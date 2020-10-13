- Ambos ganaron de visitantes y tienen puntaje perfecto
- Importantes victorias de Ecuador y Paraguay
- Números, hitos y frases de la 2ª jornada de las eliminatorias
EL RESUMEN DE LA JORNADA. Argentina y Brasil sortearon con éxito sendas pruebas de fuego en La Paz y Lima, y lideran con puntaje ideal las eliminatorias sudamericanas para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™, luego jugarse sus primeras dos jornadas.
En este martes 13, también sumaron sus primeras victorias Ecuador en Quito y Paraguay en Mérida, rubricando una fecha con tres triunfos visitantes.
Colombia y Chile, por su parte, repartieron puntos en Santiago.
RESULTADOS
13 de octubre
📊 LAS POSICIONES
📸 El DÍA EN FOTOS
Eliminatorias Sudamericanas: 13 de octubre
Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates after scoring the fourth goal of his team
14 oct. 2020
LIMA, PERU - OCTOBER 13: Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates after scoring the fourth goal of his team during a match between Peru and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on October 13, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Paolo Aguilar-Pool/Getty Images)
Peru v Brazil - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
14 oct. 2020
LIMA, PERU - OCTOBER 13: Players of Peru and Brazil line up before a match between Peru and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on October 13, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Daniel Apuy/Getty Images)
Peru v Brazil - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
14 oct. 2020
LIMA, PERU - OCTOBER 13: AndrÃ© Carrillo of Peru celebrates the first goal of his team during a match between Peru and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on October 13, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Paolo Aguilar-Pool/Getty Images)
Miguel Trauco of Peru gestures during a match between Peru and Brazil
14 oct. 2020
LIMA, PERU - OCTOBER 13: Miguel Trauco of Peru gestures during a match between Peru and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on October 13, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Daniel Apuy/Getty Images)
Luis Advíncula of Peru eyes the ball
14 oct. 2020
LIMA, PERU - OCTOBER 13: Luis Advíncula of Peru eyes the ball during a match between Peru and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on October 13, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Daniel Apuy/Getty Images)
Ricardo Gareca Coach of Peru gives instructions
14 oct. 2020
LIMA, PERU - OCTOBER 13: Ricardo Gareca Coach of Peru gives instructions during a match between Peru and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on October 13, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Daniel Apuy/Getty Images)
Renato Tapia of Peru celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team
14 oct. 2020
LIMA, PERU - OCTOBER 13: Renato Tapia of Peru celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Peru and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on October 13, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Daniel Apuy/Getty Images)
Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates the first goal of his team
14 oct. 2020
LIMA, PERU - OCTOBER 13: Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates the first goal of his team with a penalty kick during a match between Peru and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on October 13, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Daniel Apuy/Getty Images)
Lucas Ocampos, Nicolas Otamendi, Lionel Messi and Nicolas Tagliafico of Argentina cool off
13 oct. 2020
MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - OCTOBER 13: (FROM L TO R) Lucas Ocampos , NicolÃ¡s Otamendi, Lionel Messi and NicolÃ¡s Tagliafico of Argentina cool off before a match between Bolivia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on October 13, 2020 in Miraflores, La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo by Javier Mamani/Getty Images)
Players of Argentina and Bolivia line up before a match
13 oct. 2020
MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - OCTOBER 13: Players of Argentina and Bolivia line up before a match between Bolivia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on October 13, 2020 in Miraflores, La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo by Javier Mamani/Getty Images)
A man waves a Bolivian flag from a building next to Hernando Siles Stadium
13 oct. 2020
MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - OCTOBER 13: A man waves a Bolivian flag from a building next to Hernando Siles Stadium before a match between Bolivia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at on October 13, 2020 in Miraflores, La Paz, Bolivia. All games are played behind closed doors due to coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Juan Karita-Pool/Getty Images)
Marcelo Martins #9 of Bolivia celebrates the first goal of his team
13 oct. 2020
MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - OCTOBER 13: Marcelo Martins #9 of Bolivia celebrates the first goal of his team during a match between Bolivia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on October 13, 2020 in Miraflores,La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo by Juan Karita-Pool/Getty Images)
Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi heads the ball against Bolivia
13 oct. 2020
MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - OCTOBER 13:Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina heads the ball during a match between Bolivia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on October 13, 2020 in Miraflores, La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo by Juan Karita-Pool/Getty Images)
Lionel Scaloni coach of Argentina shouts instructions
13 oct. 2020
MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - OCTOBER 13: Lionel Scaloni coach of Argentina shouts instructions during a match between Bolivia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on October 13, 2020 in Miraflores,La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo by Martin Alipaz-Pool/Getty Images)
Lautaro Martinez of Argentina celebrates the first goal of his team
13 oct. 2020
Bolivia v Argentina - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - OCTOBER 13: Lautaro Martinez of Argentina celebrates the first goal of his team with Lionel Scaloni and Exequiel Palacios during a match between Bolivia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on October 13, 2020 in Miraflores,La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo by Martin Alipaz-Pool/Getty Images)
Cesar Farías Coach of Bolivia talks to Lionel Messi
13 oct. 2020
MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - OCTOBER 13: Cesar Farías Coach of Bolivia talks to Lionel Messi of Argentina during a match between Bolivia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on October 13, 2020 in Miraflores, La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo by Juan Karita-Pool/Getty Images)
Joaquin Correa #9 celebrates after scoring the second goal
13 oct. 2020
MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - OCTOBER 13: Joaquin Correa #9 celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team with Lionel Messi during a match between Bolivia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on October 13, 2020 in Miraflores, La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo by Juan Karita-Pool/Getty Images)
Ecuador players stretch before kick-off against Uruguay
13 oct. 2020
QUITO, ECUADOR - OCTOBER 13: Pervis EstupiÃ±an of Ecuador and teammates stretch during a match between Ecuador and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Jose Jacome - Pool/Getty Images)
Luis Suarez of Uruguay warms up before a match between Ecuador and Uruguay
13 oct. 2020
QUITO, ECUADOR - OCTOBER 13: Luis Suarez of Uruguay warms up before a match between Ecuador and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia - Pool/Getty Images)
Ecuador v Uruguay - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
14 oct. 2020
QUITO, ECUADOR - OCTOBER 13: Oscar Tabarez head coach of Uruguay greets Gustavo Alfaro head coach of Ecuador before a match between Ecuador and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia - Pool/Getty Images)
Rodrigo Bentancur of Uruguay runs for the ball with Romario Ibarra of Ecuador
13 oct. 2020
QUITO, ECUADOR - OCTOBER 13: Rodrigo Bentancur of Uruguay runs for the ball with Romario Ibarra of Ecuador during a match between Ecuador and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia - Pool/Getty Images)
Ecuador v Uruguay - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
13 oct. 2020
QUITO, ECUADOR - OCTOBER 13: Moises Caicedo of Ecuador heads the ball to score the first goal of his team during a match between Ecuador and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia - Pool/Getty Images)
Moises Caicedo of Ecuador celebrates
13 oct. 2020
QUITO, ECUADOR - OCTOBER 13: Moises Caicedo of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Ecuador and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia - Pool/Getty Images)
Xavier Arreaga of Ecuador and Maximiliano Gomez of Uruguay run for the ball
13 oct. 2020
QUITO, ECUADOR - OCTOBER 13: Xavier Arreaga of Ecuador and Maximiliano Gomez of Uruguay run for the ball during a match between Ecuador and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Jose Jacome - Pool/Getty Images)
Ecuador v Uruguay - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
14 oct. 2020
QUITO, ECUADOR - OCTOBER 13: Luis Suarez of Uruguay takes a penalty kick to score the first goal of his team during a match between Ecuador and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Jose Jacome - Pool/Getty Images)
Michael Estrada of Ecuador celebrates with teammate Angel Mena
13 oct. 2020
Ecuador v Uruguay - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 QUITO, ECUADOR - OCTOBER 13: Michael Estrada of Ecuador celebrates with teammate Angel Mena after scoring the first goal of their team during a match between Ecuador and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia - Pool/Getty Images)
Chile v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
