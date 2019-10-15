- Emiratos Árabes Unidos y RI de Irán caen de forma sorprendente
- La República de Corea empata en su primer partido oficial en Pyongyang
- Sólo Japón, Siria y Australia mantienen una trayectoria inmaculada
Las sorpresas dominaron la 4ª jornada de la segunda ronda de la fase de clasificación asiática para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™. Tanto la RI de Irán como Emiratos Árabes Unidos sufrieron una derrota inesperada, mientras que Arabia Saudí, República de Corea y RP China no pudieron pasar del empate como visitantes.
Solamente tres selecciones consiguieron mantener un arranque perfecto de campaña: Japón, Australia y Siria han logrado 3 victorias en 3 partidos y refuerzan sus esperanzas de clasificarse para la siguiente ronda. FIFA.com te ofrece un análisis detallado de todo lo acontecido en el continente.
Resultados de la 4ª jornada
(15 de octubre)
Grupo A: Filipinas 0-0 RP China, Siria 4-0 Guam
Grupo B: Chinese Taipei 1-7 Australia, Jordania 3-0 Nepal
Grupo C: Bahréin 1-0 RI de Irán, Camboya 0-4 Irak
Grupo D: Palestina 0-0 Arabia Saudí, Singapur 1-3 Uzbekistán
Grupo E: India 1-1 Bangladesh, Catar 2-1 Omán
Grupo F: Tayikistán 0-3 Japón, Mongolia 1-2 República Kirguisa
Grupo G: Tailandia 2-1 Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Indonesia 1-3 Vietnam
Grupo H: RDP de Corea 0-0 República de Corea, Sri Lanka 0-3 Líbano
Asian World Cup qualifying highlights (15 October 2019)
Korea DPR v Korea Republic - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round Group H
15 oct. 2019
Hwang Hee-chan (white) of South Korea competes for the ball with Kim Chol-Bom (red) of North Korea during the FIFA World Cup Asian 2nd Qualifier Group H North Korea v South Korea at the Kim Il-sung Stadium on October 14, 2019 in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Korea DPR v Korea Republic - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round Group H
15 oct. 2019
South Korean players (in white) shakes hands with North Korean players (in red) after the FIFA World Cup Asian 2nd Qualifier Group H North Korea v South Korea at the Kim Il-sung Stadium on October 14, 2019 in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Korea DPR v Korea Republic - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round Group H
15 oct. 2019
Score board is seen after the FIFA World Cup Asian 2nd Qualifier Group H North Korea v South Korea at the Kim Il-sung Stadium on October 14, 2019 in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Korea DPR v Korea Republic - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round Group H
15 oct. 2019
Son Heung-min (white) of South Korea competes for the ball with Han Kwang-Song (red) of North Korea during the FIFA World Cup Asian 2nd Qualifier Group H North Korea v South Korea at the Kim Il-sung Stadium on October 14, 2019 in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Korea DPR v Korea Republic- FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round Group H
15 oct. 2019
Son Heung-min (white) of South Korea and Jong Il-Gwan (red) of North Korea line up during the FIFA World Cup Asian 2nd Qualifier Group H North Korea v South Korea at the Kim Il-sung Stadium on October 14, 2019 in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Korea DPR v Korea Republic - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round Group H
15 oct. 2019
A general view empty Kim Il-sung Stadium prior to the FIFA World Cup Asian 2nd Qualifier Group H North Korea v South Korea at the Kim Il-sung Stadium on October 15, 2019 in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Korea DPR v Korea Republic - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round Group H
15 oct. 2019
South Korean players line up for the national anthems prior to the FIFA World Cup Asian 2nd Qualifier Group H North Korea v South Korea at the Kim Il-sung Stadium on October 14, 2019 in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Chinese Taipei v Australia
15 oct. 2019
Adam Taggart (10) of Australia celebrates scoring during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 match between Chinese Taipei and the Australia Socceroos at Kaohsiung National Stadium on October 15, 2019 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.
Chinese Taipei v Australia
15 oct. 2019
Team Australia came to court during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 match between Chinese Taipei and the Australia Socceroos at Kaohsiung National Stadium on October 15, 2019 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.
Chinese Taipei v Australia
15 oct. 2019
Adam Taggart (10) of Australia scores during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 match between Chinese Taipei and the Australia Socceroos at Kaohsiung National Stadium on October 15, 2019 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.
Chinese Taipei v Australia
15 oct. 2019
Harry Souttar (23) of Australia scores during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 match between Chinese Taipei and the Australia Socceroos at Kaohsiung National Stadium on October 15, 2019 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.
Chinese Taipei v Australia
15 oct. 2019
Adam Taggart (10) of Australia scores during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 match between Chinese Taipei and the Australia Socceroos at Kaohsiung National Stadium on October 15, 2019 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.
Stephan Schrock (front) of the Philippines vies with Hao Junmin of China during the group A match at the FIFA World Cup
15 oct. 2019
Stephan Schrock (front) of the Philippines vies with Hao Junmin of China during the group A match at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 in Bacolod, the Philippines, Oct. 15, 2019.
Carlos Al Berto de Murga (R) of the Philippines shoots past Wu Xi of China during the group A match between China and the Philippines at the FIFA World Cup
15 oct. 2019
Carlos Al Berto de Murga (R) of the Philippines shoots past Wu Xi of China during the group A match between China and the Philippines at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 in Bacolod, the Philippines, Oct. 15, 2019.
Alvaro Silva (L) and Carlos Al Berto de Murga (C) of the Philippines defend Wu Lei of China during their group A match at the FIFA World Cup
15 oct. 2019
Alvaro Silva (L) and Carlos Al Berto de Murga (C) of the Philippines defend Wu Lei of China during their group A match at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 in Bacolod, the Philippines, Oct. 15, 2019.
