Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™

- Kerr, en la historia del torneo gracias a su póker de goles
- Australia, en octavos y lista para medirse a Noruega
- Kerr emuló a Tim Cahill con dos testarazos de libro
Por Pete Smith, con Australia 🇦🇺
Tim Cahill es, desde hace mucho tiempo, la figura emblemática alrededor de la cual se ha escrito la historia de Australia en la Copa Mundial. Pero ahora las futuras generaciones de aficionados australianos tendrán otro referente en Sam Kerr.
Kerr solita aupó a Australia hasta el segundo puesto del Grupo C de la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA 2019™ al anotar todos los goles de su selección en la victoria por 1-4 ante Jamaica, propiciando con ello una cita en octavos con Noruega.
Las 4 dianas convirtieron a Kerr en la primera futbolista australiana (hombre o mujer) que un póker en un Mundial absoluto, y las dos primeras fueron dos majestuosos y "cahillescos" testarazos, demostrando una vez más que la delantera es una superpotencia en el juego aéreo.
"Voy a por su récord de remates de cabeza", dijo sonriente cuando le preguntamos por sus similitudes en el aire con el mítico Cahill. "Crecí viendo a Timmy Cahill. Los de cabeza son mis goles favoritos. Es algo que me sale de manera natural, sé que es uno de mis puntos fuertes, así que intento trabajármelo un poco. Igual es por mis antecedentes en el fútbol australiano [AFL], donde se juega más ahí [en el aire]".
4 de sus últimos 7 goles fueron testarazos. La ariete, de 25 años, suma ya 28 tantos en sus últimos 30 partidos internacionales (desde mediados de 2017). También vio puerta frente a Italia la semana pasada.
"Una historieta que les contaré a mis hijos", afirma sobre su magnífico póker. "Cada vez que bates un récord, especialmente con tu país, es una sensación maravillosa. Esto es algo que saborearé al final de mi carrera, pero ahora mismo simplemente estoy contenta de ayudar al equipo".
Sam Kerr en cifras
- Primera australiana en marcar 4 goles en un Mundial absoluto
- Solo Michelle Akers (Estados Unidos, 1991) y Alex Morgan (Estados Unidos, 2019) han marcado más goles en un solo partido en un Mundial
- Bate el récord de goles anotados por un australiano/a en una misma edición de un Mundial, en poder de Lisa de Vanna gracias a sus 4 tantos en 2007.
Australia igualó su mejor resultado en un Mundial: el 4-1 logrado ante Ghana en 2007.
Pese a la alegría de conseguir un triunfo tan abultado, fue una noche tensa para Australia. Las Matildas arrebataron la segunda plaza a Brasil gracias a los goles a favor, y el resultado final no quedó claro hasta la conclusión de ambos choques.
Un gol más de cualquiera de los dos equipos hubiese relegado a Australia a la tercera plaza, y en teoría a un cruce más complicado en octavos. Pero ellas mantuvieron su mentalidad previa al encuentro y se centraron únicamente en atacar a cada oportunidad en vez de ajustar sus tácticas en función de la clasificación del grupo.
"No sabía lo importante que había sido en ese momento", aseveró Kerr. "No pregunté ni una sola vez cómo iba el otro partido hasta que acabó el nuestro. Para nosotras, era cuestión de centrarnos en nosotras mismas, que es lo que hicimos. Y resultó que el último gol nos dio la segunda plaza, así que estoy feliz".
Ante Milicic, seleccionador de Australia, sobre Sam Kerr
"Es una líder y una inspiración. Como comunidad futbolística de Australia, deberíamos estar agradecidos de estar viendo a una de las mejores jugadoras del mundo. Ha conseguido su recompensa, y se la merece. Es historia. Todos los honores deben ser para ella, pero también para la ayuda que recibió del resto del equipo".
Hue Menzies, seleccionador de Jamaica, sobre Sam Kerr
"Es resiliente, una goleadora nata, y siente los colores. Me encanta su actitud, en especial en el área. Lleva a todo el equipo en volandas. Mi enhorabuena".