14 oct. 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 13: General view of the stadium prior to a match between Chile and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on October 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Alberto Valdes-Pool/Getty Images)
Chile v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
14 oct. 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 13: Players of Chile sing the national anthem prior to a match between Chile and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on October 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Esteban Felix-Pool/Getty Images)
Chile v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
14 oct. 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 13: Jefferson Lerma of Colombia celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team with teammates during a match between Chile and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on October 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Alberto Valdes-Pool/Getty Images)
Chile v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
14 oct. 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 13: James RodrÃguez of Colombia and Alexis SÃ¡nchez of Chile compete for the ball during a match between Chile and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on October 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Esteban Felix-Pool/Getty Images)
Chile v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
14 oct. 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 13: Arturo Vidal of Chile takes a penalty kick to score the equalizing goal during a match between Chile and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on October 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Alberto Valdes-Pool/Getty Images)
Chile v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
14 oct. 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 13: Alexis SÃ¡nchez of Chile scores the the second goal of his team against Camilo Vargas of Colombia during a match between Chile and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on October 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Alberto Valdes-Pool/Getty Images)
Alexis Sánchez of Chile celebrates with teammate Arturo Vidal
14 oct. 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 13: Alexis Sánchez of Chile celebrates with teammate Arturo Vidal after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Chile and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on October 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Claudio Reyes - Pool/Getty Images)
Chile v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
14 oct. 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 13: Radamel Falcao of Colombia celebrates after scoring the the second goal of his team with teammate James RodrÃguez during a match between Chile and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on October 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Alberto Valdes-Pool/Getty Images)
Radamel Falcao García of Colombia celebrates after scoring the second goal
14 oct. 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 13: Radamel Falcao García of Colombia celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Chile and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on October 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Claudio Reyes - Pool/Getty Images)
Radamel Falcao García of Colombia greets Arturo Vidal of Chile
14 oct. 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 13: Radamel Falcao García of Colombia greets Arturo Vidal of Chile after a match between Chile and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on October 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Claudio Reyes - Pool/Getty Images)
📝 LOS PARTIDOS
EMOTIVO EMPATE EN SANTIAGO
Chile y Colombia protagonizaron en Santiago de Chile un emotivo 2-2, que deja con un mejor sabor de boca a los Cafeteros.
La visita lo ganaba gracias al tanto de Jéfferson Lema, pero los dueños de casa lo dieron vuelta con goles de Arturo Vidal de penal y Alexis Sánchez.
Cuando parecía que la Roja se quedaría con los tres puntos, una aparición del inoxidable Radamel Falcao sentenció el resultado final.
BRASIL, Y EL PESO DE LA HISTORIA
Brasil remontó dos veces el resultado en Lima para lograr una contundente victoria sobre a Perú por 4-2.
La gran figura fue Neymar, autor de tres goles, dos de ellos de penal. El restante tanto brasileño lo anotó Richarlison.
André Carrillo y Renato Tapia marcaron para los peruanos, que terminaron con 10 por la expulsión de Carlos Zambrano y siguen sin poder vencer a Brasil por eliminatorias.
PARAGUAY, CON ANGUSTIA
Paraguay sumó su primera victoria de la campaña a costa de Venezuela, a la que superó angustiosamente por 1-0 en Mérida.
El argentino nacionalizado paraguayo Gastón Giménez, a 5' del final, anotó el único tanto del partido, en el que fue su primer gol con la Albirroja.
En tiempo de descuento, el arquero visitante Anhony Silva le desvió un penal a Yangel Herrera.
ECUADOR, SIN DEJAR DUDAS
Ecuador recuperó la sonrisa rápido en las eliminatorias, luego de lograr un contundente 4-2 sobre Uruguay en Quito.
