carta. Debía de haberla escrito cuando iba a CM2, en este mismo colegio. Es decir, cuando era como vosotros ahora. En ella decía que quería ser futbolista profesional, ganar el Mundial y jugar en Nueva York. Y, fijaos: fui futbolista, gané el Mundial con Francia y, unos años después, acabé mi carrera en Nueva York. Esto demuestra que, si os esforzáis mucho y tenéis una buena actitud, podréis cumplir vuestros sueños”.
Nada más acabar, todos salieron juntos a la cancha, bajo un sol de justicia. Allí, las leyendas y los jóvenes hicieron distintos ejercicios y jugaron unos partidillos. ¿Qué mejor manera de transmitir los valores del fútbol?