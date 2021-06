Chris Wood of New Zealand fights for the ball with Pedro Gallese goalkeeper of Peru

LIMA, PERU - NOVEMBER 15: Chris Wood of New Zealand fights for the ball with Pedro Gallese goalkeeper of Peru during a second leg match between Peru and New Zealand as part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Playoff at Estadio Nacional de Lima on November 15, 2017 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Daniel Apuy/Getty Images)

