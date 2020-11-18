Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™

21 noviembre - 18 diciembre

#Eliminatorias 🏆 Catar 2022

Brasil manda, Argentina y Ecuador le siguen el paso

18 nov. 2020

Lautaro Marti­nez of Argentina celebrates after scoring against Peru in their World Cup qualifier
© Getty Images
  • La Canrinha continúa perfecta tras vencer en Montevideo
  • La Albiceleste ganó en Perú y la Tri goleó a Colombia
  • Venezuela sumó su primer triunfo, Bolivia su primer punto

EL RESUMEN TE LA JORNADA. Brasil fue efectivo, le ganó en Montevideo el clásico a Uruguay y se mantiene inmaculado en las eliminatorias sudamericanas para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™.

La otra victoria visitante la consiguió Argentina, su único escolta, aunque la nota la dio Ecuador, que vapuleó a Colombia en Quito. Además, Venezuela consiguió tres puntos indispensables contra Chile, y Bolivia uno necesario en casa de Paraguay.

🗓 RESULTADOS

Ecuador 6-1 Colombia

Venezuela 2-1 Chile

Uruguay 0-2 Brasil

Paraguay 2-2 Bolivia

Perú 0-2 Argentina

📸 EL DÍA EN FOTOS

Eliminatorias sudamericanas: 17 de noviembre

  • Robert Arboleda of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the first goal - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    Robert Arboleda of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the first goal - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    17 nov. 2020

    QUITO, ECUADOR - NOVEMBER 17: Robert Arboleda of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Ecuador and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Gustavo Alfaro head coach of Ecuador gives instructions - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    Gustavo Alfaro head coach of Ecuador gives instructions - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    17 nov. 2020

    QUITO, ECUADOR - NOVEMBER 17: Gustavo Alfaro head coach of Ecuador gives instructions to his players during a match between Ecuador and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Xavier Arreaga of Ecuador celebrates after scoring 

    Xavier Arreaga of Ecuador celebrates after scoring 

    17 nov. 2020

    QUITO, ECUADOR - NOVEMBER 17: Xavier Arreaga of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the fourth goal of his team during a match between Ecuador and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Renato Ibarra of Ecuador fights for the ball with Jefferson Lerma of Colombia - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    Renato Ibarra of Ecuador fights for the ball with Jefferson Lerma of Colombia - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    17 nov. 2020

    QUITO, ECUADOR - NOVEMBER 17: Renato Ibarra of Ecuador fights for the ball with Jefferson Lerma of Colombia during a match between Ecuador and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Ãngel Mena of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the second goal - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    Ãngel Mena of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the second goal - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    17 nov. 2020

    QUITO, ECUADOR - NOVEMBER 17: Ãngel Mena of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Ecuador and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • James Rodrí­guez of Colombia takes a penalty kick to score - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    James Rodrí­guez of Colombia takes a penalty kick to score - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    17 nov. 2020

    QUITO, ECUADOR - NOVEMBER 17: James Rodrí­guez of Colombia takes a penalty kick to score the first goal of his team during a match between Ecuador and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  Head coach of Colombia Carlos Queiroz reacts - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

     Head coach of Colombia Carlos Queiroz reacts - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    17 nov. 2020

    QUITO, ECUADOR - NOVEMBER 17: Head coach of Colombia Carlos Queiroz reacts during a match between Ecuador and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Robert Arboleda of Ecuador celebrates scoring the first goal - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    Robert Arboleda of Ecuador celebrates scoring the first goal - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    17 nov. 2020

    QUITO, ECUADOR - NOVEMBER 17: Robert Arboleda of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team with teammates during a match between Ecuador and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • General view of Estadio Olímpico before a match between Venezuela and Chile

    General view of Estadio Olímpico before a match between Venezuela and Chile

    17 nov. 2020

    CARACAS, VENEZUELA - NOVEMBER 17: General view of Estadio Olímpico before a match between Venezuela and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 on November 17, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • A cleaning staff disinfects the bench before a match between Venezuela and Chile

