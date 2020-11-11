- Nació y jugó en Suiza como juvenil, pero adoptó a su país materno
- En su 3ª Eliminatoria, mantiene la calma pese al flojo inicio
- Habla de Brasil, de Chile y de sus peculiares planes a futuro
Todos sabían en Venezuela lo complicado que podía resultar el inicio las eliminatorias para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™, con Colombia afuera y Paraguay adentro. Aún así, era difícil imaginaba que la Vinotinto perdería ambos partidos.
“La gente puede estar desanimada, pero esto es muy largo y ya vienen más chances de sumar puntos”, avisa el defensa Rolf Feltscher a FIFA.com. “Nos sentimos enteros, bien anímica y mentalmente”, agrega el futbolista de Los Ángeles Galaxy, de 30 años.
El lateral saltó desde la banca en el primer duelo y resultó titular en el segundo. “Con Colombia fuimos muy abiertos y dimos lugar al contragolpe. Lo corregimos con Paraguay, pero nos faltó jugar con el balón. Lo bueno: sobra margen para mejorar”.
Rolf Feltscher (Venezuela)
-
Rolf Feltscher of Venezuela looks on during a group C match between Uruguay and Venezuela
11 nov. 2020
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 09: Rolf Feltscher of Venezuela looks on during a group C match between Uruguay and Venezuela at Lincoln Financial Field as part of Copa America Centenario US 2016 on June 09, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/LatinContent via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Gabriel Jesus of Brazil fights for the ball with Rolf Feltscher of Venezuela
11 nov. 2020
MERIDA, VENEZUELA - OCTOBER 11: Gabriel Jesus of Brazil fights for the ball with Rolf Feltscher of Venezuela during a match between Venezuela and Brazil as part of FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers at Metropolitano Stadium on October 11, 2016 in Merida, Venezuela. (Photo by Nelson Pulido/LatinContent via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Lionel Messi of Argentina fights for ball with Rolf Feltscher of Venezuela
11 nov. 2020
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - SEPTEMBER 05: Lionel Messi of Argentina fights for ball with Rolf Feltscher of Venezuela during a match between Argentina and Venezuela as part of FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers at Monumental Stadium on September 05, 2017 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Hirving Lozano of Mexico crosses the ball in front of Rolf Feltscher of Venezuela
11 nov. 2020
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 13: Hirving Lozano of Mexico crosses the ball in front of Rolf Feltscher of Venezuela during a group C match between Mexico and Venezuela at NRG Stadium as part of Copa America Centenario US 2016 on June 13, 2016 in Houston, Texas, US. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/LatinContent via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Rolf Feltscher of Venezuela fights for the ball with Alfredo Morelos of Colombia
09 oct. 2020
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - OCTOBER 09: Rolf Feltscher of Venezuela fights for the ball with Alfredo Morelos of Colombia during a match between Colombia and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on October 09, 2020 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Raul Arboleda-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Rolf Feltscher celebrates a goal with Zlatan Ibrahimovic
11 nov. 2020
CARSON, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Rolf Feltscher #25 of the Los Angeles Galaxy celebrates a goal against the Colorado Rapids with Zlatan Ibrahimovic #9 but the goal was called off by the referee during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 23, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Rolf Feltscher of Parma in action against Mauricio Pinilla (R) of Palermo
11 nov. 2020
PARMA, ITALY - MAY 01: Rolf Feltscher Martinez of Parma in action against Mauricio Ricardo Pinilla Ferrera (R) of US Citta di Palermo during the Serie A match between Parma FC and US Citta di Palermo at Stadio Ennio Tardini on May 1, 2011 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Rolf Feltscher poses during the team presenattion of MSV Duisburg
11 nov. 2020
DUISBURG, GERMANY - JULY 16: Rolf Feltscher poses during the team presenattion of MSV Duisburg at Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena on July 16, 2015 in Duisburg, Germany. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Rolf Feltscher of Parma attends the unveiling of their new kit
11 nov. 2020
PARMA, ITALY - AUGUST 03: Rolf Feltscher of Parma attends the unveiling of their new kit on August 3, 2010 in Salsomaggiore near Parma, Italy. (Photo by Dino Panato/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Diego Fabbrini of Italy U21 is challenged by Rolf Feltscher of Switzerland U21
11 nov. 2020
VARESE, ITALY - AUGUST 10: Diego Fabbrini of Italy U21 is challenged by Rolf Feltscher of Switzerland U21 during the international friendly match between Italy U21 and Switzerland U21 at Stadio Franco Ossola on August 10, 2011 in Varese, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Rolf Feltscher of Grasshopper Club
11 nov. 2020
SWITZERLAND, ZURICH - APRIL 25: Rolf Feltscher of Grasshopper Club during the Swiss Super League match between Grasshopper Club and FC Basel at Hardturm Stadium on April 25, 2010 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Fabrice Coffrini / EuroFootball / Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Rolf Feltscher of U20 Switzerland (L) and U20 Germany forward Manuel Schaeffler (R)
11 nov. 2020
LUGANO, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 28: Rolf Feltscher of U20 Switzerland (L) and U20 Germany forward Manuel Schaeffler (R) in action during the Under 20 international friendly match between Switzerland and Germany at the Cornaredo stadium on March 28, 2009 in Lugano, Switzerland. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Bongarts/Getty Images for DFB)
© Getty Images
Es más, admite que “con Paraguay el partido salió feo, pero se podría haber empatado y hasta ganado. Nos anularon mal un gol, para mí, y nos atajaron un penal. Con uno o tres puntos, las perspectivas hoy serían otras”.
