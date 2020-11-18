- La Canrinha continúa perfecta tras vencer en Montevideo
- La Albiceleste ganó en Perú y la Tri goleó a Colombia
- Venezuela sumó su primer triunfo, Bolivia su primer punto
EL RESUMEN TE LA JORNADA. Brasil fue efectivo, le ganó en Montevideo el clásico a Uruguay y se mantiene inmaculado en las eliminatorias sudamericanas para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™.
La otra victoria visitante la consiguió Argentina, su único escolta, aunque la nota la dio Ecuador, que vapuleó a Colombia en Quito. Además, Venezuela consiguió tres puntos indispensables contra Chile, y Bolivia uno necesario en casa de Paraguay.
🗓 RESULTADOS
📸 EL DÍA EN FOTOS
Eliminatorias sudamericanas: 17 de noviembre
Robert Arboleda of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the first goal - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
17 nov. 2020
QUITO, ECUADOR - NOVEMBER 17: Robert Arboleda of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Ecuador and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Gustavo Alfaro head coach of Ecuador gives instructions - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
17 nov. 2020
QUITO, ECUADOR - NOVEMBER 17: Gustavo Alfaro head coach of Ecuador gives instructions to his players during a match between Ecuador and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Xavier Arreaga of Ecuador celebrates after scoring
17 nov. 2020
QUITO, ECUADOR - NOVEMBER 17: Xavier Arreaga of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the fourth goal of his team during a match between Ecuador and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Renato Ibarra of Ecuador fights for the ball with Jefferson Lerma of Colombia - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
17 nov. 2020
QUITO, ECUADOR - NOVEMBER 17: Renato Ibarra of Ecuador fights for the ball with Jefferson Lerma of Colombia during a match between Ecuador and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ãngel Mena of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the second goal - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
17 nov. 2020
QUITO, ECUADOR - NOVEMBER 17: Ãngel Mena of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Ecuador and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
James Rodríguez of Colombia takes a penalty kick to score - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
17 nov. 2020
QUITO, ECUADOR - NOVEMBER 17: James Rodríguez of Colombia takes a penalty kick to score the first goal of his team during a match between Ecuador and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Head coach of Colombia Carlos Queiroz reacts - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
17 nov. 2020
QUITO, ECUADOR - NOVEMBER 17: Head coach of Colombia Carlos Queiroz reacts during a match between Ecuador and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Robert Arboleda of Ecuador celebrates scoring the first goal - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
17 nov. 2020
QUITO, ECUADOR - NOVEMBER 17: Robert Arboleda of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team with teammates during a match between Ecuador and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
General view of Estadio Olímpico before a match between Venezuela and Chile
17 nov. 2020
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - NOVEMBER 17: General view of Estadio Olímpico before a match between Venezuela and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 on November 17, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A cleaning staff disinfects the bench before a match between Venezuela and Chile
17 nov. 2020
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - NOVEMBER 17: A cleaning staff disinfects the bench before a match between Venezuela and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃmpico on November 17, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Miguel Gutierrez - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Chile sing the national anthem
17 nov. 2020
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - NOVEMBER 17: Players of Chile sing the national anthem before a match between Venezuela and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃmpico on November 17, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Miguel Gutierrez - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Venezuela sing the national anthem
17 nov. 2020
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - NOVEMBER 17: Players of Venezuela sing the national anthem before a match between Venezuela and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃmpico on November 17, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Federico Parra - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Alexander Gonzalez of Venezuela competes for the ball with Jean Meneses of Chile - Venezuela v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
17 nov. 2020
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - NOVEMBER 17: Alexander Gonzalez of Venezuela competes for the ball with Jean Meneses of Chile during a match between Venezuela and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃmpico on November 17, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Luis Mago of Venezuela celebrates - Venezuela v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
17 nov. 2020
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - NOVEMBER 17: Luis Mago of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Venezuela and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃmpico on November 17, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Federico Parra - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Arturo Vidal of Chile celebrates after scoring - Venezuela v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
