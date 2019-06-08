Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™

- Marcó en el debut de Francia en los últimos 5 grandes torneos
- Está a 6 de ser la máxima goleadora histórica de Francia
- La delantera no se contentará con este gran balance
Por Emma Hingant, con Francia 🇫🇷
Francia se quitó un peso de encima al empezar de la mejor forma posible la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA™ 2019, que juega en casa: sumando los tres puntos después de marcar cuatro goles y no recibir ninguno ante la República de Corea, un adversario reputado por su solidez en la retaguardia. Un inicio ideal para las locales que aspiran a alzar el trofeo.
Las Bleues rompieron el entramado defensivo organizado por Yoon Dukyeo a los nueve minutos, con el que es ya el gol más rápido de un partido inaugural del torneo. Lo firmó Eugénie Le Sommer.
La atacante, autora de 75 goles en 160 internacionalidades, había tenido varios problemas físicos en su preparación y no veía puerta desde la victoria ante Japón del pasado abril, pero volvió a responder como es habitual en las citas importantes.
Nunca decepciona
“Ya sabemos que Eugénie es una gran jugadora y contamos con ella en este tipo de partidos, en los grandes partidos”, afirma Griedge Mbock, la defensa central que creyó haber firmado el segundo tanto de las Bleues, antes de que el VAR lo anulase por fuera de juego. “En una competición como el Mundial, contamos con que rinda a este nivel”.
Y, como de costumbre, no decepcionó. La delantera del Olympique de Lyon ha marcado en el partido del debut de Francia de los cinco últimos grandes torneos: ante la República de Corea este viernes en Francia 2019 y, previamente, contra Islandia en la UEFA EURO Femenina 2017, frente a Colombia en el Torneo Olímpico de Fútbol Femenino Río 2016, contra Inglaterra en el Mundial de 2015 y ante Rusia en la UEFA EURO 2013.
“No me ha sorprendido”, señala, con admiración, Jessica Houara-d'Hommeaux, excompañera de la número 9 tricolor en la selección francesa y en el Lyon, y en la actualidad comentarista de Canal Plus.
“Eso demuestra su regularidad y, especialmente, su fortaleza psicológica, porque ya sabemos que el primer partido de un torneo siempre resulta difícil, y más aún al jugar en casa. Es una goleadora temible”.
Goles y un objetivo
La propia ariete no se muestra tan entusiasta en cuanto a su propio balance. “No deja de ser un solo gol, es anecdótico”, asegura con modestia y pensando sobre todo ya en un objetivo más alto. “Marqué en otros torneos antes, pero quedamos eliminadas en cuartos… Así que espero que ahora nos vaya mejor y lleguemos más lejos”.
Y lo cierto es que si las Bleues llegan a disputar seis partidos más en Francia, Le Sommer tendría quizás la ocasión de alcanzar a la máxima realizadora de todos los tiempos de la selección francesa, Marinette Pichon, quien firmó 81 goles. Está a apenas seis de lograrlo, una cifra al alcance de la mano de esta artillera nata.