    A cleaning staff disinfects the bench before a match between Venezuela and Chile

    17 nov. 2020

    CARACAS, VENEZUELA - NOVEMBER 17: A cleaning staff disinfects the bench before a match between Venezuela and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃ­mpico on November 17, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Miguel Gutierrez - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players of Chile sing the national anthem 

    Players of Chile sing the national anthem 

    17 nov. 2020

    CARACAS, VENEZUELA - NOVEMBER 17: Players of Chile sing the national anthem before a match between Venezuela and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃ­mpico on November 17, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Miguel Gutierrez - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players of Venezuela sing the national anthem 

    Players of Venezuela sing the national anthem 

    17 nov. 2020

    CARACAS, VENEZUELA - NOVEMBER 17: Players of Venezuela sing the national anthem before a match between Venezuela and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃ­mpico on November 17, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Federico Parra - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Alexander Gonzalez of Venezuela competes for the ball with Jean Meneses of Chile - Venezuela v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    Alexander Gonzalez of Venezuela competes for the ball with Jean Meneses of Chile - Venezuela v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    17 nov. 2020

    CARACAS, VENEZUELA - NOVEMBER 17: Alexander Gonzalez of Venezuela competes for the ball with Jean Meneses of Chile during a match between Venezuela and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃ­mpico on November 17, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  Luis Mago of Venezuela celebrates - Venezuela v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

     Luis Mago of Venezuela celebrates - Venezuela v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    17 nov. 2020

    CARACAS, VENEZUELA - NOVEMBER 17: Luis Mago of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Venezuela and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃ­mpico on November 17, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Federico Parra - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Arturo Vidal of Chile celebrates after scoring  - Venezuela v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    Arturo Vidal of Chile celebrates after scoring  - Venezuela v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    17 nov. 2020

    CARACAS, VENEZUELA - NOVEMBER 17: Arturo Vidal of Chile celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Venezuela and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃ­mpico on November 17, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Miguel Gutierrez - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • César Pinares of Chile competes for the ball with Luis Mago (L) and Cristian Cásseres (R) of Venezuela - Venezuela v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    César Pinares of Chile competes for the ball with Luis Mago (L) and Cristian Cásseres (R) of Venezuela - Venezuela v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    17 nov. 2020

    CARACAS, VENEZUELA - NOVEMBER 17: César Pinares of Chile competes for the ball with Luis Mago (L) and Cristian Cásseres (R) of Venezuela during a match between Venezuela and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃ­mpico on November 17, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Miguel Gutierrez - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Salomón Rondón of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team - Venezuela v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    Salomón Rondón of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team - Venezuela v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    17 nov. 2020

    CARACAS, VENEZUELA - NOVEMBER 17: Salomón Rondón of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Venezuela and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃ­mpico on November 17, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Miguel Gutierrez - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players of Venezuela celebrate after defeating Chile in World Cup qualifying

    Players of Venezuela celebrate after defeating Chile in World Cup qualifying

    18 nov. 2020

    CARACAS, VENEZUELA - NOVEMBER 17: Players of Venezuela celebrate after winning a match between Venezuela and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃ­mpico on November 17, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • View of Centenario Stadium before a match between Uruguay and Brazil 

    View of Centenario Stadium before a match between Uruguay and Brazil 

    17 nov. 2020

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: View of Centenario Stadium before a match between Uruguay and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 on November 17, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Matilde Campodonico - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Renan Lodi, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino of Brazil enter the field before their World Cup qualifier in Uruguay

    Renan Lodi, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino of Brazil enter the field before their World Cup qualifier in Uruguay

    17 nov. 2020

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Renan Lodi, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino of Brazil enter the field before a match between Uruguay and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Marti­nez-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Tite head coach of Brazil greets Oscar Tabarez head coach of Uruguay - Uruguay v Brazil - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    Tite head coach of Brazil greets Oscar Tabarez head coach of Uruguay - Uruguay v Brazil - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    17 nov. 2020

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Tite head coach of Brazil greets Oscar Tabarez head coach of Uruguay before a match between Uruguay and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by RaÃºl MartÃ­nez-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Gabriel Jesus of Brazil against Uruguay in their World Cup qualifier

