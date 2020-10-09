- Los colombianos golearon a Venezuela en Barranquilla
- Los brasileños vapulearon a Bolivia en San Pablo
- Las eliminatorias continúan en martes 13 con 5 partidos
EL RESUMEN DE LA JORNADA. Colombia y Brasil dieron un sólido primer paso en las eliminatorias sudamericanas para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™, al golear como local a Venezuela y Bolivia respectivamente.
Los Cafeteros definieron el pleito en el primero tiempo, gracias a los goles de Duván Zapata y Luis Muriel (2), ambos delanteros del Atalanta italiano.
El equipo de Carlos Queiroz controló el desarrollo en le segundo tiempo, a punto tal de cuidar a jugadores claves, como los autores de los goles, James Rodríguez y Juan Cuadrados, estos últimos dos de sólida actuación.
Brasil, mientras tanto, vapuleó a Bolivia de princpio a fin. El 2-0 del período inicial, con tantos Marquinhos y Firmino, tenía gusto a poco, y esto quedó plasmado en el complemento.
Allí volvió a marcar a Firmino, además de José Carrasco en contra y Coutinho. Si bien no se anotó en el marcador, Neymar redondeó un muy buen partido con dos asistencias.
Vale recordar que este jueves, Argentina venció a Ecuador, Uruguay a Chile y empataron Paraguay y Perú. Repasa lo sucedido aquí.
📊 Resultados
📈 Posiciones
📸 El día en fotos
-
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring
09 oct. 2020
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 08: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team with a penalty kick during a match between Argentina and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on October 08, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Agustin Marcarian - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Duván Zapata of Colombia celebrates after scoring
10 oct. 2020
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - OCTOBER 09: Duván Zapata of Colombia celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team with teammate Juan Cuadrado and James RodrÃguez during a match between Colombia and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on October 09, 2020 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Neymar Jr. of Brazil reacts during a match between Brazil and Bolivia
10 oct. 2020
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 09: Neymar Jr. of Brazil reacts during a match between Brazil and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Neo Quimica Arena on October 09, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Empty seats of Neo Quimica Arena before a match between Brazil and Bolivia
10 oct. 2020
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 09: Empty seats of Neo Quimica Arena before a match between Brazil and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 on October 09, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The game will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Brazil v Bolivia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
10 oct. 2020
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 09: Neymar Jr. of Brazil warms up before a match between Brazil and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Neo Quimica Arena on October 09, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Amanda Perobelli - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Bolivia and Brazil line up during the national anthems
10 oct. 2020
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 09: Players of Bolivia and Brazil line up during the national anthems ceremony before a match between Brazil and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Neo Quimica Arena on October 09, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Amanda Perobelli - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Brazil v Bolivia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
10 oct. 2020
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 09: Players of Brazil and Bolivia huddle before a match between Brazil and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Neo Quimica Arena on October 09, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Amanda Perobelli - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Tite coach of Brazil walks onto the field
10 oct. 2020
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 09: Tite coach of Brazil walks onto the field before a match between Brazil and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Neo Quimica Arena on October 09, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Brazil v Bolivia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
10 oct. 2020
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 09: Renan Lodi of Brazilf ights for the ball with Cristhian Arabe of Bolivia during a match between Brazil and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Neo Quimica Arena on October 09, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Amanda Perobelli - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Marquinhos of Brazil celebrates after scoring
10 oct. 2020
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 09: Marquinhos of Brazil celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during a match between Brazil and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Neo Quimica Arena on October 09, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The sign of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers prior to a match between Colombia and Venezuela
09 oct. 2020
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - OCTOBER 09: The sign of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers prior to a match between Colombia and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on October 09, 2020 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Colombia v Venezuela - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
09 oct. 2020
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - OCTOBER 09: The official match ball prior to a match between Colombia and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on October 09, 2020 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Davinson Sánchez of Colombia enters the pitch prior to a match
09 oct. 2020
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - OCTOBER 09: Davinson Sánchez of Colombia enters the pitch prior to a match between Colombia and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on October 09, 2020 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Mauricio DueÃ±as-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Venezuela huddle prior to a match
09 oct. 2020
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - OCTOBER 09: Players of Venezuela huddle prior to a match between Colombia and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on October 09, 2020 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Colombia v Venezuela - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
10 oct. 2020
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - OCTOBER 09: Santiago Arias of Colombia leaves the pitch in a stretcher during a match between Colombia and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on October 09, 2020 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Mauricio DueÃ±as-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Juan Cuadrado of Colombia fights for the ball with Darwin Machis of Venezuela
09 oct. 2020
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - OCTOBER 09: Juan Cuadrado of Colombia fights for the ball with Darwin Machis of Venezuela during a match between Colombia and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on October 09, 2020 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Colombia v Venezuela - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
10 oct. 2020
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - OCTOBER 09: Duván Zapata of Colombia celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Colombia and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on October 09, 2020 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Luis Muriel of Colombia celebrates after scoring
10 oct. 2020
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - OCTOBER 09: Luis Muriel of Colombia celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Colombia and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on October 09, 2020 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Paraguay's Angel Romero celebrate after scoring against Peru
12 oct. 2020
Paraguay's Angel Romero celebrate after scoring against Peru during the South American qualifier in Asunción, October 8, 2020. Photo: Rudy Lezcar / FPF
© Others
-
Paraguay's Angel Romero celebrate after scoring against Peru
12 oct. 2020
Paraguay's Angel Romero celebrate after scoring against Peru during the South American qualifier in Asunción, October 8, 2020. Photo: Rudy Lezcar / FPF
© Others
-
Angel Romero of Paraguay competes for the ball with Luis AdviÂncula of Peru during a match between Paraguay and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022.
