Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA 2019™

- Países Bajos gana a Suecia por 1-0 y se medirá en la final a Estados Unidos
- Un gol en la prórroga condena a Suecia a luchar por ser tercera contra Inglaterra
- Las reacciones y más en el blog en vivo del #NEDSWE
Países Bajos se enfrentará a Estados Unidos este domingo en la final de la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA después de que Jackie Groenen se erigiese en su heroína en la prórroga. La centrocampista, a quien nuestra enviada especial identificó como la jugadora fundamental de las Oranjeleeuwinnen, marcó el tanto de la victoria en el minuto 99 para dejar hundida a Suecia y resolver la primera semifinal de un Mundial Femenino que se iba más allá de los 90 minutos reglamentados.
Por muy dramático que fuese el desenlace, fue una semifinal muy diferente a la intensa victoria por 2-1 de Estados Unidos sobre Inglaterra del martes por la noche. El primer periodo fue reñido, tenso y carente de ocasiones, mientras que el segundo estuvo dominado por los paradones de Sari van Veenendaal y Hedvig Lindahl, las porteras respectivas de Países Bajos y Suecia.
Sin embargo, las holandesas, que están disputando apenas su segunda cita mundialista, obtuvieron un histórico puesto en la final fabricando el único momento del encuentro de verdadera calidad ofensiva. Naturalmente, llegó a cargo de Groenen, que avanzó tras controlar un astuto pase horizontal al primer toque de Vivianne Miedema y enganchó un potente disparo desde unos 20 metros fuera del alcance de la anteriormente imbatible Lindahl.
Países Bajos 1-0 Suecia
El análisis de nuestras enviadas especiales
Emma Coolen
¡Qué forma más emocionante de acceder a una final de un Mundial! Países Bajos y Suecia convirtieron esta semifinal en una verdadera batalla táctica y, a la postre, un momento de brillantez de Jackie Groenen decidió un partido sumamente reñido. Probablemente, esta semifinal no estuvo a la altura de las expectativas de los aficionados, porque no presentó el fútbol más creativo por parte de ningún bando. Pero fue una interesante partida de “ajedrez táctico” todo el tiempo. Hicieron falta 120 intensos minutos bajo el calor y la humedad de Lyon para desempatar a ambas selecciones y, al final, Suecia fue la que pagó el parpadear primero.
Alexandra Jonson
Decepción. Esa es la emoción predominante que sentirán las jugadoras suecas en este momento. Tenían tanta fe en la posibilidad de alcanzar la final de este Mundial, y estuvieron tan cerca de lograrlo… Se quedarán pensando en las ocasiones que tuvieron, y en que tal vez se quedaron a un poste del choque decisivo de Francia 2019. Pero la defensa que tuvo que trabajar más duro fue la de Suecia, con Nilla Fischer, Hanna Glas y Hedvig Lindahl excepcionales… y las tres fueron puestas a prueba continuamente. Durante un tiempo, parecía que el equipo aprobaría el examen. Pero la prórroga resultó demasiado. Esta noche se derramarán lágrimas y, después, estas jugadoras tendrán que mostrar una vez más su fortaleza mental para volver a concentrarse en el partido por el tercer puesto contra Inglaterra.