¿Cómo lidia con las críticas? “Me aíslo y hago autocrítica, pero no me sorprenden: cuando pierdes todo está mal, y cuando ganas todo bien. Puedes jugar mal, el rival tener 50 posibilidades, pero tú anotas en la única a favor y la gente está feliz. Si juegas mejor, pero pierdes, se enojan. Siempre fue así”.
Feltscher sabe de qué habla: esta es su tercera Eliminatoria desde que César Farías lo fue a buscar en 2011. De hecho, debutó con la Vinotinto en noviembre de ese año ante Bolivia, por el clasificatorio para Brasil 2014. Además, con Rafael Dudamel, jugó casi toda la segunda ronda de la competencia preliminar para Rusia 2018.
Las banderas del corazón
A esta altura, vale contar su historia. El zaguero nació en Suiza, de padre suizo y madre venezolana. Cuando se separaron en 1997, Rolf y su hermano Frank, que también es futbolista profesional, emigraron a Venezuela con su mamá. Ambos pegaron la vuelta a Europa en 2000, para estudiar y jugar al fútbol, aunque sintiéndose venezolanos.
Rolf debutó en el Grasshopper a los 16 años, y representó a Suiza en dos Campeonatos Europeos, un Sub-17 (en 2007) y un Sub-20 (en 2008). Sin embargo, cuando ya militaba en el Parma, surgió la convocatoria para la Vinotinto mayor, y dijo sí.
“He oído cosas de mi doble nacionalidad, pero al final, depende de lo que tú sientas”, explica Feltscher, quien nunca jugó en el fútbol venezolano. “Nací en Suiza, crecí allí y la amo, ¿por qué debería mentir? Igual que amo Venezuela: al país, su comida, su cultura, tengo familia ahí… Lo que cuenta es dar al máximo hoy”.
Y no duda de su decisión. “¿Habría jugado un ya Mundial de seguir representando a Suiza? Puede ser. Pero nunca he tenido las cosas fáciles, e imaginarme clasificando a Venezuela para su primer Mundial me pone la piel de gallina. No podría ponerle precio. Sería lo máximo”.
Sumar, el próximo objetivo
Venezuela se alista para enfrentar a Brasil de visitante y a Chile en casa. “Contra Brasil necesitas tu mejor día para lograr un buen resultado. Nadie puede tener un mal día con ellos y ganarles. Y eso, aunque se juegue sin sus hinchas”.
Consultado sobre si ha estudiado a los delanteros brasileños, responde con su habitual buen humor. “¡Como lateral, siempre lidio con los mejores! Delanteros o volantes, te toca el más técnico, el más rápido, el más, el más y el más… No es algo nuevo, y me motiva enfrentar a buenos jugadores”.
A Chile lo ve más terrenal. “En algún momento, Venezuela se sentía inferior a otros, pero no más. Jugador por jugador, todos estamos en buenos equipos. Mentalmente, al final, son 11 seres humanos en el campo igual que nosotros”.
Así las cosas, Feltscher asume las expectativas propias y ajenas. “Entiendo que sean altas, sé lo que podamos dar como equipo con los futbolistas que hay. Hay juventud, pero sobran talento y potencial. No dudamos que podemos estar en Catar”.
Feltscher y…
- Su carrera. Además de Suiza e Italia, jugó en Alemania y España. “Sería lindo hacerlo en Inglaterra, pero estoy bien en Los Ángeles. La MLS es competitiva y los equipos son cada vez más fuertes. El que venga no la tendrá fácil”.
- Sus tatuajes. “Los más importantes tienen que ver con mi hija: tengo tatuado una de sus manos, su cara y un beso”.
- Su admiración por Michael Jackson. “Como artista, fue único: ¡todas sus canciones son maravillosas! De niño no escuchaba otra cosa. Hasta me tatué su paso de baile”.
- Haber jugado con Ibrahimovic. “¡Le di algunas asistencias! Es un hermoso personaje, muy particular, al que disfruté. Cuando lo entiendes, aprendes mucho”.
- Futuro 1: ¿cantante? Un hobby, canto en todos lados y haré carrera escribiendo mis propias canciones. En lugar de jugar para 80.000 en una cancha, ¡cantaré R&B para 80.000 en un concierto! (risas)
- Futuro 2: ¿artes marciales mixtas? “Me encantan, igual que el boxeo, pero mi esposa no quiere. ¡Dice que soy muy lindo para que me rompan la cara! (más risas).