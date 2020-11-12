Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™

Argentina y Paraguay reparten puntos, Ecuador se afirma

12 nov. 2020

Lionel Messi fights for the ball with Ángel Romero
© Getty Images

EL RESUMEN DE LA JORNADA - Argentina no pudo con Paraguay como local por la 3ª fecha de las Eliminatorias sudamericanas para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™, pero el punto le sirvió para subirse provisionalmente a lo más alto de la tabla de posiciones.

Los paraguayos se adelantaron en el marcador en el primer tiempo, gracias al tanto de penal de Ángel Romero, el tercero que marca en el clasificatorio. Sin embargo, un cabezazo de Nicolás González, en el inicio del complemento, le permitió a la Albiceleste alcanzar la igualdad. Los argentinos intentaron por todos los medios doblegar a los guaraníes, que se defendieron bien y quedaron conformes con el empate.

En la apertura de la jornada, Ecuador dio otro paso positivo al vencer en un gran partido como visitante a Bolivia, estirando a seis su invicto en La Paz por el clasificatorio mundialista (4 triunfos y 2 empates).

Beder Caicedo, Ángel Mena y Carlos Gruezo, de penal, anotaron para la Tri, que se afirma en entre los de arriba. Juan Carlos Arce y Marcelo Moreno Martins macaron los goles bolivianos, que siguen sin sumar puntos.

RESULTADOS

Jueves 12 de noviembre

Bolivia 2–3 Ecuador

Argentina 1–1 Paraguay

📊 POSICIONES

Tabla de posiciones

📸 EL DÍA EN FOTOS

Eliminatorias Sudamericanas: 12 de noviembre

  • Carlos Gruezo of Ecuador celebrates with teammates after scoring

    Carlos Gruezo of Ecuador celebrates with teammates after scoring

    12 nov. 2020

    MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - NOVEMBER 12: Carlos Gruezo of Ecuador celebrates with teammates after scoring the third goal of his team during a match between Bolivia and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on November 12, 2020 in Miraflores, Bolivia. (Photo by Aizar Raldes - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • General view of the empty stadium before a match between Bolivia and Ecuador

    General view of the empty stadium before a match between Bolivia and Ecuador

    12 nov. 2020

    MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - NOVEMBER 12: General view of the empty stadium before a match between Bolivia and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on November 12, 2020 in Miraflores, Bolivia. (Photo by Aizar Raldes - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Roberto Carlos Fernandez of Bolivia and Robert Arboleda of Ecuador - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    Roberto Carlos Fernandez of Bolivia and Robert Arboleda of Ecuador - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    12 nov. 2020

    MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - NOVEMBER 12: Roberto Carlos Fernandez of Bolivia and Robert Arboleda of Ecuador slide for the ball during a match between Bolivia and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on November 12, 2020 in Miraflores, Bolivia. (Photo by Javier Mamani/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Juan Carlos Arce of Bolivia celebrates with teammates Erwin Saavedra and Marcelo Martins - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    Juan Carlos Arce of Bolivia celebrates with teammates Erwin Saavedra and Marcelo Martins - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    12 nov. 2020

    MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - NOVEMBER 12: Juan Carlos Arce of Bolivia celelbrates with teammates Erwin Saavedra of Bolivia and Marcelo Martins of Bolivia after scoring the opening goal during a match between Bolivia and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on November 12, 2020 in Miraflores, Bolivia. (Photo by Javier Mamani/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Angel Mena of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the second goal

    Angel Mena of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the second goal

    12 nov. 2020

    MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - NOVEMBER 12: Angel Mena of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Bolivia and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on November 12, 2020 in Miraflores, Bolivia. (Photo by Juan Karita - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Angel Mena of Ecuador reacts - Bolivia v Ecuador - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    Angel Mena of Ecuador reacts - Bolivia v Ecuador - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    12 nov. 2020

    MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - NOVEMBER 12: Angel Mena of Ecuador reacts during a match between Bolivia and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on November 12, 2020 in Miraflores, Bolivia. (Photo by Juan Karita - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Beder Caicedo of Ecuador celebrates after scoring - Bolivia v Ecuador - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    Beder Caicedo of Ecuador celebrates after scoring - Bolivia v Ecuador - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    12 nov. 2020

    MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - NOVEMBER 12: Beder Caicedo of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Bolivia and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on November 12, 2020 in Miraflores, Bolivia. (Photo by Javier Mamani/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Cesar Farias coach of Bolivia greets Angel Mena of Ecuador

    Cesar Farias coach of Bolivia greets Angel Mena of Ecuador

    12 nov. 2020

    MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - NOVEMBER 12: Cesar Farias coach of Bolivia greets Angel Mena of Ecuador during a match between Bolivia and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on November 12, 2020 in Miraflores, Bolivia. (Photo by Aizar Raldes - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Marcelo Martins of Bolivia celebrates with teammates after scoring

    Marcelo Martins of Bolivia celebrates with teammates after scoring

    12 nov. 2020

    MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - NOVEMBER 12: Marcelo Martins of Bolivia celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Bolivia and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on November 12, 2020 in Miraflores, Bolivia. (Photo by Aizar Raldes - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Carlos Gruezo of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the third goal

    Carlos Gruezo of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the third goal

    12 nov. 2020

    MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - NOVEMBER 12: Carlos Gruezo of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the third goal of his team during a match between Bolivia and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on November 12, 2020 in Miraflores, Bolivia. (Photo by Aizar Raldes - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Estadio Alberto J. Armando before the Qatar 2022 qualifier between Argentina and Paraguay

    Estadio Alberto J. Armando before the Qatar 2022 qualifier between Argentina and Paraguay

    12 nov. 2020

    BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - NOVEMBER 12: General view of an empty Estadio Alberto J. Armando before a match between Argentina and Paraguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 on November 12, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Lionel Messi of Argentina kicks the ball during warm-ups along with team-mate Leandro Paredes before the Qatar 2022 qualifier against Paraguay

    Lionel Messi of Argentina kicks the ball during warm-ups along with team-mate Leandro Paredes before the Qatar 2022 qualifier against Paraguay

    12 nov. 2020

    BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - NOVEMBER 12: Lionel Messi of Argentina kicks the ball during warm-ups along with teammate Leandro Paredes (L) prior to a match between Argentina and Paraguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on November 12, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Juan I. Roncoroni-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Lautaro Marti­nez of Argentina competes for the ball with Fabian Balbuena of Paraguay during a Qatar 2022 qualifier

    Lautaro Marti­nez of Argentina competes for the ball with Fabian Balbuena of Paraguay during a Qatar 2022 qualifier

    13 nov. 2020

    BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - NOVEMBER 12: Lautaro Marti­nez of Argentina competes for the ball with Fabian Balbuena of Paraguay during a match between Argentina and Paraguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on November 12, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Angel Romero of Paraguay takes a penalty kick against Franco Armani of Argentina to score in a Qatar 2022 qualifier

    Angel Romero of Paraguay takes a penalty kick against Franco Armani of Argentina to score in a Qatar 2022 qualifier

    13 nov. 2020

    BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - NOVEMBER 12: Angel Romero of Paraguay takes a penalty kick against Franco Armani of Argentina to score the the first goal of his team during a match between Argentina and Paraguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on November 12, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Juan I. Roncoroni-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Angel Romero of Paraguay celebrates after scoring against Argentina in a Qatar 2022 qualifier

    Angel Romero of Paraguay celebrates after scoring against Argentina in a Qatar 2022 qualifier

    13 nov. 2020

    BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - NOVEMBER 12: Angel Romero of Paraguay celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Argentina and Paraguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on November 12, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Juan I. Roncoroni-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Nicolas Gonzalez of Argentina celebrates with team-mates Lautaro Marti­nez and Giovani Lo Celso after scoring against Paraguay

    Nicolas Gonzalez of Argentina celebrates with team-mates Lautaro Marti­nez and Giovani Lo Celso after scoring against Paraguay

