Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™

The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy in Grenoble during the National Trophy Tour

GRENOBLE, FRANCE - MAY 21: The FIFA WWC trophy is displayed at the Bastille fortress, landmark high above the historic center town of Grenoble during the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 National Trophy Tour on May 21, 2019 in Grenoble, France. (Photo by Johannes Simon - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images )

© Getty Images