    Gabriel Jesus of Brazil against Uruguay in their World Cup qualifier

    17 nov. 2020

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Gabriel Jesus of Brazil kicks the ball during a match between Uruguay and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Marti­nez-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Richarlison of Brazil celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Uruguay in their World Cup qualifier

    Richarlison of Brazil celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Uruguay in their World Cup qualifier

    18 nov. 2020

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Richarlison of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal of their team during a match between Uruguay and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raull Martinez-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Edinson Cavani of Uruguay argues with referee Roberto Tobar after being sent off against Brazil in their World Cup qualifier

    Edinson Cavani of Uruguay argues with referee Roberto Tobar after being sent off against Brazil in their World Cup qualifier

    18 nov. 2020

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Edinson Cavani of Uruguay argues with Referee Roberto Tobar after being expelled during a match between Uruguay and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Martinez-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Arthur of Brazil celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Uruguay in their World Cup qualifier 

    Arthur of Brazil celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Uruguay in their World Cup qualifier 

    17 nov. 2020

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Arthur of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal of their team during a match between Uruguay and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Marti­nez-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players of Bolivia and Paraguay stand during the national anthem before their World Cup qualifier

    Players of Bolivia and Paraguay stand during the national anthem before their World Cup qualifier

    17 nov. 2020

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Players of Bolivia and Paraguay stand during the national anthem before a match between Paraguay and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on November 17, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Jose Sagredo of Bolivia competes for the ball with Oscar Romero of Paraguay during a World Cup qualifier

    Jose Sagredo of Bolivia competes for the ball with Oscar Romero of Paraguay during a World Cup qualifier

    17 nov. 2020

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: JosÃ© Sagredo of Bolivia competes for the ball with Ã“scar Romero of Paraguay during a match between Paraguay and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on November 17, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Angel Romero of Paraguay converts a penalty to open the scoring against Bolivia

    Angel Romero of Paraguay converts a penalty to open the scoring against Bolivia

    17 nov. 2020

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Ãngel Romero of Paraguay kicks a penalty to score the first goal of his team during a match between Paraguay and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on November 17, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Boris Cespedes (L) of Bolivia celebrates with team-mates after scoring his team's second goal

    Boris Cespedes (L) of Bolivia celebrates with team-mates after scoring his team's second goal

    18 nov. 2020

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Boris Cespedes (L) of Bolivia celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Paraguay and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on November 17, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Marcelo Martins (R) of Bolivia celebrates with team-mates after scoring his team's first goal

    Marcelo Martins (R) of Bolivia celebrates with team-mates after scoring his team's first goal

    18 nov. 2020

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Marcelo Martins (R) of Bolivia celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Paraguay and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on November 17, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Kaku of Paraguay celebrates after scoring 

    Kaku of Paraguay celebrates after scoring 

    18 nov. 2020

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Alejandro Romero Gamarra of Paraguay celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Paraguay and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on November 17, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Erwin Saavedra of Bolivia competes for the ball with Gaston Giminez of Paraguay 

    Erwin Saavedra of Bolivia competes for the ball with Gaston Giminez of Paraguay 

    18 nov. 2020

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 17: Erwin Saavedra of Bolivia competes for the ball with GastÃ³n GimÃ©nez of Paraguay during a match between Paraguay and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on November 17, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • A general view of the empty stands and field before a match between Perú and Argentina 

    A general view of the empty stands and field before a match between Perú and Argentina 

    17 nov. 2020

    LIMA, PERÚ - NOVEMBER 17: A general view of the empty stands and field before a match between Perú and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at the Estadio Nacional, November 17, 2020 in Lima, Perú. (Photo by Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players of Argentina and Peru stand during the national anthem

    Players of Argentina and Peru stand during the national anthem

    18 nov. 2020

    LIMA, PERU - NOVEMBER 17: Players of Argentina and Peru stand during the national anthem before a match between Peru and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on November 17, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Ernesto Benavides - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Nicolas Gonzalez of Argentina scores the first goal against Peru in their World Cup qualifier

    Nicolas Gonzalez of Argentina scores the first goal against Peru in their World Cup qualifier

