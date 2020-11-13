Brazil celebrate Roberto Firmino's opening goal

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 13: Roberto Firmino #20 of Brazil celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Brazil and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Morumbi Stadium on November 13, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Nelson Almeida-Pool/Getty Images)

© Getty Images