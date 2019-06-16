- Nnadozie hizo historia en el Mundial Femenino
- La joven, de 18 años, reveló que es la alegría del equipo
- Nnadozie insistió en que Nigeria no caerá ante Francia
Por Ann Odong, con Nigeria 🇳🇬
En la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™ hemos visto soberbias actuaciones bajo palos, entre ellas la de Chiamaka Nnadozie, que además estableció una nueva plusmarca. Nigeria abordó su segundo partido, contra la República de Corea, con la presión de saber que, tras su derrota por 3-0 a manos de Noruega, solo una victoria podía mantener vivas sus opciones de terminar entre las dos primeras del Grupo A.
Muchos técnicos hubiesen ido a lo seguro, pero Thomas Dennerby apostó por la jovencísima arquera, de 18 años y oriunda del estado de Imo, y ella respondió manteniendo su meta intacta en el decisivo triunfo por 2-0.
"Mi entrenador me llamó y me dijo, ‘Es tu momento’", afirmó Nnadozie a FIFA.com. "Fue un sueño hecho realidad".
Su eclosión en el fútbol femenino de Nigeria ha sido meteórica. Empezó a jugar a los 12 años y enseguida se incorporó a las selecciones sub-17 y sub-20. El año pasado se enfundó los guantes en la Copa Mundial Femenina Sub-20 de la FIFA y desplegó todo su potencial en una excelente actuación contra Haití en Bretaña que le valió el galardón a la Jugadora del Partido. Fue precisamente en ese torneo cuando se fijó el objetivo de volver a Francia para la gran cita mundial.
"Sabía que se iba a hacer realidad porque cuando iba ascendiendo, mi entrenador me decía, 'Trabaja duro y lo conseguirás'", explicó. "Trabajé a tope para lograrlo. En cada entrenamiento di lo mejor de mí misma. Aunque estuviese cansada, seguía esforzándome".
Nnadozie solo tenía una aspiración de cara a Francia 2019.
"Me dije que antes de que terminara el torneo tenía que guardar la meta en un partido, por la gracia de Dios", declaró. "Sin embargo, cuando me llamaron me asusté un poco. Yo misma me di ánimos, me dije, 'Vamos, ya lo has hecho durante los amistosos, así ahora tienes que hacerlo".
Los retratos de Francia 2019: Nigeria
Nnadozie cumplió su propósito con una actuación contra la República de Corea en la que exhibió unas dosis de aplomo y madurez excepcionales para su edad. Además, a sus 18 años y 186 días se convirtió en la arquera más joven en mantener su portería intacta en la Copa Mundial Femenina.
"Después del encuentro, cuando vi la noticia me puse muy contenta", apuntó nuestra protagonista. "Conseguir un récord así siendo una chica tan joven como yo hizo que me sintiera muy orgullosa de mí misma".
"Estoy orgullosísima de la defensa. Lo hicieron genial. Sé que no podría haberlo hecho sin ellas. Ellas me lo hicieron posible".
El buen entendimiento de Nnadozie con la zaga da una idea de lo rápido que se ha hecho un hueco en el combinado nigeriano. La sorprendente calma que esta adolescente derrocha sobre la cancha contrasta con su efervescente personalidad fuera de ella.
"Me encanta jugetear y bromear con la gente", añadió. "Cuando veo que alguien está enfadado o triste, voy y digo algo divertido. Me gusta que la gente que me rodea esté contenta. A veces, cuando no estoy, me llaman y me dicen, 'Te echamos de menos'. Si llego y todo el mundo está de mal humor, solo tengo que decir algo divertido y se echan a reír".
Nigeria se medirá el lunes a Francia, la anfitriona, que atraviesa un gran momento. Nnadozie estaba bajo palos cuando las suyas cayeron por 8-0 ante las Bleues el año pasado en amistoso. Pese a todo, está convencida de que la historia no volverá a repetirse.
"Seguro que estarán tranquilas pensando que quizás nos vayan a marcar otros ocho goles. Va a ser un partido difícil. Es uno de los mejores equipos de la competición, pero que sepan que no va a ser así de nuevo. Eso sucedió el año pasado. Sabemos que no vamos a perder. Vamos a hacer que nuestro país se sienta orgulloso".