    18 nov. 2020

    LIMA, PERU - NOVEMBER 17: Nicolas Gonzalez of Argentina scores the first goal of his team during a match between Peru and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on November 17, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Daniel Apuy/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Lautaro Marti­nez of Argentina celebrates after scoring against Peru in their World Cup qualifier

    Lautaro Marti­nez of Argentina celebrates after scoring against Peru in their World Cup qualifier

    18 nov. 2020

    LIMA, PERU - NOVEMBER 17: Lautaro Marti­nez of Argentina celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Peru and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on November 17, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Daniel Apuy/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Lionel Messi of Argentina fights for the ball with Peru's Pedro Aquino in their World Cup qualifier

    Lionel Messi of Argentina fights for the ball with Peru's Pedro Aquino in their World Cup qualifier

    18 nov. 2020

    LIMA, PERU - NOVEMBER 17: Lionel Messi of Argentina fights for the ball with Pedro Aquino of Peru during a match between Peru and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on November 17, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Daniel Apuy/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Lionel Messi of Argentina (C) celebrates with teammates 

    Lionel Messi of Argentina (C) celebrates with teammates 

    18 nov. 2020

    LIMA, PERU - NOVEMBER 17: Lionel Messi of Argentina (C) celebrates with teammates after winning a match between Peru and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on November 17, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Daniel Apuy/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Robert Arboleda of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the first goal - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
  • Gustavo Alfaro head coach of Ecuador gives instructions - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
  • Xavier Arreaga of Ecuador celebrates after scoring 
  • Renato Ibarra of Ecuador fights for the ball with Jefferson Lerma of Colombia - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
  • Ãngel Mena of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the second goal - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
  • James Rodrí­guez of Colombia takes a penalty kick to score - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
  •  Head coach of Colombia Carlos Queiroz reacts - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
  • Robert Arboleda of Ecuador celebrates scoring the first goal - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
  • General view of Estadio Olímpico before a match between Venezuela and Chile
  • A cleaning staff disinfects the bench before a match between Venezuela and Chile
  • Players of Chile sing the national anthem 
  • Players of Venezuela sing the national anthem 
  • Alexander Gonzalez of Venezuela competes for the ball with Jean Meneses of Chile - Venezuela v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
  •  Luis Mago of Venezuela celebrates - Venezuela v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
  • Arturo Vidal of Chile celebrates after scoring  - Venezuela v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
  • César Pinares of Chile competes for the ball with Luis Mago (L) and Cristian Cásseres (R) of Venezuela - Venezuela v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
  • Salomón Rondón of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team - Venezuela v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
  • Players of Venezuela celebrate after defeating Chile in World Cup qualifying
  • View of Centenario Stadium before a match between Uruguay and Brazil 
  • Renan Lodi, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino of Brazil enter the field before their World Cup qualifier in Uruguay
  • Tite head coach of Brazil greets Oscar Tabarez head coach of Uruguay - Uruguay v Brazil - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
  • Gabriel Jesus of Brazil against Uruguay in their World Cup qualifier
  • Richarlison of Brazil celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Uruguay in their World Cup qualifier
  • Edinson Cavani of Uruguay argues with referee Roberto Tobar after being sent off against Brazil in their World Cup qualifier
  • Arthur of Brazil celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Uruguay in their World Cup qualifier 
  • Players of Bolivia and Paraguay stand during the national anthem before their World Cup qualifier
  • Jose Sagredo of Bolivia competes for the ball with Oscar Romero of Paraguay during a World Cup qualifier
  • Angel Romero of Paraguay converts a penalty to open the scoring against Bolivia
  • Boris Cespedes (L) of Bolivia celebrates with team-mates after scoring his team's second goal
  • Marcelo Martins (R) of Bolivia celebrates with team-mates after scoring his team's first goal
  • Kaku of Paraguay celebrates after scoring 
  • Erwin Saavedra of Bolivia competes for the ball with Gaston Giminez of Paraguay 
  • A general view of the empty stands and field before a match between Perú and Argentina 
  • Players of Argentina and Peru stand during the national anthem
  • Nicolas Gonzalez of Argentina scores the first goal against Peru in their World Cup qualifier
  • Lautaro Marti­nez of Argentina celebrates after scoring against Peru in their World Cup qualifier
  • Lionel Messi of Argentina fights for the ball with Peru's Pedro Aquino in their World Cup qualifier
  • Lionel Messi of Argentina (C) celebrates with teammates 

