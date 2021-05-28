- Los nipones vapulearon Myanma 10-0
- Así, avanzaron a la 3a ronda de Asia
- Yuya Osako grabbed anotó 5 goles
Japón hizo los deberes con nota, luego de golear a Myanmar 10-0 y avanzar a la tercer ronda asiática de clasificación para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™.
La gran figura del partido, que se disputó en Chiba, fue Yuya Osako, autor de cinco goles. Takumi Minamino, por su parte, marcó con un doblete.
Los otros anotadores fueron Hidemasa Morita, Daichi Kamada y Ko Itakura. De esta forma, Japón lidera con comodidad el Group F, con seis victorias en seis partidos y una marca goleadora de 37-0.
2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers: Japan vs Myanmar
Takumi Minamino of Japan celebrates scoring
28 may. 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Takumi Minamino (3rd L) of Japan celebrates scoring his side's first goal with his team mates during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
Yuya Osako of Japan celebrates scoring his side's fourth and hat trick goal with his team mate Takumi Minamino
28 may. 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Yuya Osako of Japan celebrates scoring his side's fourth and hat trick goal with his team mate Takumi Minamino during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
Hidemasa Morita of Japan controls the ball under pressure of Maung Maung Win of Myanmar
28 may. 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Hidemasa Morita of Japan controls the ball under pressure of Maung Maung Win of Myanmar during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
Yuya Osako of Japan celebrates scoring his side's third goal
28 may. 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Yuya Osako (2nd R) of Japan celebrates scoring his side's third goal with his team mate Yuto Nagatomo (1st R) during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
Mg Mg Lwin of Myanmar controls the ball under pressure of Hiroki Sakai and Wataru Endo of Japan
28 may. 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Mg Mg Lwin of Myanmar controls the ball under pressure of Hiroki Sakai and Wataru Endo of Japan during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
David Htan of Myanmar controls the ball under pressure of Takumi Minamino of Japan
28 may. 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: David Htan of Myanmar controls the ball under pressure of Takumi Minamino of Japan during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
Japan v Myanmar - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round
28 may. 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Maya Yoshida of Japan in action during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
Yuya Osako of Japan celebrates scoring
28 may. 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Yuya Osako of Japan celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
Takumi Minamino of Japan runs with the ball to score his side's first goal
28 may. 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Takumi Minamino of Japan runs with the ball to score his side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
Takumi Minamino of Japan celebrates scoring his side's first goal with his team mate Ko Itakura
28 may. 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Takumi Minamino (L) of Japan celebrates scoring his side's first goal with his team mate Ko Itakura (R) during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
Daichi Kamada of Japan controls the ball under pressure of Maung Maung Win of Myanmar
28 may. 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Daichi Kamada of Japan controls the ball under pressure of Maung Maung Win of Myanmar during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
Maya Yoshida of Japan controls the ball under pressure of Win Naing Tun of Myanmar
28 may. 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Maya Yoshida of Japan controls the ball under pressure of Win Naing Tun of Myanmar during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
Japan v Myanmar - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round
28 may. 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Mg Mg Lwin of Myanmar and Ko Itakura of Japan compete for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
Lar Din Maw Yar of Myanmar is challenged by Wataru Endo of Japan
28 may. 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Lar Din Maw Yar of Myanmar is challenged by Wataru Endo of Japan during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
Lar Din Maw Yar of Myanmar and Wataru Endo of Japan compete for the ball
28 may. 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Lar Din Maw Yar of Myanmar and Wataru Endo of Japan compete for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
Sin la posibilidad de contar con futbolistas que militen en Japón, el seleccionador Hajime Moriyasu convocó únicamente a jugadoras que se desempeñan en Europa, y nadie mejor que Osako supo aprovechar la oportunidad.
Por la próxima jornada, Japón enfrentará a Tayikistán el 7 de junio. Myanmar, que marcha cuarto en la zona, se las verá con la República de Kirguistán el 11 de junio.