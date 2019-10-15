Korea DPR v Korea Republic - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round Group H

PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA - OCTOBER 14: (SOUTH KOREA OUT), (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this photo provided by Korea Football Association, Hwang Hee-chan (white) of South Korea competes for the ball with Kim Chol-Bom (red) of North Korea during the FIFA World Cup Asian 2nd Qualifier Group H North Korea v South Korea at the Kim Il-sung Stadium on October 14, 2019 in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Photo by Korea Football Association via Getty Images)