📊 POSICIONES

Tabla de clasificación de CONMEBOL

ARGENTINA AFIRMA SU CARÁCTER (🇵🇪 0-2 🇦🇷)

Argentina consiguió un triunfo tan merecido como importante al imponerse en Lima a Perú por 2-0.

Nicolás González, quien anotó su segundo tantos en dos partidos, y Lautaro Martínez, tras una buena definición, anotaron los tantos argentinos, ambos en el primer tiempo. Martínez, con 11 goles, se afirmó como el goleador del ciclo de Lionel Scaloni.

Los peruanos suman apenas un punto tras cuatro fechas, su peor arranque desde que las eliminatorias adoptaron este sistema de disputa para Francia 1998.

Nicolas Gonzalez of Argentina (C) celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Peru in their World Cup qualifier
© Getty Images

🚨 PARAGUAY SUFRE, BOLIVIA RESPIRA (🇵🇾 2-2 🇧🇴)

Bolivia sumó su primer punto en la campaña para Catar 2022 al empatar con Paraguay 2-2 en Asunción. Es, además, la primera unidad que consigue allí por eliminatorias en 10 partidos.

Si bien los paraguayos lo ganaban con gol de Ángel Romero, de penal, los bolivianos lo dieron vuelta con tantos de Marcelo Moreno Martins y del suizo nacionalizado boliviano Boris Céspedes.

Sin embargo, el tanto de Alejandro Romero Gamarra le permitió al dueño de casa alcanzar el empate. Si bien continúa invicto, aún no ganó como local en este clasificatorio (2 empates).

Boris Cespedes (L) of Bolivia celebrates with team-mates after scoring his team's second goal
© Getty Images

BRASIL, POR SU CONTUNDENCIA (🇺🇾 0-2 🇧🇷)

Brasil pegó justo, venció a Uruguay por 2-0 como visitante y mantiene su andar perfecto en el clasificatorio para Catar 2022.

Artur y Richarlison, ambos en el primer tiempo, anotaron los tantos brasileños, que nunca habían ganado sus primeros cuatro partidos del clasificatorio bajo este formato de disputa.

La Celeste terminó con 10 por la expulsión de Edinson Cavani, quien no podrá jugar con Argentina en la próxima fecha.

Richarlison of Brazil celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Uruguay in their World Cup qualifier
© Getty Images

VENEZUELA, POR SU BÚSQUEDA (🇻🇪2-1🇨🇱)

Venezuela logró su muy necesitado primer triunfo de la campaña al vencer a Chile 2-1 en Caracas.

Luis Mago, en el inicio del juego, y Salomón Rondón, fueron los goleadores venezolanos, que vencieron a los chilenos como local por eliminatorias por primera vez en ocho intentos.

Arturo Vidal marcó el transitorio empate para la Roja, y con 4 dianas lidera la tabla de goleo junto al uruguayo Luis Suárez y al paraguayo Ángel Romero.

Salomón Rondón of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team - Venezuela v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
© Getty Images

ECUADOR VUELA ALTO (🇪🇨6-1🇨🇴)

Ecuador confirmó sus aspiraciones de clasificación al concretar un histórico 6-1 sobre Colombia en Quito, su tercera victoria consecutiva de la competencia.

Robert Arboleda, Ángel Mena, Michael Estrada, Xavier Arreaga, Gonzalo Plata y Pervis Estupiñán marcaron para los ecuatorianos, que terminaron con 10 por la expulsión de Plata. El tanto de Estupiñán fue el primero de tiro libre directo en la presente eliminatoria.

James Rodríguez, de penal, firmó el descuento para los colombianos, que llevan tres encuentros sin ganar (1 empate y 2 caídas) y no recibían 6 goles por eliminatorias desde 1977.

