ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Dario Lezcano of Paraguay fights for the ball with Carlos Zambrano of Peru during a match between Paraguay and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on October 08, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Luis Vera/Getty Images)