    13 nov. 2020

    BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - NOVEMBER 12: Nicolos Gonzalez of Argentina celebrates with teammates Lautaro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Argentina and Paraguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on November 12, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Lionel Messi of Argentina pressures Antony Silva of Paraguay during a Qatar 2022 qualifier

    Lionel Messi of Argentina pressures Antony Silva of Paraguay during a Qatar 2022 qualifier

    13 nov. 2020

    BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - NOVEMBER 12: Lionel Messi of Argentina pressures Antony Silva of Paraguay during a match between Argentina and Paraguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on November 12, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Juan I. Roncoroni-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Lionel Messi fights for the ball with Ángel Romero

    Lionel Messi fights for the ball with Ángel Romero

    13 nov. 2020

    BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - NOVEMBER 12: Lionel Messi of Argentina fights for the ball with Ángel Romero of Paraguay during a match between Argentina and Paraguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on November 12, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Juan I. Roncoroni-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during a Qatar 2022 qualifier against Paraguay 

    Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during a Qatar 2022 qualifier against Paraguay 

    13 nov. 2020

    BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - NOVEMBER 12: Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during a match between Argentina and Paraguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on November 12, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

NÚMEROS QUE HABLAN...

4

Es la 4ª vez que Argentina y Paraguay empatan 1-1 un partido por eliminatorias en suelo argentino. Los anteriores fueron en 2008, en 2000 y en 1996. Vale recalcar que la Albirroja ha perdido sólo una vez en sus últimas 7 visitas a Argentina (en 2012, la Albiceleste se impuso por 3-1).

Lionel Messi of Argentina pressures Antony Silva of Paraguay during a Qatar 2022 qualifier
© Getty Images
8

Ocho eran los partidos que acumulaba Ecuador sin ganar como visitante por Eliminatorias. Su último triunfo lejos de casa había sido en noviembre de 2015, cuando le ganó a Venezuela por 3-1 en la competencia preliminar para Rusia 2018.

Carlos Gruezo of Ecuador celebrates with Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador 
© Getty Images
20

Con su gol ante Ecuador, Marcelo Moreno Martins alcanzó los 20 con su selección e igualó a Joaquín Botero como el máximo artillero histórico de Bolivia. Con 15 tantos por eliminatorias, quedó a uno del propio Botero en este rubro. La distribución de sus dianas por el clasificatorio mundialista es así:

  • 7 camino a Sudáfrica 2010
  • 4 camino a Brasil 2014
  • 2 camino a Rusia 2018
  • 2 camino a Catar 2022 (en curso)
Marcelo Martins of Bolivia celebrates with teammates after scoring
© Getty Images

🎙 EN LOS MICRÓFONOS

Hoy Bolivia no está en su mejor momento, pero eso no quiere decir que no vaya a estarlo en el resto de las Eliminatorias. Debemos enfocarnos en Paraguay, sacar el amor propio, tratar de ver las cosas buenas y corregir las malas.

César Farías, seleccionador de Bolivia.

Había que serenarse y tener jerarquía para darlo vuelta. El equipo buscó la victoria todo el tiempo y terminó ganando con justicia. Lo importante es que jugamos un buen partido y ganamos. Era lo que veníamos a buscar.

Gustavo Alfaro, seleccionador de Ecuador.

Creo que en la primera parte estuvimos un poco incómodos. Cuando nos animamos a tener más la pelota, estuvimos en campo de ellos. Las sensaciones son raras, lo intentamos y tratamos de estar ordenados pero no se dio la victoria

Nicolás Otamendi, defensor argentino.

El partido nos exigió mucho defensivamente. En la primera parte tuvimos fluidez para salir adelante, pero en el segundo nos costó recuperar el balón y nos faltó profundidad. Son cosas evidentes a mejorar.

Eduardo Berizzo, seleccionador de Paraguay.

📱 EN REDES

🗓 LO QUE VIENE...

13 de noviembre

Colombia – Uruguay (15:30)

Chile – Perú (20:00)

Brasil – Venezuela (21:30)

