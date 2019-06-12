FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.

Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™

7 junio - 7 julio

Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA 2019

Morgan y sus gestas, inspiración para las nuevas generaciones

(FIFA.com)

12 jun. 2019

  • La mentalidad de Estados Unidos se refuerza tras la victoria contra Tailandia
  • Morgan iguala el récord de goles en un partido mundialista que estableció Michelle Akers
  • Aspira a convertirse en la Hamm de 2019

Veinte años después de la legendaria quinta de 1999, la selección nacional femenina de Estados Unidos sigue abriendo camino dentro y fuera de los terrenos de juego.

Durante el espectacular estreno de las estadounidenses en la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™, Alex Morgan empató la marca goleadora en un partido mundialista que estableció Michelle Akers, con los cinco tantos anotados en la victoria de récord (13-0) de Estados Unidos sobre Tailandia.

“Cuando llegas a un Mundial, puedes analizar tácticas y demás, pero en realidad todo se reduce a la mentalidad, a la seguridad en una misma”, ha declarado Jill Ellis, la seleccionadora de Estados Unidos, sobre la impresionante actuación de su equipo. “Por lo tanto, empezar con buen pie es muy importante. Pero la realidad es que estábamos todas de acuerdo en que teníamos que subir el listón, competir con humildad y trabajar sin descanso”.

Francia 2019: EEUU-Tailandia

1 / 69

Una Morgan rebosante de confianza es exactamente lo que la selección ansiaba de camino a Francia 2019. Cuando la delantera está pletórica, se convierte a sí misma y a quienes la rodean en un auténtico peligro en el área. Hay recordar que, además de Morgan, otras seis compañeras vieron puerta el martes, con asistencias de la propia Morgan en tres de esos goles.

La dorsal número 13 asegura que se siente "en plena forma".

“Mi sensación es que atravieso mi mejor momento en la competición más importante de mi carrera”, explicaba Morgan a la prensa justo antes del estreno de las estadounidenses en esta fase final.

Por la mentalidad goleadora, las dotes de liderazgo y la atención general que aporta al fútbol femenino, ya hay quien compara a Morgan con la bicampeona de la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Mia Hamm.

“Me siento muy honrada de que me comparen con Mia. Es la mejor futbolista femenina de todos los tiempos”, asegura Morgan. "Yo solo intento contribuir a este equipo y creo que mi rendimiento sobre el terreno de juego me ha reportado también oportunidades fuera de él”.

Al igual que Hamm, Morgan es defensora de muchas causas que trascienden el fútbol femenino y una referencia para las niñas y las mujeres de todo el mundo, como lo fue Hamm para las actuales integrantes del combinado estadounidense.

“Mantengo una excelente relación con Mia y acudo a ella si necesito consejo. Además, ha ayudado muchísimo a todo el equipo”, manifiesta Morgan. “Todas admiramos a las futbolistas de aquella generación de 1999 que tanto nos allanó el camino. Les agradecemos enormemente lo que hicieron por nosotras en este deporte, y ahora nos toca a nosotras seguir abriendo camino y lograr muchas más oportunidades si cabe para las nuevas generaciones”.