17 nov. 2020
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - NOVEMBER 17: Arturo Vidal of Chile celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Venezuela and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃmpico on November 17, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Miguel Gutierrez - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
César Pinares of Chile competes for the ball with Luis Mago (L) and Cristian Cásseres (R) of Venezuela - Venezuela v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
17 nov. 2020
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - NOVEMBER 17: César Pinares of Chile competes for the ball with Luis Mago (L) and Cristian Cásseres (R) of Venezuela during a match between Venezuela and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃmpico on November 17, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Miguel Gutierrez - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Salomón Rondón of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team - Venezuela v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
17 nov. 2020
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - NOVEMBER 17: Salomón Rondón of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Venezuela and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃmpico on November 17, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Miguel Gutierrez - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Venezuela celebrate after defeating Chile in World Cup qualifying
18 nov. 2020
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - NOVEMBER 17: Players of Venezuela celebrate after winning a match between Venezuela and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃmpico on November 17, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
View of Centenario Stadium before a match between Uruguay and Brazil
17 nov. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: View of Centenario Stadium before a match between Uruguay and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 on November 17, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Matilde Campodonico - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Renan Lodi, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino of Brazil enter the field before their World Cup qualifier in Uruguay
17 nov. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Renan Lodi, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino of Brazil enter the field before a match between Uruguay and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Martinez-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Tite head coach of Brazil greets Oscar Tabarez head coach of Uruguay - Uruguay v Brazil - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
17 nov. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Tite head coach of Brazil greets Oscar Tabarez head coach of Uruguay before a match between Uruguay and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by RaÃºl MartÃnez-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Gabriel Jesus of Brazil against Uruguay in their World Cup qualifier
17 nov. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Gabriel Jesus of Brazil kicks the ball during a match between Uruguay and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Martinez-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Richarlison of Brazil celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Uruguay in their World Cup qualifier
18 nov. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Richarlison of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal of their team during a match between Uruguay and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raull Martinez-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Edinson Cavani of Uruguay argues with referee Roberto Tobar after being sent off against Brazil in their World Cup qualifier
18 nov. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Edinson Cavani of Uruguay argues with Referee Roberto Tobar after being expelled during a match between Uruguay and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Martinez-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Arthur of Brazil celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Uruguay in their World Cup qualifier
17 nov. 2020
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Arthur of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal of their team during a match between Uruguay and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Martinez-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Bolivia and Paraguay stand during the national anthem before their World Cup qualifier
17 nov. 2020
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Players of Bolivia and Paraguay stand during the national anthem before a match between Paraguay and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on November 17, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Jose Sagredo of Bolivia competes for the ball with Oscar Romero of Paraguay during a World Cup qualifier
17 nov. 2020
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: JosÃ© Sagredo of Bolivia competes for the ball with Ã“scar Romero of Paraguay during a match between Paraguay and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on November 17, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Angel Romero of Paraguay converts a penalty to open the scoring against Bolivia
17 nov. 2020
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Ãngel Romero of Paraguay kicks a penalty to score the first goal of his team during a match between Paraguay and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on November 17, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Boris Cespedes (L) of Bolivia celebrates with team-mates after scoring his team's second goal
