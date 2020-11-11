Rolf Feltscher of Venezuela looks on during a group C match between Uruguay and Venezuela

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 09: Rolf Feltscher of Venezuela looks on during a group C match between Uruguay and Venezuela at Lincoln Financial Field as part of Copa America Centenario US 2016 on June 09, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/LatinContent via Getty Images)

© Getty Images