El juvenil de 18 años Mosés Caicedo, Michael Estrada en dos oportunidades y Gonzalo Plata anotaron los goles de la Tri, que dominó a su rival de principio a fin.
Luis Suárez marcó los tantos celestes, ambos de penal, decorando el resultado de un partido que ya estaba definido.
ARGENTINA, 15 AÑOS DESPUÉS
En el inicio de la jornada, Argentina remontó una temprana desventaja en La Paz para lograr un gran triunfo ante Bolivia por 2-1.
El local ganaba con gol de Marcelo Martins, pero la Albiceleste lo dio vuelta con tantos de Lautaro Martínez y Joaquín Correa, consiguiendo así su cuarta victoria en Bolivia por esta competencia, aunque la primera desde 2005.
¿Sabías que...?
Pese a no haber sido convocado por estar recuperándose de una lesión, Sergio Agüero estuvo "presente" junto a sus compañeros tras la victoria en La Paz.
Números que hablan...
Con sus tres goles ante Perú, Neymar alcanzó los 64 y superó la línea de Ronaldo (62), convirtiéndose en el segundo máximo artillero histórico de la selección brasileña. Nei, que celebró el primero de sus tantos haciendo el número 9 con sus dedos en homenaje al O Fenómeno, quedó a 13 de la marca de Pelé.
Con 18 años y 347 días, Moisés Caicedo se convirtió en el futbolista ecuatoriano de menor edad en ver puerta por una eliminatoria mundialista. El mediocampista de Independiente del Valle superó a Antonio Valencia, quien ostentaba esa marca con 19 años y 235 días. Además, Caicedo es el primer jugador nacido en el Siglo XXI en anotar por esta competición.
Son los goles que acumula Lautaro Martínez en 20 partidos con su selección, lo cual le da un promedio de medio tanto por encuentro. Es, sin embargo, el primero que marca en un clasificatorio mundialista.
Marcelo Martins le anotó su 5⁰ gol a Argentina por eliminatorias sudamericanas en 6 partidos. De esta forma, es el futbolista que más veces le ha marcado a la Albiceleste por esta competencia, dejando atrás al también boliviano Joaquín Botero (4 goles) y al brasileño Ronaldo (3). Vale agregar que es la primera vez que Bolivia pierde con Argentina cuando Martins le marca un tanto.
Con sus dos goles, Luis Suárez suma 24 y es el máximo anotador histórico de las eliminatorias sudamericanas, superando por dos a Lionel Messi. El Pistolero ha marcado 5 de las últimas 6 conquistas de Uruguay por el clasificatorio mundialista.
Si bien no pudo festejar el logro, el zaguero Martín Cáceres se convirtió en el 8⁰ futbolista que alcanza los 100 partidos con la selección uruguaya. Así pasó a formar parte de un selecto club junto a Diego Godín (137), Maximiliano Pereira (125), Edinson Cavani (116), Fabián Muslera (116), Luis Suárez (115), Diego Forlán (112) y Cristian Rodríguez (110).
🎙 EN LOS MICROFONOS
La victoria es mérito de haber pensado siempre en el arco de enfrente.
Uno siempre sueña tener un partido perfecto, y gracias a Dios hoy se pudo dar.
Creo que este equipo hoy demostró mucho corazón y mucha cabeza. Estamos muy felices.
"Que Neymar haya hecho tres goles tiene que ver con dos penales y no en jugadas. Son situaciones que resolvimos mal nosotros. No vi una superioridad".
Lo que el equipo expresó en la cancha no se reflejó en los puntos. Es lamentable por el desgaste y esfuerzo que hicieron los muchachos en los dos encuentros.
📱PROTAGONISTAS EN REDES
Lo que viene...
12 de noviembre
🇦🇷 Argentina - Paraguay 🇵🇾
🇨🇴 Colombia - Uruguay 🇺🇾
🇨🇱 Chile - Perú 🇵🇪
🇧🇴 Bolivia - Ecuador 🇪🇨
13 de noviembre
🇧🇷 Brasil - Venezuela 🇻🇪