Robert Arboleda of Ecuador celebrates scoring the first goal - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
© Getty Images

🧐 NÚMEROS QUE HABLAN

279

Es la cantidad de minutos que necesitó Venezuela para marcar su primer gol por las eliminatorias para Catar 2022. La Vinotinto fue último equipo en ver puerta en la competencia preliminar para el próximo Mundial. Desde el clasificatorio para Sudáfrica 2010 que no necesitaba tanto tiempo para estrenarse en la red (290 minutos).

Luis Mago of Venezuela celebrates with teammates - Venezuela v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
© Getty Images
9

Es la cantidad de goleadores que ha tenido hasta aquí Ecuador para marcar sus 13 tantos, y ser el equipo más prolífero del clasificatorio. Goles por posición:

  • Defensas: 4 (Beder Caicedo, Arboleda, Arreaga y Estupiñán)
  • Volantes: 4 (Mena, 2; Gruezo; Moisés Caicedo)
  • Delanteros: 5 (Estrada, 3; Plata, 2).
Ãngel Mena of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the second goal - Ecuador v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
© Getty Images
16

Con 16, Arturo Vidal se afirma como el mediocampista más goleadores en la historias de las eliminatoria sudamericanas. Sus goles desglosados por campaña:

  • 1 para Sudáfrica 2010
  • 5 para Brasil 2014
  • 6 para Rusia 2018
  • 4 para Catar 2022 (en curso)


Arturo Vidal of Chile celebrates after scoring  - Venezuela v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
© Getty Images
21

Con su gol en Paraguay, Marcelo Moreno Martins alcanzó los 21 y superó a Joaquín Botero como el máximo artillero histórico de Bolivia. Con 16 tantos por eliminatorias, igualó al propio Botero en este rubro. La distribución de sus dianas por el clasificatorio mundialista es así:

  • 7 camino a Sudáfrica 2010
  • 4 camino a Brasil 2014
  • 2 camino a Rusia 2018
  • 3 camino a Catar 2022 (en curso)


Marcelo Martins (R) of Bolivia celebrates with team-mates after scoring his team's first goal
© Getty Images

📊 GOLEADORES

Jugador Nacionalidad Goles
Luis Suárez Uruguay 🇺🇾 4
Arturo Vidal Chile 🇨🇱 4
Ángel Romero Paraguay 🇵🇾 4
Firmino Brasil 🇧🇷 3
Neymar Brasil 🇧🇷 3
André Carrillo Perú 🇵🇪 3
Michael Estrada Ecuador 🇪🇨 3
Marcelo Moreno Martins Bolivia 🇧🇴 3

🎙 EN LOS MICRÓFONOS

¿Los puntos altos del equipo? Esa palabra: el equipo. El partido fue casi todo nuestro, nunca nos sentimos superados. Intentamos que nos vean como una selección difícil.

Lionel Scaloni, seleccionador de Argentina🇦🇷.

Individualmente tenemos que hacer más. Ofensivamente, defensivamente, esto es un cúmulo de cosas... No nos podemos esconder en este mal momento, somos los responsables de esta situación.

André Carrillo, volante de Perú🇵🇪.

El 0-2 nos parecía un resultado que no condecía con lo que habíamos hecho. El equipo plantó cara desde el punto de vista anímico, pero no alcanzó. Y después, cuando quedamos con 10, más todavía.

Oscar Tabárez, seleccionador de Uruguay🇺🇾.

Hoy no llegó mucho #Colombia. Un equipo debe ser fuerte al momento de definir y defender, y eso es lo que demostramos cada partido.

Gustavo Alfaro, seleccionador de Ecuador🇪🇨

Los jugadores están dolidos. Estoy seguro de que ellos van a recomponer para ganar los puntos que necesitamos para llegar a Catar.

Carlos Queiroz, seleccionador de Colombia🇨🇴

📱 EN REDES

🗓 LO QUE VIENE

25 de marzo

Argentina - Uruguay

Colombia - Brasil

Venezuela - Ecuador

Chile - Paraguay

Bolivia - Perú

