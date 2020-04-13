USA 2003 final saw Germany net a trophy-winning golden goal

Sweden struck first in a back-and-forth affair

Revisit a classic World Cup showpiece match for free this Monday, 13 April

It’s time to draw the curtain on this #WorldCupAtHome week, and the fans’ decision to do so with a signature FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Final is fitting.

Riding Birgit Prinz’s adidas Golden Ball- and adidas Golden Boot-winning performances, Germany romped through their USA 2003 competition en route to the decider, entering the game on a high after a 3-0 triumph over the hosts and holders. But Sweden stood resolutely in the Germans’ path, setting up a rematch of the UEFA Women's EURO final from 2001, which Germany captured in extra time via the golden-goal rule.

Dive into this thriller when we re-air it for free on YouTube this Monday, 13 April at 20:00 CEST. You can also peruse every other World Cup game we’ve premiered over the past few weeks on our YouTube channel; this week’s previous offerings included Nigeria-Italy (USA 1994), France-Argentina (Russia 2018) and Netherlands-Mexico (Brazil 2014).

Join in