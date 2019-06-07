Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™

- Renard marca dos goles de cabeza en un cómodo triunfo de Francia
- El público que llenó el estadio, encantado con la actuación de las Bleues
- Las reacciones y más en el blog del #FRAKOR
Francia se apuntó una impresionante goleada en el partido inaugural de la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA 2019, endosando un inapelable 4-0 a las surcoreanas en un abarrotado Parque de los Príncipes.
Eugenie Le Sommer tranquilizó los nervios iniciales de las anfitrionas definiendo un bonito y tempranero primer gol, antes de que la espigada Wendie Renard acaparase el protagonismo con dos majestuosos tantos de cabeza, y de que Amandine Henry pusiese la guinda con una magnífica cuarta diana. ¿Conclusión? Las Bleues han puesto el listón muy alto para las demás aspirantes al título.
Francia 4-0 República de Corea
El análisis de nuestros enviados especiales
Emmanuelle Hingant (FRA)
Las anfitrionas no podrían haber soñado con un mejor comienzo. Cuatro goles a favor, ninguno en contra, un estadio lleno, un ambiente fantástico y tres puntos para empezar ‘su’ campeonato. Amandine Henry estuvo impecable en el mediocampo y marcó un gol precioso (al estilo de su homónimo Thierry), mientras que la defensa central Wendie Renard –la jugadora más alta de este Mundial– firmó dos tantos de cabeza en sendos saques de esquina. Ahora, las Bleues pueden preparar su segundo partido, en Niza contra Noruega, con un estado de ánimo óptimo. Su primera misión la han cumplido con brillantez.
Hounche Chung (KOR)
No fue el comienzo que la República de Corea habría querido, y sus jugadoras parecían nerviosas –incluso petrificadas en ocasiones– en una fría noche en París. Resultó un bautismo de fuego para las surcoreanas en este Mundial Femenino, y la diferencia de calidad entre ambas selecciones, sencillamente, fue demasiado grande para poderla contrarrestar. La goleada hará mella en la moral del equipo, pero las Damas Taeguk tendrán que aparcar rápidamente esta decepción ya que aún les quedan un par de encuentros vitales… y sus esperanzas mundialistas siguen vivas.
Francia 2019: Francia-Rep. Corea
Eugenie Le Sommer of France celebrates with teammates after scoring
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Eugenie Le Sommer of France celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between France and Korea Republic at Parc des Princes on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Griedge Mbock Bathy of France shoots towards goal
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Griedge Mbock Bathy of France shoots towards goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between France and Korea Republic at Parc des Princes on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Eugenie Le Sommer of France battles for possession with Sohyun Cho of Korea Republic
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Eugenie Le Sommer of France battles for possession with Sohyun Cho of Korea Republic during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between France and Korea Republic at Parc des Princes on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Marion Torrent of France battles for possession with Selgi Jang of Korea Republic
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Marion Torrent of France battles for possession with Selgi Jang of Korea Republic during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between France and Korea Republic at Parc des Princes on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Griedge Mbock Bathy of France battles for possession with Seolbin Jung of Korea Republic
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Griedge Mbock Bathy of France battles for possession with Seolbin Jung of Korea Republic during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between France and Korea Republic at Parc des Princes on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Eugenie Le Sommer of France scores her team's first goal
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Eugenie Le Sommer of France scores her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between France and Korea Republic at Parc des Princes on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Fans of Korea Republic show their support
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Fans of Korea Republic show their support prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between France and Korea Republic at Parc des Princes on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Players of France huddle
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Players of France huddle prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between France and Korea Republic at Parc des Princes on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Eugenie Le Sommer of France is put under pressure by Soyun Ji, Sohyun Cho and Youngju Lee of Korea Republic
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Eugenie Le Sommer of France is put under pressure by Soyun Ji, Sohyun Cho and Youngju Lee of Korea Republic during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between France and Korea Republic at Parc des Princes on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Eugenie Le Sommer of France is put under pressure by Youngju Lee and Soyun Ji of Korea Republic
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Eugenie Le Sommer of France is put under pressure by Youngju Lee and Soyun Ji of Korea Republic during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between France and Korea Republic at Parc des Princes on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
The Korea Republic team pose for a team photo
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: The Korea Republic team pose for a team photo prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between France and Korea Republic at Parc des Princes on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Players of France pose for a team photograph
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Players of France pose for a team photograph prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between France and Korea Republic at Parc des Princes on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Delphine Cascarino of France battles for possession with Sohyun Cho of Korea Republic
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Delphine Cascarino of France battles for possession with Sohyun Cho of Korea Republic during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between France and Korea Republic at Parc des Princes on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Wendie Renard of France scores her team's second goal
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Wendie Renard of France scores her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between France and Korea Republic at Parc des Princes on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Players of Korea look dejected
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Players of Korea look dejected during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between France and Korea Republic at Parc des Princes on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
France fans show their support
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: France fans show their support prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between France and Korea Republic at Parc des Princes on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
France fans show their support
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: France fans show their support prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between France and Korea Republic at Parc des Princes on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Marion Torrent of France battles for possession with Geummin Lee of Korea Republic
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Marion Torrent of France battles for possession with Geummin Lee of Korea Republic during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between France and Korea Republic at Parc des Princes on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joosep Martinson - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
A screen inside the stadium displays the decision to disallow a goal following a VAR check
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: A screen inside the stadium displays the decision to disallow a goal following a VAR check during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between France and Korea Republic at Parc des Princes on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Dukyeo Yoon, head coach of Korea Republic looks on
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Dukyeo Yoon, head coach of Korea Republic looks on during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between France and Korea Republic at Parc des Princes on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
General view inside the stadium
07 jun. 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: General view inside the stadium during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between France and Korea Republic at Parc des Princes on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joosep Martinson - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Próximamente
8 de junio (horarios en hora local)
Alemania-RP China: Grupo B, Rennes, 15:00
España-Sudáfrica: Grupo B, Le Havre, 18:00
Noruega-Nigeria: Grupo A, Reims, 21:00