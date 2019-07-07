Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA 2019™

- Un perfecto equilibrio de talento gana el Mundial para EEUU
- Rapinoe afirma que ha sido su mejor Mundial hasta la fecha
- Ertz, conmovida por la emotiva trayectoria hacia el título
Por Erin Fish, con Estados Unidos
Después de la final y de las celebraciones, Julie Ertz se sintió superada por la emoción. La centrocampista cayó de rodillas al darse cuenta exactamente de lo que ella y sus compañeras acababan de conseguir, y de todo por lo que habían tenido que pasar para llegar a ese momento.
Estados Unidos ha ganado dos veces seguidas la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA™, una hazaña increíble que muy poca gente logrará en toda su vida.
Pero este equipo no era el mismo que el de 2015. De hecho, sólo 12 jugadoras de la actual plantilla formaban parte del combinado que se proclamó campeón en Canadá.
Estados Unidos derrotó a Países Bajos por 2-0 este domingo tras una batalla muy reñida entre ambas selecciones. Las norteamericanas acabaron imponiéndose, impulsadas primero por la pena máxima que convirtió la capitana Megan Rapinoe en el minuto 61. Rapinoe, de 34 años, se convirtió en la goleadora de más edad en una final de un Mundial Femenino.
Rose Lavelle, el motor en el mediocampo de Estados Unidos, de 24 años, añadió otro gol en el minuto 69 tras una extraordinaria jugada en solitario, dando a su equipo una cómoda ventaja. La contribución anotadora de una estrella estadounidense en ciernes y de otra consolidada resumió a la perfección la dinámica de este equipo.
Rapinoe afirmó que ganar este Mundial es diferente y mejor para ella, como una jugadora más veterana y como una de las capitanas.
“La guinda al pastel ha sido que la pequeña Rose [Lavelle] marcase hoy. Ha sido un campeonato fantástico para ella”, destacó Rapinoe.
“Pero todo ha sido increíble, como que Ali Krieger saliese a jugar en una final de un Mundial después de no haber estado en la plantilla durante dos años, como la celebración de Christen Press, el gol de Rose, el penal parado por Alyssa [Naeher]… Ni siquiera tengo palabras para expresarlo…”.
Desde el primer día, Estados Unidos ha venido hablando de la dinámica de este grupo y de lo magnífico que era tener una mezcla de jugadoras veteranas y jóvenes.
Está la experiencia, y también está la sensación de frescura que aportan las nuevas jugadoras, mientras todas mantienen lo que denominan “la cultura de la selección femenina de Estados Unidos”, que se ha ido transmitiendo de generación en generación.
Esta cultura es una mentalidad ganadora aprendida desde el primer instante en que una entra en las concentraciones de las categorías menores. Es una mentalidad resuelta y competitiva, que va de empujarse mutuamente a ser las mejores. En cuanto este equipo aterrizó en Francia, todas estaban manos a la obra. O añadían una cuarta estrella a ese escudo, o el campeonato no sería un éxito.
Entre medias de los dos títulos mundiales, no siempre fue todo sobre ruedas para esta plantilla. En 2016, las Barras y Estrellas cayeron eliminadas en los cuartos de final de los Juegos Olímpicos ante Suecia, y eso requirió que se produjese un cambio. La seleccionadora Jill Ellis empezó a reestructurar tácticamente el equipo, y la plantilla tuvo que volver a encontrar su identidad.
Tres años más tarde, lo han conseguido. Ertz se sentó sobre sus rodillas en el centro del campo del estadio de Lyon y, simplemente, lo asimiló todo.