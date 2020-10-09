Marquinhos (l) of Brazil celebrates after scoring the opening goal

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 09: Marquinhos (l) of Brazil celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during a match between Brazil and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Neo Quimica Arena on October 09, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Amanda Perobelli - Pool/Getty Images)

© Getty Images