12 oct. 2020
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Angel Romero of Paraguay competes for the ball with Luis AdviÂncula of Peru during a match between Paraguay and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on October 08, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Luis Vera/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Luis Muriel of Colombia celebrates after scoring
10 oct. 2020
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - OCTOBER 09: Luis Muriel of Colombia celebrates after scoring the third goal of his team with teammate DuvÃ¡n Zapata during a match between Colombia and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on October 09, 2020 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Raul Arboleda-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Colombia huddle prior to a match
09 oct. 2020
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - OCTOBER 09: Players of Colombia huddle prior to a match between Colombia and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on October 09, 2020 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The official match ball prior to a match between Colombia and Venezuela
09 oct. 2020
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - OCTOBER 09: The official match ball prior to a match between Colombia and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on October 09, 2020 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Raul Arboleda-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Alexis Sanchez #7 of Chile celebrates with teammates
09 oct. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Alexis Sanchez #7 of Chile celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Martinez -Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Luis Suarez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring
08 oct. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Luis Suarez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Martinez -Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Maximiliano Gomez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring
09 oct. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Maximiliano Gomez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Matilde Campodonico-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Andre Carrillo of Peru celebrates with teammates
09 oct. 2020
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Andre Carrillo of Peru celebrates with teammate Christian Cueva after scoring the first goal of their team during a match between Paraguay and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on October 08, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Luis Vera/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Alexis Sanchez of Chile celebrates with Nicolás Díaz
09 oct. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Alexis Sanchez of Chile celebrates with Nicolás Díaz #2 after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Martinez -Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Luis Suarez of Uruguay fights for the ball with Francisco Sierralta of Chile
08 oct. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Luis Suarez of Uruguay fights for the ball with Francisco Sierralta of Chile during a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Martinez -Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Dario Lezcano of Paraguay fights for the ball with Carlos Zambrano of Peru
08 oct. 2020
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Dario Lezcano of Paraguay fights for the ball with Carlos Zambrano of Peru during a match between Paraguay and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on October 08, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Luis Vera/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Rodrigo de Paul of Argentina competes for the ball with Pervis Estupinián of Ecuado
09 oct. 2020
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 08: Rodrigo de Paul of Argentina competes for the ball with Pervis Estupinián of Ecuador during a match between Argentina and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on October 08, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Arturo Vidal of Chile reacts during a match
09 oct. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Arturo Vidal of Chile reacts during a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Matilde Campodonico-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Maximiliano Gomez of Uruguay celebrates with teammate Martín Campaña
09 oct. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Maximiliano Gomez of Uruguay celebrates with teammate Martín Campaña at the end of a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Martinez-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Brazil v Bolivia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
10 oct. 2020
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 09: Neymar Jr. of Brazil fights for the ball with Diego Wayar of Bolivia during a match between Brazil and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Neo Quimica Arena on October 09, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Marquinhos (l) of Brazil celebrates after scoring the opening goal
10 oct. 2020
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 09: Marquinhos (l) of Brazil celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during a match between Brazil and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Neo Quimica Arena on October 09, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Amanda Perobelli - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Brazil v Bolivia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
10 oct. 2020
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 09: Philippe Coutinho of Brazil controls the ball- during a match between Brazil and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Neo Quimica Arena on October 09, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Colombia v Venezuela - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
10 oct. 2020
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - OCTOBER 09: Luis Muriel of Colombia celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during a match between Colombia and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on October 09, 2020 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Mauricio DueÃ±as-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
🔢 Números que hablan...
El portugués Carlos Queiroz comenzó con Colombia el sexto proceso clasificatorio para una Copa Mundial de la FIFA de su carrera como entrenador. Lo curioso es que jamás ha perdido en sus debuts:
- 1992: Portugal 0-0 Escocia
- 2001: Sudáfrica 1-0 Burkina Faso
- 2008: Portugal 4-0 Malta
- 2011: Irán 4-0 Maldivas
- 2015: Irán 1-1 Turkmenistán
- 2020: Colombia 3-0 Venezuela
Ante Bolivia, Brasil cumplió su partido 55 como local por las eliminatorias sudamericanas, manteniéndose como la única selección de Conmebol que no ha perdido en casa por esta competición. Hasta aquí suma 43 victorias y 12 empates.
Si bien están acostumbrados a hacerlo en el Atalanta, es la primera vez que Duván Zapata y Luis Muriel anotan en un mismo partido con Colombia. Zapata lleva cuatro goles en la selección y Muriel seis (este fue su segundo doblete)
🙏🏽 ¿Sabías que...?
El lateral colombiano Santiago Arias sufrió una grave lesión en su tobillo izquierdo en el arranque del partido ante Venezuela. Desde aquí, nos sumamos a los deseos de que vuelva a las canchas lo antes posible.
🗣 Los protagonistas
Lo que viene...
2ª jornada - 13 de octubre
- 🇧🇴 Bolivia-Argentina 🇦🇷
- 🇪🇨 Ecuador-Uruguay 🇺🇾
- 🇻🇪 Venezuela-Paraguay 🇵🇾
- 🇵🇪 Peru-Brasil 🇧🇷
- 🇨🇱 Chile-Colombia 🇨🇴