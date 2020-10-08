- Como locales, vencieron a Ecuador y Chile por la mínima
- En Asunción, emocionante empate entre Paraguay y Perú
- Este viernes juegan Colombia - Venezuela y Brasil - Bolivia
EL RESUMEN DE LA JORNADA. La primera fecha de las eliminatorias sudamericanas para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™, aún con sus matices, estuvo a la altura de las expectativas.
En primer turno, Paraguay y Perú sellaron un emotivo 2-2 en Asunción. La visita lo ganaba con gol de André Carrillo, pero los dueños de casa lo dieron vuelta con dos tantos de Ángel Romero. El propio Carrillo, sin embargo, sentenció el resultado a 5 del final.
Un rato después, Uruguay cosechó un triunfo clave al vencer en tiempo de descuento a Chile por 2-1. La Celeste se adelantó en el primer tiempo gracias a un tanto de penal de Luis Suárez, pero Alexis Sánchez estableció el empate transitorio al promediar el complemento.
Cuando todo hacía suponer que el encuentro terminaría igualado, Maximiliano Gómez recogió un rebote en la puerta del área y le dio la victoria a los charrúas.
En el último duelo del día, Argentina le ganó con lo justo a Ecuador por 1-0. El tanto tempranero de Lionel Messi, de penal, y una correcta actuación defensiva, le alcanzaron a la Albiceleste para sumar tres puntos de esos que pesan al final del camino.
🗓 Resultados
📸 El día en fotos
Eliminatorias Sudamericanos: 8 de octubre
Maximiliano Gomez of Uruguay celebrates with teammate Martín Campaña
09 oct. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Maximiliano Gomez of Uruguay celebrates with teammate Martín Campaña at the end of a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Martinez-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
General view of the Centenario stadium
08 oct. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: General view of the stadium prior to a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Rodrigo Bentancur of Uruguay enter the pitch
08 oct. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: (L-R) Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Rodrigo Bentancur of Uruguay enter the pitch prior to a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Oscar Washington Tabárez coach of Uruguay looks on
08 oct. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Oscar Washington Tabárez coach of Uruguay looks on before a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Martinez -Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Uruguay v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
08 oct. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Arturo Vidal of Chile sings the national anthem prior to a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Martinez -Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Uruguay v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
08 oct. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Referee Eber Aquino Gaona checks the VAR during a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Martinez -Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Luis Suarez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring
08 oct. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Luis Suarez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Martinez -Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Alexis Sanchez #7 of Chile celebrates with teammates
09 oct. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Alexis Sanchez #7 of Chile celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Martinez -Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Arturo Vidal of Chile reacts during a match
09 oct. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Arturo Vidal of Chile reacts during a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Matilde Campodonico-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Maximiliano Gomez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring
09 oct. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Maximiliano Gomez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Matilde Campodonico-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Nicolás Diaz of Chile reacts after suffering an injury
09 oct. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Nicolás Diaz of Chile reacts after suffering an injury during a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Matilde Campodonico-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Paraguay v Peru - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
08 oct. 2020
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Police officers stand outside Defensores del Chaco stadium before a match between Paraguay and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 on October 08, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Luis Vera/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Paraguay gather during warmups
08 oct. 2020
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Players of Paraguay gather during warmups before a match between Paraguay and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on October 08, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Luis Vera/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Paraguay v Peru - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
08 oct. 2020
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Gaston Gimenez of Paraguay fights for the ball with Christian Cueva and Miguel Trauco of Peru during a match between Paraguay and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on October 08, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Luis Vera/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Paraguay v Peru - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
09 oct. 2020
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Andre Carrillo of Peru celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Paraguay and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on October 08, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Luis Vera/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Paraguay v Peru - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
08 oct. 2020
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Eduardo Berizzo head coach of Paraguay gives instructions to Alberto Espinola of Paraguay during a match between Paraguay and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on October 08, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Luis Vera/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Dario Lezcano of Paraguay fights for the ball with Carlos Zambrano of Peru
08 oct. 2020
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Dario Lezcano of Paraguay fights for the ball with Carlos Zambrano of Peru during a match between Paraguay and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on October 08, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Luis Vera/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Jefferson Farfan of Peru attempts to score
09 oct. 2020
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Jefferson Farfan of Peru attempts to score during a match between Paraguay and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on October 08, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Luis Vera/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Argentina v Ecuador - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
08 oct. 2020
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 08: General view of empty tribunes of La Bombonera (Alberto J. Armando Stadium) before a match between Argentina and Ecuador to be played behind closed doors as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 on October 08, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Lionel Messi of Argentina warms up
09 oct. 2020
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 08: Lionel Messi of Argentina warms up before a match between Argentina and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on October 08, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring
09 oct. 2020
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 08: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team with a penalty kick during a match between Argentina and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on October 08, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Agustin Marcarian - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Argentina v Ecuador - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
09 oct. 2020
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 08: Robert Arboleda of Ecuador reacts after missing a chance of goal during a match between Argentina and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on October 08, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Agustin Marcarian - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Rodrigo de Paul of Argentina competes for the ball with Pervis Estupinián of Ecuado
09 oct. 2020
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 08: Rodrigo de Paul of Argentina competes for the ball with Pervis Estupinián of Ecuador during a match between Argentina and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on October 08, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Argentina v Ecuador - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
09 oct. 2020
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 08: NicolÃ¡s Otamendi of Argentina reacts during a match between Argentina and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on October 08, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Agustin Marcarian - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
🔢 Números que hablan...
Lionel Messi se convirtió en el primer futbolista argentino que anota goles en cuatro clasificatorios mundialistas distintos. Hasta aquí, había marcado 4 en las eliminatorias para Alemania 2006, 10 en las de Sudáfrica y 7 en las de Rusia 2018. Además, es también el primero de su país en disputar 5 ediciones de la competencia preliminar mundialista.
Luis Suárez marcó el primer gol del clasificatorio sudamericano y suma 60 con Uruguay. Además de ser el máximo goleador histórico de Uruguay, el Pistolero es junto a Lionel Messi el máximo artillero histórico de las eliminatorias con 22.
Tras reemplazar a Hernán Pérez a los 63', 18 fueron los minutos que le llevó al paraguayo Ángel Romero anotar sus dos goles ante Perú, la misma cantidad que había marcado en sus primeros 16 partidos con la Albirroja. Lo curioso es que tres de esos esos cuatro tantos se los marcó al seleccionado peruano.
Es la cantidad de partidos que lleva Perú sin perder como visitante por las eliminatorias sudamericanas, con 2 victorias y 3 empates. Su última derrota data del 11 de octubre de 2016, cuando perdió con Chile en Santiago por 4-1.
De los 44 goles que lleva el chileno Alexis Sánchez con su selección, seis se los ha marcado a Uruguay, más a que ningún otro rival. El Niño Maravilla alcanzó los 15 tantos por eliminatorias, igualando en el tercer lugar de la tabla histórica a Diego Forlán, Edinson Cavani, Felipe Caicedo y Jefferson Farfán.
¿Sabías que...?
Cuando el árbitro sancionó el penal a favor de Argentina, Lucas Ocampo se acercó a Messi y le preguntó: "¿Vas vos, no?". La Pulga no pareció sorprendido, le contestó que sí y convirtió pateando a la izquierda de Alexander Domínguez, que llegó a tocar la pelota pero sin la fuerza necesaria para desviarla.