Wu Xi (Top) of China heads for the ball during the group A match against the Philippines at the FIFA World Cup
15 oct. 2019
Wu Xi (Top) of China heads for the ball during the group A match against the Philippines at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 in Bacolod, the Philippines, Oct. 15, 2019.
Players of China react after the group A match against the Philippines at the FIFA World Cup
15 oct. 2019
Players of China react after the group A match against the Philippines at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 in Bacolod, the Philippines, Oct. 15, 2019.
Hao Junmin (C) of China vies with Stephan Schrock (R) of the Philippines during the group A match at the FIFA World Cup
15 oct. 2019
Hao Junmin (C) of China vies with Stephan Schrock (R) of the Philippines during the group A match at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 in Bacolod, the Philippines, Oct. 15, 2019.
El partido destacado
Tailandia 2-1 Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Goles: Teerasil Dangda 26’, Eakkanit Punya 51’; Ali Mabkhout 45’+2
En el Grupo G, Tailandia venció por 2-1 a Emiratos Árabes Unidos, una selección que disputó el Mundial de 1990, y se aupó al frente de la tabla. Los locales de Akira Nishino, espoleados por su público, se mostraron durante todo el encuentro muy superiores a los visitantes, que figuran 48 puestos por encima en la Clasificación Mundial FIFA/Coca-Cola. Sobresalió el joven de 19 años Eakkanit Punya, que dio la asistencia del primer gol antes de marcar el tanto de la victoria.
En el minuto 26, el escurridizo extremo centró para que Teerasil Dangda abriese de cabeza el marcador. Posteriormente, Ali Mabkhout empató para los emiratíes al filo del descanso, pero al poco de la reanudación, Punya selló el triunfo con su primer gol con la selección absoluta, controlando un servicio de Sasalak Haiprakhon para establecer el 2-1. En el otro partido, Vietnam se impuso por 1-3 en su visita a Indonesia para colocarse empatado a puntos con Tailandia, y con un punto más que Emiratos Árabes Unidos.
El resto de la jornada
En el Grupo A, el capitán sirio Omar Al Soma firmó un triplete en Dubái con su selección, que goleó a Guam por 4-0 para obtener su tercera victoria seguida y auparse al liderato en solitario. En el otro partido, la RP China de Marcello Lippi cayó al segundo puesto tras obtener un decepcionante empate sin goles en su visita a Filipinas, por lo que su siguiente compromiso, contra Siria en Dubái dentro de un mes, podría resultar crucial.
El líder del Grupo B, Australia, se afianzó en el primer puesto con un triunfo por 1-7 en Chinese Taipei. Adam Taggart, Jackson Irvine y Harry Souttar firmaron sendos dobletes en la tercera victoria seguida de los Socceroos de Graham Arnold. En el otro encuentro del quinteto, la 2ª clasificada, Jordania, se repuso de su reciente tropiezo para derrotar a Nepal por un claro 3-0; un resultado que la deja con opciones de asaltar el liderato en su próximo partido, en caso de vencer en casa a Australia.
En el Grupo C, tanto Irak como Bahréin ganaron para pasar a compartir la cabeza de la tabla con 7 puntos. Los iraquíes endosaron un inapelable 0-4 a Camboya, mientras que los bahreiníes dieron la campanada imponiéndose a la RI de Irán por 1-0, con un solitario gol de Mohamed Al Hardan en el minuto 65.
En el Grupo D, Uzbekistán enlazó su 5-0 sobre Yemen del jueves con un 1-3 en su visita a Singapur. El capitán Odil Ahmedov abrió el marcador al cuarto de hora, antes de que el dinámico delantero Eldor Shomurodov firmase dos tantos en el segundo tiempo para sentenciar la contienda. Gracias a su segunda victoria consecutiva, unida al empate sin goles de Arabia Saudí en su visita a Palestina, los uzbekos se colocan primeros con un punto de ventaja.
En el Grupo E, Catar se afianzó en el liderato con una peleada victoria por 2-1 contra Omán, obtenida gracias a los goles de Akram Afif y Almoez Ali. Entretanto, un gol tardío de Adil Khan en el otro partido contrarrestó el tanto en la primera mitad de Saad Uddin, y salvó un punto en casa para la India contra Bangladesh (1-1).
Japón cobró una ventaja de tres puntos en el Grupo F tras imponerse en su visita a Tayikistán por 0-3. El delantero del RB Salzburgo Takumi Minamino se apuntó un doblete fulgurante tras la reanudación para poner a Japón con 0-2 a favor, antes de que Takuma Asano pusiese la guinda al pastel sentenciando la victoria en los últimos minutos. En el otro partido, la República Kirguisa aderezó su 7-0 del jueves contra Myanmar con un triunfo por 1-2 en Mongolia, con lo que se situó segunda empatada a puntos con Tayikistán.
Los colíderes del Grupo H, República de Corea y RDP de Corea, se repartieron los puntos tras firmar un empate sin goles en Pyongyang. A pesar de las tablas, los dos países vecinos se mantienen al frente de la tabla, aunque el combinado visitante de Paulo Bento es primero por diferencia de goles. Ese resultado le vino de perlas al Líbano, que se impuso por 0-3 en su visita a Sri Lanka para situarse a un punto de la cabeza.
¿Sabías que…?
El derbi entre la RDP de Corea y la República de Corea fue el primer partido oficial entre ambas selecciones celebrado en Pyongyang, y el primer encuentro de cualquier tipo que jugaban los surcoreanos en la capital de sus vecinos del norte en tres décadas. Asimismo, deparó el 4º empate en sus 7 enfrentamientos en fases de clasificación mundialistas hasta la fecha.