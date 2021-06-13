Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™

Eliminatorias: Asia

La República de Corea confirma su clasificación

13 jun. 2021

Song Min-Kyu of South Korea celebrates with Son Heung-Min after scores a team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Lebanon at Goyang Stadium on June 13, 2021 in Goyang, South Korea.
© Getty Images
  • La República de Corea se clasifica para la Fase 3
  • Remontó ante el Líbano para vencer 2-1
  • El próximo martes termina la segunda etapa de las eliminatorias asiáticas

La República de Corea ha vencido este domingo por 2-1 al Líbano en Goyang. Con este triunfo se asegura el liderato del Grupo H con 16 puntos y la clasificación para la siguiente ronda.

El combinado asiático, que no conoce la derrota en los seis partidos disputados en esta Fase 2 con 22 goles a favor y solo uno en contra, tuvo que remontar ante el Líbano, selección que marcha segunda del grupo con 10 puntos.

Soony Saad adelantó a los visitantes en el minuto 12 de la primera mitad y la líder del grupo tuvo que esperar hasta la segunda parte para remontar el encuentro y llevarse los tres puntos. En el 50' Song M K igualó el choque, mientras que un cuarto de hora más tarde fue el delantero del Tottenham Hotspur Son H M el que certificó la victoria para los locales.

El próximo martes concluirá esta segunda etapa de las eliminatorias de la zona asiática para la próxima Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™. Vale recordar que, originalmente, avanzarían para la siguiente ronda los ganadores de los 8 grupos y los 4 mejores segundos. Sin embargo, como Catar ganó su zona, pero está clasificado al Mundial como país anfitrión, serán los otros 7 ganadores de grupos, más los 5 mejores segundos, quienes accedan a la próxima instancia.

