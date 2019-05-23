Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™

7 junio - 7 julio
23 may. 2019
MONTPELLIER, FRANCE - MAY 22: FIFA mascot Ettie in action at Place de la Comedie during the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 National Trophy Tour on May 22, 2019 in Montpellier, France. (Photo by Johannes Simon - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images )
© Getty Images
23 may. 2019
MONTPELLIER, FRANCE - MAY 22: The FIFA WWC trophy is displayed in front of Montpellier townhall during the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 National Trophy Tour on May 22, 2019 in Montpellier, France. (Photo by Johannes Simon - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images )
© Getty Images
23 may. 2019
© Getty Images
23 may. 2019
MONTPELLIER, FRANCE - MAY 22: Action with FIFA WWC mascot Ettie at Place de la Comedie during the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 National Trophy Tour on May 22, 2019 in Montpellier, France. (Photo by Johannes Simon - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images )
© Getty Images
22 may. 2019
22 may. 2019
22 may. 2019
GRENOBLE, FRANCE - MAY 21: Children at the Lionel Terray school at Echirolles pose during the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 National Trophy Tour on May 21, 2019 in Grenoble, France. (Photo by Johannes Simon - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images )
© Getty Images
22 may. 2019
GRENOBLE, FRANCE - MAY 21: FIFA legend Mikael Silvestre (R) and regional vice president Yannick Belle (L) poses with U19 football player Thea Schillaci (2L) and Lovana Kondo at the Bastille fortress during the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 National Trophy Tour on May 21, 2019 in Grenoble, France. (Photo by Johannes Simon - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images )
© Getty Images
22 may. 2019
GRENOBLE, FRANCE - MAY 21: FIFA WWC mascot Ettie welcomes children at the Jean Pierre Boy school at St Martin d'Heres during the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 National Trophy Tour on May 21, 2019 in Grenoble, France. (Photo by Johannes Simon - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images )
© Getty Images
22 may. 2019
GRENOBLE, FRANCE - MAY 21: The FIFA WWC trophy is displayed at the Bastille fortress, landmark high above the historic center town of Grenoble during the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 National Trophy Tour on May 21, 2019 in Grenoble, France. (Photo by Johannes Simon - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images )
© Getty Images
21 may. 2019
© FIFA.com
21 may. 2019
© imago
21 may. 2019
© imago
21 may. 2019
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 03: Soyun Ji of Korea Republic kicks the ball during the 2019 Cup of Nations match between Australia and the Korea Republic at Suncorp Stadium on March 03, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
20 may. 2019
ALKMAAR, NETHERLANDS - APRIL 09: Sherida Spitse of Netherlands in action during the International Friendly Women's match between Netherlands and Chile at AFAS-Stadium on April 09, 2019 in Alkmaar, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
20 may. 2019
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 28: Soyun Ji of Korea Republic celebrates scoring a goal during the Cup of Nations match between Argentina and Korea Republic at Leichhardt Oval on February 28, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
19 may. 2019
La jugadora de Chile Daniela Zamora disputa el balón contra Diana Ospina de Colombia durante el partido amistoso preparatorio para el Mundial Femenino Francia 2019 en el estadio Nacional. Santiago, Chile. 19 05 2019 Felipe Zanca Photosport Football, Chile vs Colombia. Friendly match 2019. Chile s player Daniela Zamora battles the ball against Diana Ospina of Colombia during friendly match preparatory for Women World Cup France 2019 at Nacional stadium in Santiago, Chile. 19 05 2019 Felipe Zanca Photosport
© imago
19 may. 2019
La jugadora de Chile Christiane Endler juega el balón contra Colombia durante el partido amistoso preparatorio para el Mundial Femenino Francia 2019 en el estadio Nacional. Santiago, Chile. 19 05 2019
© imago
19 may. 2019
* Chile s player Maria Jose Urrutia celebrates his goal against Colombia during friendly match preparatory for Women World Cup France 2019 at Nacional stadium in Santiago, Chile. 19 05 2019 Marcelo Hernandez Photosport Chile vs Colombia, preparatorio Mundial femenino Francia 2019.
© imago
18 may. 2019
Ada Hegerberg of Lyon celebrates with her gold medal and the trophy after the UEFA Women s Champions League final match between Lyon and Barcelona on May 18, 2019 in Budapest. Photo: Jon Olav Nesvold BILDBYRAN kod JE 160443 *
© imago
17 may. 2019
Eunate Arraiza plays the ball against Cameroon (cortesy RFEF)
© Others
17 may. 2019
Irene Guerrero celebrates after scoring (courtesy @RFEF)
© Others
17 may. 2019
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - MAY 16: Vanina Correa of Argentina catches the ball during a training session of Argentina female football team at Julio Humberto Grondona - Ezeiza Training Camp on May 16, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
17 may. 2019
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - MAY 16: Estefania Banini of Argentina kicks the ball during a training session of Argentina female football team at Julio Humberto Grondona - Ezeiza Training Camp on May 16, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
17 may. 2019
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - MAY 16: Lorena Benitez of Argentina drives the ball during a training session of Argentina female football team at Julio Humberto Grondona - Ezeiza Training Camp on May 16, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)
© Getty Images