18 nov. 2020
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Boris Cespedes (L) of Bolivia celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Paraguay and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on November 17, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Marcelo Martins (R) of Bolivia celebrates with team-mates after scoring his team's first goal
18 nov. 2020
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Marcelo Martins (R) of Bolivia celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Paraguay and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on November 17, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Kaku of Paraguay celebrates after scoring
18 nov. 2020
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Alejandro Romero Gamarra of Paraguay celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Paraguay and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on November 17, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Erwin Saavedra of Bolivia competes for the ball with Gaston Giminez of Paraguay
18 nov. 2020
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Erwin Saavedra of Bolivia competes for the ball with GastÃ³n GimÃ©nez of Paraguay during a match between Paraguay and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on November 17, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A general view of the empty stands and field before a match between Perú and Argentina
17 nov. 2020
LIMA, PERÚ - NOVEMBER 17: A general view of the empty stands and field before a match between Perú and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at the Estadio Nacional, November 17, 2020 in Lima, Perú. (Photo by Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Argentina and Peru stand during the national anthem
18 nov. 2020
LIMA, PERU - NOVEMBER 17: Players of Argentina and Peru stand during the national anthem before a match between Peru and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on November 17, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Ernesto Benavides - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Nicolas Gonzalez of Argentina scores the first goal against Peru in their World Cup qualifier
18 nov. 2020
LIMA, PERU - NOVEMBER 17: Nicolas Gonzalez of Argentina scores the first goal of his team during a match between Peru and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on November 17, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Daniel Apuy/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Lautaro Martinez of Argentina celebrates after scoring against Peru in their World Cup qualifier
18 nov. 2020
LIMA, PERU - NOVEMBER 17: Lautaro Martinez of Argentina celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Peru and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on November 17, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Daniel Apuy/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Lionel Messi of Argentina fights for the ball with Peru's Pedro Aquino in their World Cup qualifier
18 nov. 2020
LIMA, PERU - NOVEMBER 17: Lionel Messi of Argentina fights for the ball with Pedro Aquino of Peru during a match between Peru and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on November 17, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Daniel Apuy/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Lionel Messi of Argentina (C) celebrates with teammates
18 nov. 2020
LIMA, PERU - NOVEMBER 17: Lionel Messi of Argentina (C) celebrates with teammates after winning a match between Peru and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on November 17, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Daniel Apuy/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
📊 POSICIONES
ARGENTINA AFIRMA SU CARÁCTER (🇵🇪 0-2 🇦🇷)
Argentina consiguió un triunfo tan merecido como importante al imponerse en Lima a Perú por 2-0.
Nicolás González, quien anotó su segundo tantos en dos partidos, y Lautaro Martínez, tras una buena definición, anotaron los tantos argentinos, ambos en el primer tiempo. Martínez, con 11 goles, se afirmó como el goleador del ciclo de Lionel Scaloni.
Los peruanos suman apenas un punto tras cuatro fechas, su peor arranque desde que las eliminatorias adoptaron este sistema de disputa para Francia 1998.
🚨 PARAGUAY SUFRE, BOLIVIA RESPIRA (🇵🇾 2-2 🇧🇴)
Bolivia sumó su primer punto en la campaña para Catar 2022 al empatar con Paraguay 2-2 en Asunción. Es, además, la primera unidad que consigue allí por eliminatorias en 10 partidos.
Si bien los paraguayos lo ganaban con gol de Ángel Romero, de penal, los bolivianos lo dieron vuelta con tantos de Marcelo Moreno Martins y del suizo nacionalizado boliviano Boris Céspedes.
Sin embargo, el tanto de Alejandro Romero Gamarra le permitió al dueño de casa alcanzar el empate. Si bien continúa invicto, aún no ganó como local en este clasificatorio (2 empates).
BRASIL, POR SU CONTUNDENCIA (🇺🇾 0-2 🇧🇷)
Brasil pegó justo, venció a Uruguay por 2-0 como visitante y mantiene su andar perfecto en el clasificatorio para Catar 2022.
Artur y Richarlison, ambos en el primer tiempo, anotaron los tantos brasileños, que nunca habían ganado sus primeros cuatro partidos del clasificatorio bajo este formato de disputa.
La Celeste terminó con 10 por la expulsión de Edinson Cavani, quien no podrá jugar con Argentina en la próxima fecha.
VENEZUELA, POR SU BÚSQUEDA (🇻🇪2-1🇨🇱)
Venezuela logró su muy necesitado primer triunfo de la campaña al vencer a Chile 2-1 en Caracas.
Luis Mago, en el inicio del juego, y Salomón Rondón, fueron los goleadores venezolanos, que vencieron a los chilenos como local por eliminatorias por primera vez en ocho intentos.
Arturo Vidal marcó el transitorio empate para la Roja, y con 4 dianas lidera la tabla de goleo junto al uruguayo Luis Suárez y al paraguayo Ángel Romero.
