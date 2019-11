Salem Al-Ajalin of Jordan celebrates

AL AIN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 06: Salem Al-Ajalin of Jordan celebrates past dejected Massimo Luongo (R) and Mark Milligan of Australia after Anas Bani Yaseen of Jordan (not in picture) scored his team's first goal during the AFC Asian Cup Group B match between Australia and Jordan at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium on January 06, 2019 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

© Getty Images