EL RESUMEN DE LA JORNADA - Brasil es la única selección que se mantiene perfecta en Sudamérica, luego de derrotar ajustadamente a Venezuela en el partido que cerró la 3ª jornada de las eliminatorias para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™.
La velada del viernes dejó, además, triunfos cruciales de Uruguay sobre Colombia y de Chile ante Perú. Con estos resultados, sumados a los del jueves, apenas 3 puntos separan al 2º del 7º. Los tres últimos son Perú, Venezuela y Bolivia, quienes siguen sin ganar.
Edinson Cavani of Uruguay celebrates after scoring
13 nov. 2020
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - NOVEMBER 13: Edinson Cavani of Uruguay celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a match between Colombia and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on November 13, 2020 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)
A general view of the empty stands before a match between Colombia and Uruguay
13 nov. 2020
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - NOVEMBER 13: A general view of the empty stands before a match between Colombia and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on November 13, 2020 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)
James Rodriguez of Colombia talks to teammates during warm up
13 nov. 2020
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - NOVEMBER 13: James Rodriguez of Colombia talks to teammates during warm up before a match between Colombia and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on November 13, 2020 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)
Edinson Cavani of Uruguay warms
13 nov. 2020
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - NOVEMBER 13: Edinson Cavani of Uruguay warms up before a match between Colombia and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on November 13, 2020 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)
Players of Colombia stand during the national anthem
13 nov. 2020
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - NOVEMBER 13: Players of Colombia stand during the national anthem before a match between Colombia and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on November 13, 2020 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)
Colombia v Uruguay - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
13 nov. 2020
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - NOVEMBER 13: Johan Mojica of Colombia controls the ball as Edinson Cavani of Uruguay defends during a match between Colombia and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on November 13, 2020 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)
James Rodriguez of Colombia gestures
13 nov. 2020
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - NOVEMBER 13: James Rodriguez of Colombia gestures during a match between Colombia and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on November 13, 2020 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)
Colombia v Uruguay - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
13 nov. 2020
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - NOVEMBER 13: Luis Suarez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Colombia and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on November 13, 2020 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)
Darwin Nuñez of Uruguay celebrates - Colombia v Uruguay - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
13 nov. 2020
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - NOVEMBER 13: Darwin NuÃ±ez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring the third goal of his team during a match between Colombia and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on November 13, 2020 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)
General view of the stadium prior to a match between Chile and Peru
13 nov. 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - NOVEMBER 13: General view of the stadium prior to a match between Chile and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on November 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by LeÃ³n Esteban Felix-Pool/Getty Images)
Alexis Sánchez of Chile warms up before a match
13 nov. 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - NOVEMBER 13: Alexis Sánchez of Chile warms up before a match between Chile and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on November 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Ivan Alvarado - Pool/Getty Images)
Arturo Vidal of Chile greets the referees prior to a match between Chile and Peru
13 nov. 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - NOVEMBER 13: Arturo Vidal of Chile greets the referees prior to a match between Chile and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on November 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Martin Bernetti-Pool/Getty Images)
Arturo Vidal of Chile scores the opening goal against Peru
13 nov. 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - NOVEMBER 13: Arturo Vidal of Chile shoots to score the first goal of his team during a match between Chile and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on November 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Ivan Alvarado - Pool/Getty Images)
Jean Beausejour of Chile fights for the ball with Andre Carrillo of Peru
13 nov. 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - NOVEMBER 13: Jean Beausejour of Chile fights for the ball with AndrÃ© Carrillo of Peru during a match between Chile and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on November 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Martin Bernetti-Pool/Getty Images)
Reinaldo Rueda head coach of Chile wearing a protective mask
14 nov. 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - NOVEMBER 13: Reinaldo Rueda head coach of Chile wearing a protective mask looks on during a match between Chile and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on November 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Ivan Alvarado - Pool/Getty Images)
Arturo Vidal of Chile celebrates after scoring the first goal
13 nov. 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - NOVEMBER 13: Arturo Vidal of Chile celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Chile and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on November 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Ivan Alvarado - Pool/Getty Images)
Mascot Canarinho cheers from the empty stand
14 nov. 2020
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 13: Mascot Canarinho cheers from the empty stand before a match between Brazil and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Morumbi Stadium on November 13, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Andre Penner-Pool/Getty Images)
Venezuela line up before their World Cup qualifier with Brazil
14 nov. 2020
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 13: (FROM LEFT TO RIGTH) Wilker Romero, Rolf Feltscher, Yeferson Soteldo, Wuilker FariÃ±ez and Tomas Rincon of Venezuela before a match between Brazil and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Morumbi Stadium on November 13, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Nelson Almeida-Pool/Getty Images)
Players of Brazil huddle before a match between Brazil and Venezuela
14 nov. 2020
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 13: Players of Brazil huddle before a match between Brazil and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Morumbi Stadium on November 13, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Nelson Almeida-Pool/Getty Images)
Brazil v Venezuela - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
14 nov. 2020
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 13: Douglas Luiz of Brazil fights for the ball with Darwin Machis of Venezuela during a match between Brazil and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Morumbi Stadium on November 13, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Nelson Almeida-Pool/Getty Images)
Wuilker Farinez of Venezuela fights for the ball with Thiago Silva of Brazil
14 nov. 2020
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 13: Wuilker FariÃ±ez of Venezuela fights for the ball with Thiago Silva of Brazil during a match between Brazil and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Morumbi Stadium on November 13, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Andre Penner-
Yeferson Soteldo of Venezuela heads the ball
14 nov. 2020
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 13: Yeferson Soteldo of Venezuela heads the ball during a match between Brazil and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Morumbi Stadium on November 13, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Nelson Almeida-Pool/Getty Images)
Richarlison of Brazil reacts after missing a chance
14 nov. 2020
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 13: Richarlison of Brazil reacts after missing a chance of goal during a match between Brazil and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Morumbi Stadium on November 13, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Nelson Almeida-Pool/Getty Images)
Brazil celebrate Roberto Firmino's opening goal
14 nov. 2020
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 13: Roberto Firmino #20 of Brazil celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Brazil and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Morumbi Stadium on November 13, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Nelson Almeida-Pool/Getty Images)
BRASIL, SIN LUCIR (🇧🇷 1-0 🇻🇪)
A pesar de sentir la ausencia de Neymar, Brasil se las arregló para empujar a Venezuela hasta anotarle un gol, que le alcanzó para ganar y sostenerse como la única selección con puntaje ideal.