ECUADOR VUELA ALTO (🇪🇨6-1🇨🇴)
Ecuador confirmó sus aspiraciones de clasificación al concretar un histórico 6-1 sobre Colombia en Quito, su tercera victoria consecutiva de la competencia.
Robert Arboleda, Ángel Mena, Michael Estrada, Xavier Arreaga, Gonzalo Plata y Pervis Estupiñán marcaron para los ecuatorianos, que terminaron con 10 por la expulsión de Plata. El tanto de Estupiñán fue el primero de tiro libre directo en la presente eliminatoria.
James Rodríguez, de penal, firmó el descuento para los colombianos, que llevan tres encuentros sin ganar (1 empate y 2 caídas) y no recibían 6 goles por eliminatorias desde 1977.
🧐 NÚMEROS QUE HABLAN
Es la cantidad de minutos que necesitó Venezuela para marcar su primer gol por las eliminatorias para Catar 2022. La Vinotinto fue último equipo en ver puerta en la competencia preliminar para el próximo Mundial. Desde el clasificatorio para Sudáfrica 2010 que no necesitaba tanto tiempo para estrenarse en la red (290 minutos).
Es la cantidad de goleadores que ha tenido hasta aquí Ecuador para marcar sus 13 tantos, y ser el equipo más prolífero del clasificatorio. Goles por posición:
- Defensas: 4 (Beder Caicedo, Arboleda, Arreaga y Estupiñán)
- Volantes: 4 (Mena, 2; Gruezo; Moisés Caicedo)
- Delanteros: 5 (Estrada, 3; Plata, 2).
Con 16, Arturo Vidal se afirma como el mediocampista más goleadores en la historias de las eliminatoria sudamericanas. Sus goles desglosados por campaña:
- 1 para Sudáfrica 2010
- 5 para Brasil 2014
- 6 para Rusia 2018
- 4 para Catar 2022 (en curso)
Con su gol en Paraguay, Marcelo Moreno Martins alcanzó los 21 y superó a Joaquín Botero como el máximo artillero histórico de Bolivia. Con 16 tantos por eliminatorias, igualó al propio Botero en este rubro. La distribución de sus dianas por el clasificatorio mundialista es así:
- 7 camino a Sudáfrica 2010
- 4 camino a Brasil 2014
- 2 camino a Rusia 2018
- 3 camino a Catar 2022 (en curso)
📊 GOLEADORES
|Jugador
|Nacionalidad
|Goles
|Luis Suárez
|Uruguay 🇺🇾
|4
|Arturo Vidal
|Chile 🇨🇱
|4
|Ángel Romero
|Paraguay 🇵🇾
|4
|Firmino
|Brasil 🇧🇷
|3
|Neymar
|Brasil 🇧🇷
|3
|André Carrillo
|Perú 🇵🇪
|3
|Michael Estrada
|Ecuador 🇪🇨
|3
|Marcelo Moreno Martins
|Bolivia 🇧🇴
|3
🎙 EN LOS MICRÓFONOS
¿Los puntos altos del equipo? Esa palabra: el equipo. El partido fue casi todo nuestro, nunca nos sentimos superados. Intentamos que nos vean como una selección difícil.
Individualmente tenemos que hacer más. Ofensivamente, defensivamente, esto es un cúmulo de cosas... No nos podemos esconder en este mal momento, somos los responsables de esta situación.
El 0-2 nos parecía un resultado que no condecía con lo que habíamos hecho. El equipo plantó cara desde el punto de vista anímico, pero no alcanzó. Y después, cuando quedamos con 10, más todavía.
Hoy no llegó mucho #Colombia. Un equipo debe ser fuerte al momento de definir y defender, y eso es lo que demostramos cada partido.
Los jugadores están dolidos. Estoy seguro de que ellos van a recomponer para ganar los puntos que necesitamos para llegar a Catar.
📱 EN REDES
🗓 LO QUE VIENE
25 de marzo
Argentina - Uruguay
Colombia - Brasil
Venezuela - Ecuador
Chile - Paraguay
Bolivia - Perú