Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA 2019
Morgan y sus gestas, inspiración para las nuevas generaciones
12 jun. 2019
- La mentalidad de Estados Unidos se refuerza tras la victoria contra Tailandia
- Morgan iguala el récord de goles en un partido mundialista que estableció Michelle Akers
- Aspira a convertirse en la Hamm de 2019
Veinte años después de la legendaria quinta de 1999, la selección nacional femenina de Estados Unidos sigue abriendo camino dentro y fuera de los terrenos de juego.
Durante el espectacular estreno de las estadounidenses en la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™, Alex Morgan empató la marca goleadora en un partido mundialista que estableció Michelle Akers, con los cinco tantos anotados en la victoria de récord (13-0) de Estados Unidos sobre Tailandia.
“Cuando llegas a un Mundial, puedes analizar tácticas y demás, pero en realidad todo se reduce a la mentalidad, a la seguridad en una misma”, ha declarado Jill Ellis, la seleccionadora de Estados Unidos, sobre la impresionante actuación de su equipo. “Por lo tanto, empezar con buen pie es muy importante. Pero la realidad es que estábamos todas de acuerdo en que teníamos que subir el listón, competir con humildad y trabajar sin descanso”.
Francia 2019: EEUU-Tailandia
-
Lindsey Horan of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Lindsey Horan of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's third goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Tobin Heath of the USA is challenged by Rattikan Thongsombut of Thailand
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Tobin Heath of the USA is challenged by Rattikan Thongsombut of Thailand during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Tobin Heath of the USA passes the ball
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Tobin Heath of the USA passes the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Rose Lavelle of the USA celebrates with teammate Alex Morgan after scoring
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Rose Lavelle of the USA celebrates with teammate Alex Morgan after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Samantha Mewis of the USA shoots under pressure from Silawan Intamee of Thailand
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Samantha Mewis of the USA shoots under pressure from Silawan Intamee of Thailand during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The USA team pose for a team photo
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: The USA team pose for a team photo prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal, which is then disallowed for offside
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal, which is then disallowed for being offside during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's first goal
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Tobin Heath of the USA is challenged by Sunisa Srangthaisong of Thailand
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Tobin Heath of the USA is challenged by Sunisa Srangthaisong of Thailand during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Alex Morgan of the USA scores her team's first goal
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Alex Morgan of the USA scores her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates after scoring
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates after scoring
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates after scoring a goal, which is then disallowed for being offside during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Rose Lavelle of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Rose Lavelle of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Tobin Heath of the USA is challenged by Rattikan Thongsombut of Thailand
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Tobin Heath of the USA is challenged by Rattikan Thongsombut of Thailand during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates after scoring
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Rose Lavelle of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Rose Lavelle of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Rose Lavelle of the USA celebrates with teammate Alex Morgan after scoring
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Rose Lavelle of the USA celebrates with teammate Alex Morgan after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Rattikan Thongsombut of Thailand collides with Rose Lavelle of the USA
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Rattikan Thongsombut of Thailand collides with Rose Lavelle of the USA during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Thailand players applaud fans
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Thailand players applaud fans following their 13-0 defeat in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammate Megan Rapinoe after scoring
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammate Megan Rapinoe after scoring her team's twelfth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's twelfth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's twelfth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Megan Rapinoe of the USA scores
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Megan Rapinoe of the USA scores her team's ninth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Mallory Pugh of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's eleventh goal
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Mallory Pugh of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's eleventh goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Carli Lloyd of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Carli Lloyd of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's thirteenth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Mallory Pugh of the USA celebrates with teammate Megan Rapinoe after scoring
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Mallory Pugh of the USA celebrates with teammate Megan Rapinoe after scoring her team's eleventh goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Cathrin Mueller - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's fifth goal
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's fifth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Samantha Mewis of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Samantha Mewis of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's sixth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Rose Lavelle of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Rose Lavelle of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's seventh goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Samantha Mewis of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Samantha Mewis of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's sixth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Sunisa Srangthaisong of Thailand is challenged by Rose Lavelle and Tobin Heath of the USA
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Sunisa Srangthaisong of Thailand is challenged by Rose Lavelle of the USA and Tobin Heath of the USA during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Samantha Mewis of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Samantha Mewis of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's fourth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Sunisa Srangthaisong of Thailand is challenged by Rose Lavelle of the USA
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Sunisa Srangthaisong of Thailand is challenged by Rose Lavelle of the USA during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Natthakarn Chinwong of Thailand runs with the ball
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Natthakarn Chinwong of Thailand runs with the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Samantha Mewis of the USA is challenged by Sukanya Chor Charoenying of Thailand
11 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Samantha Mewis of the USA is challenged by Sukanya Chor Charoenying of Thailand during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Una Morgan rebosante de confianza es exactamente lo que la selección ansiaba de camino a Francia 2019. Cuando la delantera está pletórica, se convierte a sí misma y a quienes la rodean en un auténtico peligro en el área. Hay recordar que, además de Morgan, otras seis compañeras vieron puerta el martes, con asistencias de la propia Morgan en tres de esos goles.
La dorsal número 13 asegura que se siente "en plena forma".
“Mi sensación es que atravieso mi mejor momento en la competición más importante de mi carrera”, explicaba Morgan a la prensa justo antes del estreno de las estadounidenses en esta fase final.
Por la mentalidad goleadora, las dotes de liderazgo y la atención general que aporta al fútbol femenino, ya hay quien compara a Morgan con la bicampeona de la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Mia Hamm.
“Me siento muy honrada de que me comparen con Mia. Es la mejor futbolista femenina de todos los tiempos”, asegura Morgan. "Yo solo intento contribuir a este equipo y creo que mi rendimiento sobre el terreno de juego me ha reportado también oportunidades fuera de él”.
Al igual que Hamm, Morgan es defensora de muchas causas que trascienden el fútbol femenino y una referencia para las niñas y las mujeres de todo el mundo, como lo fue Hamm para las actuales integrantes del combinado estadounidense.
“Mantengo una excelente relación con Mia y acudo a ella si necesito consejo. Además, ha ayudado muchísimo a todo el equipo”, manifiesta Morgan. “Todas admiramos a las futbolistas de aquella generación de 1999 que tanto nos allanó el camino. Les agradecemos enormemente lo que hicieron por nosotras en este deporte, y ahora nos toca a nosotras seguir abriendo camino y lograr muchas más oportunidades si cabe para las nuevas generaciones”.