Roberto Fimino, al promediar el segundo tiempo, fue el autor del único tanto, que marcó desde la puerta del área menor tras un cabezazo forzado de un rival. La Vinotinto merodeó el arco de Ederson sobre el final, pero no tuvo profundidad y perdió con los brasileños por 16ª vez en 17 duelos.
VIDAL MARCA EL CAMINO (🇨🇱 2-0 🇵🇪)
Chile consiguió su primer triunfo en las eliminatorias a costa de Perú, al que derrotó en Santiago por 2-0.
Arturo Vidal, en el primer tiempo, marcó los dos dos goles del ganador, el primero de ellos a través de un sensacional disparo de larga distancia. Así totaliza 31 con su selección, 15 de ellos por eliminatorias.
De esta forma, la Roja sigue sin perder con los peruanos en el marco de la competición preliminar mundialista, con 9 triunfos y 2 empates en 11 encuentros.
LA JERARQUÍA DE URUGUAY (🇨🇴 0-3 🇺🇾)
Uruguay dio un golpe de autoridad al golear a Colombia por 3-0 en Barranquilla, sede en la que nunca había podido sumar de a tres.
Edinson Cavani, en su regreso a la selección, Luis Suárez, de penal, y Darwin Núñez, con un gran remate desde afuera del área, anotaron los goles para la Celeste, que ganó en Colombia por eliminatorias por segunda vez, la anterior en 2008.
Los dueños de casa terminaron con 10 hombres por la expulsión de Yerry Mina.
🔢 NÚMEROS QUE HABLAN
Con su goleada sobre Colombia, Oscar Tabárez consiguió su victoria número 100 al frente de la selección uruguaya. La primera sucedió el 27 de septiembre de 1988, cuando la Celeste venció a Ecuador por 2-1. En total, El Maestro ha dirigido a los charrúas en 205 cinco encuentros, con además 52 empates y 53 derrotas. Aquí están sus 29 triunfos por eliminatorias:
- Para Italia 1990: 3
- Para Sudáfrica 2010: 7
- Para Brasil 2014: 8
- Para Rusia 2018: 9
- Para Catar 2022: 2 (en curso)
Después de 1130 días, Claudio Bravo volvió a ocupar el arco de la Roja para cumplir su partido 50 por eliminatorias mundialistas, más que ningún otro chileno en la historia. Llegó a esa cifra en su 5º proceso eliminatorio, otro récord para Chile que, en este caso, comparte con Jean Beausejour, que también regresó a la selección en esta jornada. Los partidos de Bravo por eliminatorias:
- Para Alemania 2006: 2
- Para Sudáfrica 2010: 18
- Para Brasil 2014: 14
- Para Rusia 2018: 15
- Para Catar 2022: 1 (en curso)
Al ganarle a Venezuela, Brasil estiró a 20 partidos su invicto por las eliminatorias sudamericanas. Su última derrota data de octubre de 2015, cuando cayó con Chile en Santiago por la primera jornada del clasificatorio para Rusia 2018. Desde entonces, la Canarinha suma 15 victorias y 5 empates. Esta es su segunda mejor racha histórica, luego de no perder sus primeros 31 encuentros en la competición, entre 1954 y 1993 (24 ganados y 7 empatados)
Luis Suárez lidera la tabla de artilleros de las eliminatorias con 4 goles. Lo curioso es que marcó todos de penal, con un porcentaje de 100% de efectividad a la hora de ejecutar la pena máxima.
🎙 EN LOS MICRÓFONOS
Cuando sufrimos un gol tempranero siempre es más difícil porque hay que recuperar el partido técnicamente y emocionalmente. Como entrenador, tomo toda la responsabilidad. Los muchachos dieron lo mejor para cambiar el destino del juego, pero no ha sido posible.
Nos encontramos con un 3-0 en Barranquilla que, le confieso, no lo habíamos pensado. El fútbol es así, quizás lo mal que nos rodó el partido con Ecuador se nos compensó hoy. Nos salió bien desde el principio.
Los jugadores con más experiencia son un soporte vital para seguir creciendo en este camino, contagian a los más jóvenes. Tenemos un equipo solidario y agresivo.
Por momentos pudimos competir y hacerles daños, pero cometimos un error y lo pagamos caro.
📱 EN REDES
🗓 LO QUE VIENE
25 de marzo
Argentina - Uruguay
Colombia - Brasil
Venezuela - Ecuador
Chile - Paraguay
Bolivia - Perú